Try These 7 Summer Dresses Free for 7 Days With Prime Wardrobe

Say you have a special event coming up. Maybe it’s your birthday party, an anniversary date, a barbecue with friends or a first day at a new job. You need the perfect outfit for all of the above, right? You want your look to be memorable in the best way, and definitely worthy of some photo ops. But what happens when the dress you ordered for the noteworthy occasion ends up having a noteworthily bad fit?

Before you end up in a situation where you have to pay for overnight shipping or rush to the store to find something, anything that could maybe look okay, consider joining Amazon Prime instead. Sure, you know about the fast, free shipping that comes with the service, but did you know about Prime Wardrobe? Sign up today and prepare to never have another fashion crisis again!

Prime Wardrobe is an included service in your Prime membership that lets you try clothes before you buy them. It “mixes the convenience of online shopping and the perks of having an in-store dressing room,” and it’s all we’ve ever wanted — especially considering how many brands are included, from Amazon exclusives to huge names like Calvin Klein and Levi’s!

How does it work? It’s easy. Simply choose up to eight items eligible for the service and check out — minus the paying part. A Prime Wardrobe box featuring all of your picks will then be shipped to you. You’ll have seven days to try on these pieces and decide if you want to keep them or not. You’ll only pay for what you decide to keep. Everything else can be returned for free in the box it came in. Just attach the prepaid shipping label and drop it off at your nearest UPS location!

With Prime Wardrobe, you get the entire shopping experience right from home. Hate the way your first pick looks on you? That’s okay, because you’ll have seven more right there, waiting patiently for their chance to impress you. It’s nearly impossible to end up empty-handed when you’ve set yourself up for success!

Prime Wardrobe includes picks for adults, children and babies. And guess what — it includes more than just clothing. There are shoe, jewelry and accessory options too, so you can build an entire outfit in one box!

If you already have a Prime membership, we recommend trying this service a.s.a.p. Still need to sign up? You’re seriously going to love it. Along with Prime Wardrobe and fast, free shipping on countless items, you’ll receive access to Prime Video and Prime Music, discounts at Whole Foods, access to Amazon Fresh grocery delivery and so, so much more. You can learn about all of the benefits here!

Want to see just some of the amazing picks you can try on at home when you use Prime Wardrobe? Check out seven dresses we’re loving for summer that are all included in the service below:

