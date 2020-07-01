Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Please note, prices and availability are valid at time of publication July 1, 2020, but are subject to change.

You ready to shop? It’s less of a question and more of a signal. As in, be ready to shop now, because the clock is winding down. You see, the newest collection from Amazon’s The Drop is out, but as with all collections on The Drop, the pieces are only available for 30 hours, and we’re down to the final day already. You only have until 6 p.m. ET to shop!

The Drop partners with trendsetters around the world to release limited-edition collections, with pieces made to order so as to not waste any materials. The collection live on the site right now comes from Amy Jackson, and it’s half a year in the making. You may know Jackson as the founder of Fashion Jackson, a blog for fashion, beauty and lifestyle inspiration, but thanks to The Drop, you’ll now also recognize her as a top-notch designer. Some pieces in her collection are already sold out — but this stunning leopard dress is still available to order!

Get The Drop Women’s Animal Print Smocked-Bodice Front-Slit Midi Dress by @fashion_jackson for just $55 at Amazon with free shipping! Ends today! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, July 1, 2020, but are subject to change.

Jackson’s collection is full of “elevated neutrals with subtle details,” and yes, she proudly considers leopard print to be a neutral. She wanted to create pieces that could be mixed and matched or easily dressed up or down, while offering a “feminine yet edgy look for the everyday.” Do we think this dress nailed it? Yes — x1,000!

Here is what Jackson had to say about this piece: “This midi dress is essentially the leopard top in my collection extended into a dress, and I love it! The subtle slit gives the dress movement, and adds a little something extra. Wear it with heels for date night or sneakers for a fun daytime look!” She further gushed over it via an Instagram post, saying, “I love how easy it is to dress up or down and for fall just pair it with booties and a leather jacket. It’s probably the most versatile piece in the collection!”

This midi dress has a square neckline and back, a smocked bodice and short balloon sleeves. We know — perfection! It’s made even better by its front side slit that hits just high enough on the thigh. Overall, it’s more of a fitted piece, but thanks to the stretch of the bodice and the flow of the skirt, you won’t feel too constricted. The busy leopard print does an amazing job of flattering your figure!

This dress is machine washable (score!), soft and just stunning for summer. Every minute counts, so make sure to grab yours before it’s no longer available!

