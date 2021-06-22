Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Please note, prices and availability are valid at time of publication but are subject to change.

We cover a lot of Super Bowl-level shopping events every year here at Shop With Us, and Prime Day is one of our absolute favorites! In fact, we want to you be a total Prime Day expert so you too can score all of the best and most noteworthy deals.

We know that two key factors that set you up for an amazing day are great hair and a bright, sparkling smile — so we’re bringing you our top picks in the haircare and teeth whitening categories. Keep reading to upgrade your routine!

55 Best Amazon Prime Day Hair and Teeth Whitening Deals

Up to 33% Off Crest

Our Absolute Favorite: Take your white strips experience a step further with the Crest 3D White Whitestrips with Light system! It was $60, and you can get it now for just $40!

Other Crest Favorites:

Up to 50% Off Oral-B

Our Absolute Favorite: You can take the work out of brushing your teeth and reach every corner and crevice with the Oral-B iO Series 7G Electric Toothbrush! It was $220, and now it’s just $150!

Other Oral-B Favorites:

Up to 30% Off Panasonic

Our Absolute Favorite: This water flosser from Panasonic was specifically designed for braces so your mouth feels fresh and clean at all times. It was $162, and now it’s just $56!

Up to 44% Off Philips Sonicare

Our Absolute Favorite: If you want your teeth to be extra clean and white, the Philips Sonicare DiamondClean Smart 9500 Rechargeable Electric Toothbrush has a dedicated whitening mode that can help with that! It was $270, and now it’s just $150!

Other Philips Sonicare Favorites:

Up to 43% Off Waterpik

Our Absolute Favorite: Take your flossing game to the next level with the Waterpik WP-660 Water Flosser! It was $70, and now it’s just $40!

Other Waterpik Favorites:

Up to 33% Off BaBylissPRO

Our Absolute Favorite: Have your hair looking like you just left the salon in minutes with the BaBylissPRO Graphite Titanium Ionic Hair Dryer! Originally $150, now just $100!

Other BaBylissPRO Favorites:

Up to 44% Off Bed Head

Our Absolute Favorite: You can score the most gorgeous beachy waves every day by using the Bed Head A-Wave-We-Go Adjustable Hair Waver! It was $40, and now it’s just $21!

Other Bed Head Favorites:

Up tp 30% Off COLOR WOW

Our Absolute Favorite: If you don’t have the time for a salon touch-up, the COLOR WOW Root Cover Up is the perfect quick fix! It was $35, and now it’s just $24!

Other COLOR WOW Favorites:

Up to 30% Off ghd

Our Absolute Favorite: The ghd Helios Hair Dryer will have your hair blown out and ready to go in half the time of a normal dryer! It was $259, and now it’s just $181!

Other ghd Favorites:

Up to 58% Off HOT TOOLS

Our Absolute Favorite: You can get a professional-level blowout at home with the Hot Tools Professional 24K Gold One Step Dryer Volumizer brush! It was $70, and now it’s just $30!

Other HOT TOOLS Favorites:

Up to 38% Off IGK

Our Absolute Favorite: If your hair needs a quick pick-me-up between washes, the IGK FIRST CLASS Charcoal Detox Dry Shampoo will leave your locks feeling rejuvenated in seconds! It was $29, and now it’s just $19!

Other IGK Favorites:

Up to 50% Off Kenra Professional

Our Absolute Favorite: Give your hair the professional blowout treatment by prepping it with the Kenra Platinum Blow-Dry Spray! It was $35, and now it’s just $18!

Other Kenra Favorites:

Up to 30% Off Klorane

Our Absolute Favorite: The Klorane Dry Shampoo with Oat Milk is a cult-favorite with beauty junkies for its hydrating, oil-absorbing formula! It was $40, and now it’s just $28!

Other Klorane Favorites:

Up to 30% Off MATRIX

Our Absolute Favorite: Help damaged strands come back to life with the MATRIX Total Results Miracle Creator Multi Tasking Treatment! It was $17, and now it’s just $12!

Other MATRIX Favorites:

Up tp 43% Off MIZANI

Our Absolute Favorite: Define your curls and keep annoying summer frizziness at bay with the MIZANI 25 Miracle Milk Leave-In Conditioner! It was $23, and now it’s just $13!

Other MIZANI Favorites:

Up to 30% Off Paul Mitchell Pro Tools

Our Absolute Favorite: You’re basically getting two styling tools for the price of one with the Paul Mitchell Pro Tools Express Ion Style+ Ceramic Flat Iron. It was $125, and now it’s just $88!

Other Paul Mitchell Pro Tools Favorites:

Up to 41% Off Redken

Our Absolute Favorite: You can get tons of different hair strengthening benefits from the Redken One United All-In-One Leave In Conditioner! It was $25, and now it’s just $16!

Other Redken Favorites:

Up to 60% Off Revlon

Our Absolute Favorite: You won’t get a better deal on the bestselling REVLON One-Step Hair Dryer & Styler than during Prime Day! It was $50, and now it’s just $20!

Other Revlon Favorites:

Up to 30% Off SUTRA

Our Absolute Favorite: Another great multi-use styling tool is the SUTRA Professional Stying Wand! It was $120, and now it’s just $84!

Other TSUTRA Favorites:

Up tp 37% Off T3 Micro

Our Absolute Favorite: Control how loose or tight you want your curls to be with the T3 – Twirl Trio Interchangeable Curling Iron! It was $325, and now it’s just $228!

Other T3 Micro Favorites:

Check out more of our picks and deals here!

