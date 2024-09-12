Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

With fall almost here and winter just around the bend, you should start shopping now for all your cold-weather fashion finds. Whether you’re commuting into the office or hanging with the girls, the right fuzzy, elevated fashion piece can go from situation to situation with ease — while keeping you warm.

Whether you’re into supple outerwear or structured dresses, there is a fuzzy, warm and elevated piece that will add some refinement to your closet. Nevertheless, we rounded up 14 fuzzy, elevated fall fashion finds — read on to see our picks!

1. Comfy Cozy: This Vnvne 3-piece outfit is perfect for lounging around the house or running errands — just $32!

2. Closet Staple: We love this Merokeety fuzzy long sleeve top because it’s so versatile and warm — you’ll never want to take it off — was $33, now just $29!

3. Snuggly Queen: If you want a warm, oversized option, this Imily Bela fuzzy knitted sweater is right up your alley — just $39!

4. Trendy Essence: This Mirol sherpa fleece jacket is so light and will become a compliment magnet for you — just $44!

5. Drama, Drama, Drama: If you’re dying to make a strong statement, this Prettygarden fuzzy hooded long jacket will help you do just that — just $57!

6. Faux Real: This Scoop faux fur vest is a great layering piece that’s both functional and stylish — just $48!

7. Pop Girl Synergy: This Scoop oversized faux fur jacket looks like something a chart-topping pop star would wear — and we’re obsessed — just $64!

8. Rough and Tough: You can pair this Scoop faux suede zip vest with a frilly dress or a flouncy blouse for an eye-catching fall ensemble — just $49!

9. Versatile Attire: This Cupshe mini sweater dress has a fun, soft texture that we’re sure you’ll love — was $40, now just $36!

10. Hot Mama: We can’t get over this Sofia Jeans cozy shine sweater because of its chic cold shoulder cutout — just $30!

11. ’90s Boho: This Free People sweater vest evokes an easy ’90s vibe that coordinates with everything already in your closet — just $78!

12. Zipped Up: This Topshop bouclé zip vest is so cutting-edge and neutral — just $68!

13. She Means Business: For the girl who has to commute to the office, this Hatley open front jacket will make sure you look put together and seamless — just $180!

14. Ladies Who Lunch: This Endless Rose chain trim minidress is an elevated option that will add some depth to your closet — just $130!