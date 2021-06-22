Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Please note, prices and availability are valid at time of publication but are subject to change.

We did our fair share of spring cleaning over the past few months, and it’s safe to say that our homes are ready for a much-needed upgrade. The timing couldn’t be more perfect for Amazon Prime Day! This annual sale is always marked on our calendars, and today we’re going to be shopping for all of the best deals in the home department.

There are a bunch of categories to cover, so let’s get to it. Check out all of the best deals that you should be shopping below!

Our Absolute Favorite Prime Day Home Deals:

Want something more specific? We picked out our absolutes favorites from each deal for you to shop below. Keep reading to check them all out!

Up to 80% Off on Rugs from Safavieh, nuLOOM, and more!

You can incorporate this area rug into any space for added flair — be it indoors or out on a patio!

Get the Home Dynamix Nicole Miller Patio Sofia Juniper Indoor/Outdoor Area Rug (originally $100) on sale for just $48 during Amazon Prime Day!

Check out all of the deals on from Safavieh, nuLOOM, and more here!

Up to 79% Off on Amazon Basics Home Essentials!

Upgrade your current bedspread with this luxe quilted comforter!

Get the Amazon Basics Pinch Pleat Down-Alternative Comforter Bedding Set – Twin / Twin XL (originally $40) on sale for just $8 during Amazon Prime Day!

Check out all of the deals on Amazon Basics Home Essentials here!

Up to 69% Off on Yankee Candles!

This deal on large Yankee Candles during Prime Day is amazing — we’re stocking up big time!

Get the Yankee Candle Large Jar Candle Lilac Blossoms (originally $29) on sale for just $9 during Amazon Prime Day!

Check out all of the deals on Yankee Candles here!

Up to 55% Off on Hoover Vacuums and Carpet Cleaners

This vacuum has the ability to reach every single corner of your house with the interchangeable nozzles!

Get the Hoover WindTunnel 3 Max Performance Upright Vacuum Cleaner (originally $199) on sale for just $119 during Amazon Prime Day!

Check out all of the deals on Hoover Vacuums and Carpet Cleaners here!

Up to 50% Off on Bissell Floorcare and Air Purifiers

This mop has the ability to get out those seriously tough stains on all different types of surfaces.

Get the BISSELL Power Fresh Steam Mop (originally $89) on sale for just $60 during Amazon Prime Day!

Check out all of the deals on Bissell Floorcare and Air Purifiers here!

Up to 50% Off on Signature Design Furniture by Ashley

A mirror like this one can open up smaller spaces and add some character to any room!

Get the Signature Design by Ashley Posie Accent Mirror (originally $132) on sale for just $87 during Amazon Prime Day!

Check out all of the deals on Signature Design Furniture by Ashley here!

Up to 47% Off on Shark Robotic and Upright Vacuums and Steam Mops

This robotic vacuum is super powerful, and you can control it hands-free from your smartphone!

Get the Shark AV1010AE IQ Robot Vacuum with XL Self-Empty Base (originally $600) on sale for just $320 during Amazon Prime Day!

Check out all of the deals on Shark Robotic and Upright Vacuums and Steam Mop here!

Up to 46% Off on Select Medify Air Purifiers

Keep the air in your home crystal clear with this seriously heavy-duty purifier!

Get the Medify Air MA-15 Air Purifier with H13 HEPA Filter (originally $119) on sale for just $83 during Amazon Prime Day!

Check out all of the deals on Medify Air Purifiers here!

Up to 45% Off on Lucid Mattress Toppers and Weekender Pillows

This mattress topper is a great addition for hot sleepers to stay cool in the summer.

Get the LUCID 3-inch Ventilated Gel Memory Foam Mattress Topper – Queen (originally $100) on sale for just $63 during Amazon Prime Day!

Check out all of the deals on Lucid Mattress Toppers and Weekender Pillows here!

Up to 43% Off on Zinus Box Springs and Bed Frames

Want some extra cushion without buying a new mattress? This topper is an affordable way to upgrade!

Get the Zinus AZ-GTFT-400Q Topper, Queen (originally $120) on sale for just $54 during Amazon Prime Day!

Check out all of the deals on Zinus Box Springs and Bed Frames here!

Up to 30% Off on iLife Robot Vacuums

This bestselling robotic vacuum lets you sit back and relax while it does all of the work for you!

Get the ILIFE V3s Pro Robot Vacuum Cleaner (originally $160) on sale for just $112 during Amazon Prime Day!

Check out all of the deals on iLife Robot Vacuums here!

30% Off Mikasa Home & Kitchen Items

A frame like this one can add some color to any bedroom or living room setup!

Get the Mikasa Blue White Vines Ceramic Frame (originally $14) on sale for just $10 during Amazon Prime Day!

Check out all of the deals on Mikasa Home & Kitchen Items here!

30% Off Amazon Basics Microfiber Sheets

Amazon Basics has high-quality bed sheet sets that come in pretty much every color and print imaginable!

Get the Amazon Basics Microfiber Sheet Set, Twin, Lavender Paisley (originally $15) on sale for just $10 during Amazon Prime Day!

Check out all of the deals on from Amazon Basics Microfiber Sheets here!

