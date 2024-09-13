Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

You’ve probably heard of (and even tried) liquid, cream and powder foundations. But have you ever tried a cushion foundation? This type of makeup formula has been taking Asia by storm for its ease of use, impressive longevity and skin-like finish. While there are plenty of options making their way stateside, few have garnered a cult-following quite like the TirTir Mask Fit Red Cushion Foundation.

Related: 14 Fuzzy, Elevated Fashion Finds That Are Both Stylish and Functional With fall almost here and winter just around the bend, you should start shopping now for all your cold-weather fashion finds. Whether you’re commuting into the office or hanging with the girls, the right fuzzy, elevated fashion piece can go from situation to situation with ease — while keeping you warm. Whether you’re into supple […]

This chic red foundation compact has quickly risen to become Amazon’s number one bestselling foundation, and over 17,000 shoppers have been amazed by how it evens out skin tone and camouflages imperfections with just a few light pats. Plus, compared to other K-beauty foundations, this one has an impressive extended shade range that consists of 37 hues (with more on the way).

Get the TirTir Mask Fit Red Cushion Foundation for $18 (originally $25) at Amazon!

This massive shade range is in part thanks to beauty influencers who asked TirTir to be more inclusive — and the brand listened. It took them just a few weeks to add new hues that were more compatible with darker tones. While there’s still a long way to go, TirTir is proving that they care about their customer’s wants and needs, which is incredibly important when there’s so many options out there!

Now, beyond the shade range, the Mask Fit Red Cushion Foundation has a lot going for it. A cross between a powder and a cream, this offers buildable coverage that seamlessly covers red marks, dark spots, discoloration and smooths out uneven tones with a pat of the cushion. The finish looks like glass-skin and manages to stay intact for up to 72 hours (even though we’d never recommend keeping your makeup on for three days straight!). Made with botanicals like hibiscus and red propolis extract, the foundation also offers a slew of skin benefits to enhance your complexion’s water retention and natural glow over time. We love a good multitasking product!

Amazon shoppers are completely obsessed with it too — one reviewer even says that it completely ‘blew her mind.’ “The foundation looks so natural on me and provides full coverage with very little product,” she explains. “It’s so lightweight and doesn’t have a weird feeling on the skin nor a smell. This foundation definitely lives up to its expectations and hype! I believe it’s perfect for anybody and especially for people who don’t like to spend a lot of time doing makeup and want quick easy lightweight coverage. I think I will start to consistently wear foundation again because of my experience with this product. I never thought I’d ever find such a near flawless makeup product fit for all!”

Check our latest news in Google News Follow Us Check our latest news in Apple News Follow Us

It’s not easy for a product to rise to the number one spot on Amazon. Experience the hype for yourself and order the TirTir Mask Fit Red Cushion Foundation to get in on the magic today!