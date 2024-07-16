Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

Amazon Prime Day 2024 is here! Thanks to an announcement from Megan thee Stallion, we can officially turn our plans for a hot girl summer into a hot savings summer from July 16-17, during Amazon’s biggest sales event of the year. Products from more than 35 different categories are for grabs. If you want to indulge in the epic discounts, sign up for Prime membership so you can shop all the unbelievable Amazon Prime Day 2024 home deals.

Right now, we’re obsessing over all the home items that are marked down. We’ve compiled a roundup of helpful products ranging from cleaning products like viral vacuums to luxurious furniture that’s been marked down to the lowest price yet. Scroll ahead to check out Prime Day home deals before these red-hot products sell out!

Best Prime Day 2024 Home Deals

Best Prime Day Cleaning Deals

If you’re anything like Us, you plan to do tons of hosting this summer. Make sure your house stays spic and span with cleaning must-haves like a viral vacuum or a handheld steamer while they’re on sale!

Best Early Prime Day Furniture Deals

Something about the summer inspires Us to take on redecorating projects we’ve consistently put off. Whether you’re looking to refresh your backyard with comfy pieces for your patio or you’re looking for a cooling mattress topper, you can find furniture deals on sale now. There’s even a storage cabinet on sale for its lowest price yet!

Best Prime Day Kitchen and Dining Deals

Make sure your kitchen is stocked with all the essentials to cook and store delicious meals. You can’t go wrong with cookware essentials like a knife block set and a diamond and heart-shaped ice mold!

Best Prime Day Bedding Deals

Comfortable bedding can drastically improve the quality of rest you get every night. Cool, luxurious sheets and snuggly comforters are a step in the right direction!

