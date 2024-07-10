Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

So, we officially know the actual date of Amazon Prime Day. It’s on Tuesday and Wednesday, July 16 – July 17! If you’re wondering how to shop for the two days, you’ll likely have to create a Prime membership to score all the deals on your favorite electronics, beauty products, fashion picks and more. The membership costs $139 a year; if you want a monthly membership, it’s $15. While it can be expensive for many of Us, we found ways to get it for free.

Here are a few ways you can do it.

Sign up for Amazon Prime

It’s easy to create an account at your favorite retailer. All you need to do is punch in your information, and you’ll see the word “Prime” on the menu bar. Select it and it will take you to a new page, especially about starting the Amazon Prime trial. You can sign up for a free trial lasting up to 30 days. When you sign up, you must provide a valid credit or debit card (make sure your card is up-to-date). After you finish filling out everything, click on “Start your 30-day free trial.” This trial gives you two days of free access to Prime Video and Prime Music.

Cancel Prime trial before it renews

Before the run date comes and bills your account, sign in to your Amazon account. Then, go to your account menu. If you’re using a phone, select Prime or using phone, tap Manage Prime membership. For either two devices, you can select Manage membership and End Membership.