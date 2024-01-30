Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

When it comes to favorite seasons, tax season usually falls way, way lower on the list than, say, summer or fall. Refunds are fabulous, but the process of actually doing your taxes? Not so much. Hiring an accountant is an option, but they can be busy, pricey and inconvenient.

Many people turn to TurboTax for filing their taxes — and when they do, they never look back. TurboTax makes filling your federal and state tax returns so simple. No meetings, no confusion, no unfair pricing. In fact, TurboTax is even having a sale on Amazon right now!

Download Intuit TurboTax for up to 38% off at Amazon for a limited time!

Let’s get you that maximum refund! You can directly download the software for numerous editions of TurboTax based on your needs on Amazon. Go Basic or Deluxe — or, if you sold stock or own rental property, perhaps, try Premiere + State.

Those who are self-employed or independent contractors will want to check out Home & Business + State, while those who own a home will want to see Deluxe + State. There’s a Business option too. You can also switch to buying a physical disc rather than a digital download if you prefer!

TurboTax saves you time by allowing you to import your W-2 directly into your tax return or upload a picture/PDF. Filing your taxes doesn’t have to be a whole affair. Just answer some easy questions about your year and watch as your tax forms are filled in for you.

Still worried about being confused? TurboTax actually coaches you as you complete the process, double-checking your return as you go to make sure everything looks good. The software is up to date on the latest tax laws, so there’s no need to fret. Just take advantage of this deal so you can save money — and receive more money back!

The 2024 tax season began on January 29 and runs through April 15. Don’t wait until the last second! Get the deal, get taxes off your mind and get your money!

Download TurboTax for up to 38% off at Amazon for a limited time!

Looking for something else? Explore more software here and don’t forget to check out all of Amazon’s Daily Deals for more great finds!

