Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!
Amazon Prime Day 2024 is here! Thanks to an announcement from Megan thee Stallion, we can officially turn our plans for a hot girl summer into a hot savings summer from July 16-17, during Amazon’s biggest sales event of the year. Products from more than 35 different categories are for grabs. If you want to indulge in the epic discounts, sign up for Prime membership so you can shop all the unbelievable Amazon Prime Day 2024 home deals.
Right now, we’re obsessing over all the home items that are marked down. We’ve compiled a roundup of helpful products ranging from cleaning products like viral vacuums to luxurious furniture that’s been marked down to the lowest price yet. Scroll ahead to check out Prime Day home deals before these red-hot products sell out!
Best Prime Day 2024 Home Deals
Best Prime Day Cleaning Deals
If you’re anything like Us, you plan to do tons of hosting this summer. Make sure your house stays spic and span with cleaning must-haves like a viral vacuum or a handheld steamer while they’re on sale!
- Afina Filtered Shower Head — was $249, now $104!
- Dyson Outsize Cordless Vacuum Cleaner — was $600, now $550!
- Steamify Pressurized Handheld Steam Cleaner — was $72, now $47!
- Bissell Little Green Cordless Carpet and Upholstery Cleaner — was $200, now $175!
- Holikme 2 Pack Dryer Vent Cleaner Kit — was $13, now $8!
- O-Cedar EasyWring Microfiber Spin Mop — was $40, now $30!
- Mabogu Cordless Shower Scrubber — was $60, now $40!
Best Early Prime Day Furniture Deals
Something about the summer inspires Us to take on redecorating projects we’ve consistently put off. Whether you’re looking to refresh your backyard with comfy pieces for your patio or you’re looking for a cooling mattress topper, you can find furniture deals on sale now. There’s even a storage cabinet on sale for its lowest price yet!
- Modway Sojourn Outdoor Patio Sunbrella Sectional Daybed — was $4,194, now $1,921!
- Tempur-Pedic TEMPUR-Adapt + Cooling Mattress Topper — was $469, now $292!
- Simplihome Transitional Low Storage Cabinet — was $320, $258!
- Yellow Leaf Hammocks Handwoven Hammock — was $248, $174!
- Alpine Corporation Mediterranean Tile Design Set Table and Chairs — was $565, now $220!
Best Prime Day Kitchen and Dining Deals
Make sure your kitchen is stocked with all the essentials to cook and store delicious meals. You can’t go wrong with cookware essentials like a knife block set and a diamond and heart-shaped ice mold!
- Hunter.Dual 15-Piece Kitchen Knife Set — was $100, now $40!
- ZeroWater Water Filter Pitcher — was $38, now $28!
- Sensarte Nonstick Ceramic Cookware Set — was $140, now $70!
- Ototo Gracula Garlic Crusher — was $30, $25!
- KitchenAid Stand Mixer — was $330, $250!
- Tovolo Celebration Ice Molds — was $20, now $17!
Best Prime Day Bedding Deals
Comfortable bedding can drastically improve the quality of rest you get every night. Cool, luxurious sheets and snuggly comforters are a step in the right direction!
- Elegant Comfort 1500 Thread Count Bedding Set — was $28, now $18!
- Lush Decor Comforter Farmhouse Stripe — was $180, now $69!
- Casper Sleep Element, Medium Firm Mattress — was $795, now $557!
- Sweet Home Collection 5-Piece Comforter Set — was $39, now $32!
- Modern Threads Microfiber and Wrinkle-Free Sheets — was $19, now $15!
