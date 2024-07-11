Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

So, we officially know the actual dates of Amazon Prime Day. For 2024, it falls on Tuesday and Wednesday, July 16-17! If you’re wondering how to shop the event, you’ll need a Prime membership to score all the deals on your favorite electronics, beauty products, fashion picks and more. The annual membership costs $139 a year; if you want a monthly membership, it’s $15 a month. If you’re an avid Amazon shopper, that’s a deal. If you think it’s a little expensive, however, there are a few ways you could sneak into Prime Day for free.

Related: Almost Time! Amazon Prime Day 2024: Best Early Deals and More Just days to go! Amazon Prime Day 2024 is always one of the biggest shopping events of the year, and it’s only gotten better. It’s become a summer staple, allowing us to nab pricey wish list items for less, stock up on basic essentials and discover new must-haves from small businesses. Whether you’re a seasoned […]

Here are a few ways to sign up:

Sign up for Amazon Prime

It’s easy to create an account at your favorite retailer. Simply click here to get to the Amazon Prime landing page, and then click on the “Start your 30-day free trial” button. You can sign up for a free trial lasting up to 30 days. When you sign up, you must provide a valid credit or debit card (make sure your card is up to date). This trial also comes with access to benefits including Prime Video and Prime Music.

If you decide that you don’t need Prime after 30 days, sign in to your Amazon account. Then, go to your account menu. If you’re using a computer, select Prime Membership, or, if using a phone, tap Manage Prime Membership. For either of the two devices, you can select Manage Membership and End Membership.

See if you’re eligible for a free Prime Student trial

If you’re a college student between the ages of 18 and 24, you can sign up for a free six-month Amazon Prime Student trial. That’s a much longer time period than the 30-day trial. To see if you’re eligible, you can start here. You’ll need to use a working .edu email address to show proof of enrollment. After the trial ends, you’ll pay $7 monthly or the annual yearly fee of $69.

See if you can borrow or create an Amazon Household account

“Sharing is caring” is what we all say with our families. You can share your Prime membership access with your loved ones if they already have an account (or vice versa). Amazon Household requires two adults to have their own accounts. But here’s the tricky part. One has to already have a Prime membership. This plan allows you to share benefits like Prime Video and fast Prime Delivery.

To share Amazon Prime, visit your Prime membership. Find the “Share your Prime benefits” section and select Manage Your Household. Enter the name and email address of the family member with whom you want to share benefits and select Continue. Remember that you and the invitee have to agree to share wallets to share the same Prime benefits. You’ll review the terms and conditions and, if satisfied with the agreement, you can select Agree and send invite.

Benefits of having a Prime membership

As noted, Amazon Prime Day deals are only available to Prime members. Yes, you can shop on Amazon and access select discounts without a membership, but having a Prime membership will give you access to Prime-exclusive offers, deals and more.

While this two-day sale only happens once a year, the deals sell out fast, so you’ll definitely want to sign up for a Prime membership to get everything you need at a great price. You can save big time on home goods, fashion staples, tech and much more.

This massive two-day sale offers amazing discounts across every category, offering up the opportunity to save a ton of money.

Thank You! You have successfully subscribed. Subscribe to newsletters Subscribe By signing up, I agree to the Terms and Privacy Policy and to receive emails from Us Weekly Check our latest news in Google News Follow Us Check our latest news in Apple News Follow Us

When is Amazon Prime Day?

Amazon Prime Day is on Tuesday, July 16 and ends on Wednesday, July 17. Make sure to mark your calendars, as the event is coming up in just a few days.