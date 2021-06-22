Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Please note, prices and availability are valid at time of publication but are subject to change.
We cover a lot of Super Bowl-level shopping events every year here at Shop With Us, and Prime Day is one of our absolute favorites! In fact, we want to you be a total Prime Day expert so you too can score all of the best and most noteworthy deals.
We know that two key factors that set you up for an amazing day are great hair and a bright, sparkling smile — so we’re bringing you our top picks in the haircare and teeth whitening categories. Keep reading to upgrade your routine!
55 Best Amazon Prime Day Hair and Teeth Whitening Deals
Up to 33% Off Crest
Our Absolute Favorite: Take your white strips experience a step further with the Crest 3D White Whitestrips with Light system! It was $60, and you can get it now for just $40!
Other Crest Favorites:
-
Crest 3D White Diamond Strong Mouthwash, 473 Ml, 4 Count, was $26, now just $18!
-
Crest White Intense Whitening Toothpaste, Luminous Mint, 4oz (Pack of 4), was $15, now just $10!
Up to 50% Off Oral-B
Our Absolute Favorite: You can take the work out of brushing your teeth and reach every corner and crevice with the Oral-B iO Series 7G Electric Toothbrush! It was $220, and now it’s just $150!
Other Oral-B Favorites:
-
Oral-B Pro 5000 Smartseries Electric Toothbrush, was $99, now just $60!
-
Oral-B Kids Electric Toothbrush with Coaching Pressure Sensor and Timer, was $50, now just $40!
Up to 30% Off Panasonic
Our Absolute Favorite: This water flosser from Panasonic was specifically designed for braces so your mouth feels fresh and clean at all times. It was $162, and now it’s just $56!
Up to 44% Off Philips Sonicare
Our Absolute Favorite: If you want your teeth to be extra clean and white, the Philips Sonicare DiamondClean Smart 9500 Rechargeable Electric Toothbrush has a dedicated whitening mode that can help with that! It was $270, and now it’s just $150!
Other Philips Sonicare Favorites:
-
Philips Sonicare HX9690/06 ExpertClean 7500 Bluetooth Rechargeable Electric Toothbrush, originally $170, now just $100!
-
Philips Sonicare ProtectiveClean 5300 Rechargeable Electric Toothbrush, originally $100, now just $60!
Up to 43% Off Waterpik
Our Absolute Favorite: Take your flossing game to the next level with the Waterpik WP-660 Water Flosser! It was $70, and now it’s just $40!
Other Waterpik Favorites:
-
Waterpik WP-667 Water Flosser, originally $70, now just $40!
Up to 33% Off BaBylissPRO
Our Absolute Favorite: Have your hair looking like you just left the salon in minutes with the BaBylissPRO Graphite Titanium Ionic Hair Dryer! Originally $150, now just $100!
Other BaBylissPRO Favorites:
-
BaBylissPRO Nano Titanium Roller Hairsetter, originally $55, now just $38!
-
BaBylissPRO Nano Titanium Spring Curling Iron, originally $50, now just $35!
Up to 44% Off Bed Head
Our Absolute Favorite: You can score the most gorgeous beachy waves every day by using the Bed Head A-Wave-We-Go Adjustable Hair Waver! It was $40, and now it’s just $21!
Other Bed Head Favorites:
-
Bed Head Wave Artist Ceramic Deep Hair Waver, originally $30, now just $17!
Up tp 30% Off COLOR WOW
Our Absolute Favorite: If you don’t have the time for a salon touch-up, the COLOR WOW Root Cover Up is the perfect quick fix! It was $35, and now it’s just $24!
Other COLOR WOW Favorites:
-
COLOR WOW Dream Coat Supernatural Spray, originally $28, now just $20!
-
COLOR WOW Sulfate-Free, Residue-Free Color Security Shampoo, originally $23, now just $16!
Up to 30% Off ghd
Our Absolute Favorite: The ghd Helios Hair Dryer will have your hair blown out and ready to go in half the time of a normal dryer! It was $259, and now it’s just $181!
Other ghd Favorites:
-
ghd Gold Hair Straightener, Ceramic Flat Iron, originally $199, now just $139!
-
ghd Classic Original IV Hair Straightener, originally $140, now just $104!
Up to 58% Off HOT TOOLS
Our Absolute Favorite: You can get a professional-level blowout at home with the Hot Tools Professional 24K Gold One Step Dryer Volumizer brush! It was $70, and now it’s just $30!
