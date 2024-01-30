Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!
Valentine’s Day has always been my favorite holiday. I just love love! When I was younger, I couldn’t wait to pass out personalized Valentines to my classmates while dressed in my finest pink and red fashions. And as I’ve gotten older, I’ve always looked forward to receiving Valentine’s Day care packages from my mom filled with heart-print pajamas, Hershey’s kisses and teddy bears.
Even as a hopeless romantic, Valentine’s Day has never really been about romantic love for me. This is the time to celebrate love in its many forms: Self-love! Familial love! Platonic love! So, whether or not you have a significant other this season, you deserve to treat yourself and others to these festive finds from Target. Grab these gifts now so you’ll be ready for V-Day in two weeks!
For Her
A New Day Red Hearts Valentine’s Day Sweater
Wear your heart on your chest with this red-and-pink Valentine’s Day sweater. We’re in our Lover era!
Wild Fable Puff Heart Crossbody Bag
How cute is this puff heart crossbody bag? Available in black, blue and pink, this hands-free purse is perfect when you’re on the go.
LYSM Pink Prosecco Candle
Cheers to all your Galentines! Celebrate friendship with this festive candle that smells like pink prosecco.
For Him
Reese’s Valentine’s Football Heart Tin with Reese’s Miniatures
Not sure what to get your man for Valentine’s Day? Score some points with this football heart tin filled with Reese’s chocolate.
The Couples Game That’s Actually Fun
Reminisce about your relationship without getting too sentimental or sappy with this fun couples game! You’ll laugh out loud while bonding over your special bond.
Large Hershey’s Kiss Gift Box
Pull a Dani from Love on the Spectrum by asking your boo if he wants a big kiss . . . and then whipping out this large Hershey’s kiss instead of a smooch. Delicious and mischievous!
For Kids
Pink Stuffed Bear With a Heart-Shaped Nose
Adorned with hearts, this pink stuffed bear is an adorable Valentine’s Day present! A great gift for your children, grandchildren or younger cousins.
Heart Hound Stuffed Animal
Calling all pup lovers! This heart hound stuffed animal is man’s best friend.
Squishmallows Francine Purple Frog
You know what they say, you need to kiss a lot of frogs before you find your prince! But this is our kind of frog — complete with a crown and heart cheeks.
For You
Pink Scuff Slippers
Stay cozy in these soft scuff slippers! Available in a variety of different colors.
Fenty Beauty by Rihanna Lip Gloss Trio
Pucker up! This lip gloss set from Fenty Beauty by Rihanna will keep your lips smooth and shiny.
We’re Not Really Strangers Self-Love Edition Game
Get to know yourself better with the self-love version of the cult-favorite We’re Not Really Strangers Game!
For Anyone
Dash Heart Mini Waffle Maker
Bon appétit! Everyone will enjoy heart-shaped waffles made from this mini waffle maker.
Frankford Valentine’s Avocado Date Night Plush with Gummy Candy Hearts
You’re the avocado to my toast! Surprise your bestie with one half of this plush duo, complete with gummy candy hearts.
Russell Stover Assorted Chocolates
Life is like a box of chocolates . . . these assorted treats are timeless for Valentine’s Day!