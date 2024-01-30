Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

Valentine’s Day has always been my favorite holiday. I just love love! When I was younger, I couldn’t wait to pass out personalized Valentines to my classmates while dressed in my finest pink and red fashions. And as I’ve gotten older, I’ve always looked forward to receiving Valentine’s Day care packages from my mom filled with heart-print pajamas, Hershey’s kisses and teddy bears.

Related: 28 Most Thoughtful Valentine's Day Gifts for Him and Her Valentine’s Day is about one month away, but you know how it goes — somehow, four weeks will turn into a few days, and you’ll be left scrambling to find a gift for your boo that will arrive in time. Not this year! We’re here to help you get ahead of the last-minute shopping madness […]

Even as a hopeless romantic, Valentine’s Day has never really been about romantic love for me. This is the time to celebrate love in its many forms: Self-love! Familial love! Platonic love! So, whether or not you have a significant other this season, you deserve to treat yourself and others to these festive finds from Target. Grab these gifts now so you’ll be ready for V-Day in two weeks!

For Her

A New Day Red Hearts Valentine’s Day Sweater

Wear your heart on your chest with this red-and-pink Valentine’s Day sweater. We’re in our Lover era!

$30.00 See It!

Wild Fable Puff Heart Crossbody Bag

How cute is this puff heart crossbody bag? Available in black, blue and pink, this hands-free purse is perfect when you’re on the go.

$18.00 See It!

LYSM Pink Prosecco Candle

Cheers to all your Galentines! Celebrate friendship with this festive candle that smells like pink prosecco.

$10.00 See It!

For Him

Reese’s Valentine’s Football Heart Tin with Reese’s Miniatures

Not sure what to get your man for Valentine’s Day? Score some points with this football heart tin filled with Reese’s chocolate.

$6.00 See It!

The Couples Game That’s Actually Fun

Reminisce about your relationship without getting too sentimental or sappy with this fun couples game! You’ll laugh out loud while bonding over your special bond.

$13.00 See It!

Large Hershey’s Kiss Gift Box

Pull a Dani from Love on the Spectrum by asking your boo if he wants a big kiss . . . and then whipping out this large Hershey’s kiss instead of a smooch. Delicious and mischievous!

$5.00 See It!

Related: 10 Instantly Iconic Valentine's Day Gifts for Her The clock is ticking, so it’s only right that you start your search for the most creative Valentine’s Day gifts for her. We’re a little less than one month out, and luckily, there’s still plenty of time to find a gift she’ll love and ensure it arrives before February 14. Whether you’re shopping for your […]

For Kids

Pink Stuffed Bear With a Heart-Shaped Nose

Adorned with hearts, this pink stuffed bear is an adorable Valentine’s Day present! A great gift for your children, grandchildren or younger cousins.

$10.00 See It!

Heart Hound Stuffed Animal

Calling all pup lovers! This heart hound stuffed animal is man’s best friend.

$10.00 See It!

Squishmallows Francine Purple Frog

You know what they say, you need to kiss a lot of frogs before you find your prince! But this is our kind of frog — complete with a crown and heart cheeks.

$23.00 See It!

For You

Pink Scuff Slippers

Stay cozy in these soft scuff slippers! Available in a variety of different colors.

Fenty Beauty by Rihanna Lip Gloss Trio

Pucker up! This lip gloss set from Fenty Beauty by Rihanna will keep your lips smooth and shiny.

$36.00 See It!

We’re Not Really Strangers Self-Love Edition Game

Get to know yourself better with the self-love version of the cult-favorite We’re Not Really Strangers Game!

$20.00 See It!

For Anyone

Dash Heart Mini Waffle Maker

Bon appétit! Everyone will enjoy heart-shaped waffles made from this mini waffle maker.

$10.00 See It!

Frankford Valentine’s Avocado Date Night Plush with Gummy Candy Hearts

You’re the avocado to my toast! Surprise your bestie with one half of this plush duo, complete with gummy candy hearts.

$12.00 See It!

Russell Stover Assorted Chocolates

Life is like a box of chocolates . . . these assorted treats are timeless for Valentine’s Day!

Thank You! You have successfully subscribed. Subscribe to newsletters Subscribe By signing up, I agree to the Terms and Privacy Policy and to receive emails from Us Weekly Check our latest news in Google News Follow Us Check our latest news in Apple News Follow Us

$12.00 See It!