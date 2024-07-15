Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

The time has come. Amazon Prime Day 2024 is here, and we can’t wait to save. This year, the ‘Zon has a load of luxurious items marked down. Get ready to live out your rich mom dreams with designer deals. Brands like alice + olivia, Oscar de la Renta and more are available without breaking the bank. We scrolled through pages of markdowns and rounded up the best top, dress, skirt and accessory designer deals so you can live out your rich mom dreams for less! Scroll ahead to check out our top picks!

Related: Amazon Prime Day 2024: Best Deals and More Have you heard? Amazon Prime Day 2024 is quickly approaching! If you’ve ever shopped the two-day sales over the past 10 years, then you know how massive it is. Big ticket items like household appliances and viral hair stylers are marked down to some of their lowest prices. Think Black Friday-level discounts, but in the […]

Prime Day Designer Top & Dress Deals

Our Absolute Favorite: This alice + olivia tank is the perfect layering piece. Going on a casual stroll? Team it with a lightweight cardigan. Heading into a fancy meeting? Dress it up with a blazer. There are so many designer finds available for less during Prime Day!

Prime Day Designer Bottom Deals

Our Absolute Favorite: Is a wardrobe ever complete without a pair of comfy trousers? These Mira Mikati trousers have a flowy wide-leg design and cute rainbow accents for a vibrant pop of color! The designer fun continues. Work-friendly dresses, flowy tennis skirts and versatile sets are marked down, too!

Thank You! You have successfully subscribed. Subscribe to newsletters Subscribe By signing up, I agree to the Terms and Privacy Policy and to receive emails from Us Weekly Check our latest news in Google News Follow Us Check our latest news in Apple News Follow Us

Prime Day Designer Accessory Deals

Our Absolute Favorite: Keep your cash, coins and cards nice and secure with the help of this vibrant floral print Coach wallet. It’s so compact and has the cutest design. Already got your wallet covered? No problem! You can snag luxe shoes, jewelry and shades on sale, too!