The time has come. Amazon Prime Day 2024 is here, and we can’t wait to save. This year, the ‘Zon has a load of luxurious items marked down. Get ready to live out your rich mom dreams with designer deals. Brands like alice + olivia, Oscar de la Renta and more are available without breaking the bank. We scrolled through pages of markdowns and rounded up the best top, dress, skirt and accessory designer deals so you can live out your rich mom dreams for less! Scroll ahead to check out our top picks!
Prime Day Designer Top & Dress Deals
Our Absolute Favorite: This alice + olivia tank is the perfect layering piece. Going on a casual stroll? Team it with a lightweight cardigan. Heading into a fancy meeting? Dress it up with a blazer. There are so many designer finds available for less during Prime Day!
- Bcbgmaxazria Blow Embellished Mini Dress — was $268, now $82!
- Show Me Your Mumu Go to Sweater — was $148, now $91!
- Theory Sleeveless Belted Military Dress — was $395, now $150!
- Trina Turk Satin Bow Cocktail Dress — was $348, now $186!
- Adrianna Papell Sheath Collar Dress — was $109, now $80!
- Rosie Assoulin Crewneck Sweater — was $595, now $355!
- Altuzarra Kiera Dress — was $1,895, now $945!
- Sergio Hudson Draped V-Neck Bodysuit — was $625, now $375!
- PatBO Nova Flora Deep V Maxi Dress — was $850, now $595!
- Rosie Assoulin Here Comes the Sun Shirt — was $995, now $595!
Prime Day Designer Bottom Deals
Our Absolute Favorite: Is a wardrobe ever complete without a pair of comfy trousers? These Mira Mikati trousers have a flowy wide-leg design and cute rainbow accents for a vibrant pop of color! The designer fun continues. Work-friendly dresses, flowy tennis skirts and versatile sets are marked down, too!
- Joe’s Trixie Wide-Leg Denim — was $198, now $125!
- alice + olivia Maeve Slip Skirt — was $350, now $210!
- Spanx On-The-Go Shorts — was $75, now $45!
- vineyard vines Pleated Athletic Skort — was $118, now $80!
- Mira Mikati High-Waisted Tailored Trousers — was $895, now $465!
- PatBO Lace Midi Skirt — was $695, now $487!
- Rosie Assoulin Tie Skirt – Transparent Plaid — was $1295, now $775!
Prime Day Designer Accessory Deals
Our Absolute Favorite: Keep your cash, coins and cards nice and secure with the help of this vibrant floral print Coach wallet. It’s so compact and has the cutest design. Already got your wallet covered? No problem! You can snag luxe shoes, jewelry and shades on sale, too!
- Oscar de la Renta Gemstone Heart Clip-On Earrings — was $450, now $315!
- Ray-Ban Rb3267 Metal Aviator Sunglasses — was $168, now $84!
- Tretorn Rawlins Elite Sneaker — was $85, now $72!
- Tumi Voyageur Celina Backpack — was $525, now $365!
- Stuart Weitzman Summer Slide Sandal — was $110, now $83!