Other HOT TOOLS Favorites:
-
Hot Tools Pro Signature Detachable One Step Round Brush and Hair Dryer, originally $58, now just $35!
-
Hot Tools Signature Series Ceramic Digital Flat Iron, originally $35, now just $25!
Up to 38% Off IGK
Our Absolute Favorite: If your hair needs a quick pick-me-up between washes, the IGK FIRST CLASS Charcoal Detox Dry Shampoo will leave your locks feeling rejuvenated in seconds! It was $29, and now it’s just $19!
Other IGK Favorites:
-
IGK GOOD BEHAVIOR Spirulina Protein Smoothing Blowout Balm, originally $33, now just $23!
-
IGK BEACH CLUB Texture Spray, originally $31, now just $18!
Up to 50% Off Kenra Professional
Our Absolute Favorite: Give your hair the professional blowout treatment by prepping it with the Kenra Platinum Blow-Dry Spray! It was $35, and now it’s just $18!
Other Kenra Favorites:
-
Kenra Volume Mousse Extra 17, originally $18, now just $11!
-
Kenra Platinum Texturizing Taffy 13, originally $22, now just $13!
Up to 30% Off Klorane
Our Absolute Favorite: The Klorane Dry Shampoo with Oat Milk is a cult-favorite with beauty junkies for its hydrating, oil-absorbing formula! It was $40, and now it’s just $28!
Other Klorane Favorites:
-
Klorane Anti-Yellowing Shampoo, originally $20, now just $15!
-
Klorane Dry Shampoo with Nettle, Natural Tint for Brunettes, originally $20, now just $14!
Up to 30% Off MATRIX
Our Absolute Favorite: Help damaged strands come back to life with the MATRIX Total Results Miracle Creator Multi Tasking Treatment! It was $17, and now it’s just $12!
Other MATRIX Favorites:
-
MATRIX Total Results Mega Sleek Shampoo, originally $25, now just $18!
-
MATRIX Total Results Mega Sleek Conditioner, originally $25, now just $18!
Up tp 43% Off MIZANI
Our Absolute Favorite: Define your curls and keep annoying summer frizziness at bay with the MIZANI 25 Miracle Milk Leave-In Conditioner! It was $23, and now it’s just $13!
Other MIZANI Favorites:
-
MIZANI Moisture Fusion Intense Moisturizing Mask, originally $30, now just $20!
-
MIZANI True Textures Curl Define Pudding, originally $20, now just $13!
Up to 30% Off Paul Mitchell Pro Tools
Our Absolute Favorite: You’re basically getting two styling tools for the price of one with the Paul Mitchell Pro Tools Express Ion Style+ Ceramic Flat Iron. It was $125, and now it’s just $88!
Other Paul Mitchell Pro Tools Favorites:
-
Paul Mitchell Pro Tools Express Ion Unclipped 3-in-1 Ceramic Curling Iron, originally $105, now just $74!
-
Paul Mitchell Pro Tools Express Gold Curl Titanium Curling Iron, originally $60, now just $48!
Up to 41% Off Redken
Our Absolute Favorite: You can get tons of different hair strengthening benefits from the Redken One United All-In-One Leave In Conditioner! It was $25, and now it’s just $16!
Other Redken Favorites:
-
Redken Color Extend Blondage Color Depositing Purple Shampoo For Blonde Hair, originally $23, now just $15!
-
Redken Color Extend Blondage Color Depositing Purple Conditioner, originally $23, now just $15!
Up to 60% Off Revlon
Our Absolute Favorite: You won’t get a better deal on the bestselling REVLON One-Step Hair Dryer & Styler than during Prime Day! It was $50, and now it’s just $20!
Other Revlon Favorites:
-
REVLON 3Barrel Ceramic Jumbo Hair Waver, originally $25, now just $16!
-
REVLON 1875W Lightweight + Fast Dry Hair Dryer, originally $30, now just $19!
Up to 30% Off SUTRA
Our Absolute Favorite: Another great multi-use styling tool is the SUTRA Professional Stying Wand! It was $120, and now it’s just $84!
Other TSUTRA Favorites:
-
Sutra Professional Flat Iron, originally $175, now just $123!
-
SUTRA Professional Ceramic Flat Iron, originally $75, now just $53!
Up tp 37% Off T3 Micro
Our Absolute Favorite: Control how loose or tight you want your curls to be with the T3 – Twirl Trio Interchangeable Curling Iron! It was $325, and now it’s just $228!
Other T3 Micro Favorites:
-
T3 – CURA Hair Dryer, originally $235, now just $165!
