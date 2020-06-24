Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Please note, prices and availability are valid at time of publication June 24, 2020, but are subject to change.
Amazon’s incredible Big Style Sale is still going strong — and it’s not slowing down. If anything, we’ve discovered more and more amazing deals to score now! With so many options, it can be hard to figure out where you should start! To save you time and money, scroll below to see our favorite brands and deals in the Amazon Big Style Sale:
72 Best Amazon’s Big Style Sale Brands to Score the Biggest Savings
1. Daily Ritual
Our Absolute Favorite Daily Ritual Deal:
- Daily Ritual Women’s Rayon Sleeveless Scoop-Neck T-Shirt Dress was $22, now $14 — You Save 36%!
Simple summer fashion is epitomized in the Daily Ritual Women’s Rayon Sleeveless Scoop-Neck T-Shirt Dress!
Other Fast Selling Daily Ritual Deals:
- Daily Ritual Women’s Tencel Sleeveless V-Back Romper was $32, now $21 — You Save 35%!
See all Daily Ritual deals in the Amazon Big Style Sale here!
2. Tory Burch
Our Absolute Favorite Tory Burch Deal:
- Tory Burch Women’s Gemini Link Canvas Tote was $186, now $159 — You Save 14%!
The print on the Tory Burch Women’s Gemini Link Canvas Tote is classic, and it can fit everything that you need for the day!
Other Fast Selling Tory Burch Deals:
- Tory Burch Women’s Miller Thong Sandals was $198, now marked down as low as $165!
- Tory Burch Women’s INES Espadrilles was $228, now $171 — You Save 25%!
- Tory Burch Women’s Kira Chevron Card Case was $98, now $74 — You Save 25%!
- Tory Burch Women’s Elle Canvas Quadrant Tote Bag was $398, now $299 — You Save 25%!
See all Tory Burch deals in the Amazon Big Style Sale here!
3. Amazon Essentials
Our Absolute Favorite Amazon Essentials Deal:
-
Amazon Essentials Women’s Studio Sculpt Mid-Rise 7/8 Length Yoga Legging was $22, now $15 —You Save 32%!
The Amazon Essentials Women’s Studio Sculpt Mid-Rise 7/8 Length Yoga Legging is an amazing value for a top workout tight!
See all Amazon Essentials in the Amazon Big Style Sale here!
4. DL1961
Our Absolute Favorite DL1961 Deal:
-
DL1961 Women’s Florence Instasculpt Mid Rise Skinny Fit Jean was $169, now $100 — You Save 41%!
The DL1961 Women’s Florence Instasculpt Mid Rise Skinny Fit Jean will shape you to perfection!
See all DL1961 deals in the Amazon Big Style Sale here!
5. Ray Ban
Our Absolute Favorite Ray-Ban Deal:
The Ray-Ban Aviator Classic Gradient Aviator Sunglasses will never go out of style!
See all Ray-Ban deals in the Amazon Big Style Sale here!
6. Lark & Ro
Our Absolute Favorite Deal:
-
Lark & Ro Women’s Short Sleeve Fixed Wrap Waistband Dress was $29, now $23 — You Save 20%!
We couldn’t imagine a dress more fitting for the summer than the Lark & Ro Women’s Short Sleeve Fixed Wrap Waistband Dress!
See all in the Amazon Big Style Sale here!
7.
Our Absolute Favorite Deal:
-
Core 10 Women’s Tri-Blend Twisted Back Workout Tank was $17, now $11 — You Save 35%!
Meet your new favorite workout tank: the Core 10 Women’s Tri-Blend Twisted Back Workout Tank!
See all in the Amazon Big Style Sale here!
8. Frye and Frey & Co
Our Absolute Favorite Frye and Frey & Co Deal:
-
Frye Melissa Zip Scooped Hobo was $398, now $216 — You Save 46%!
The Frye Melissa Zip Scooped Hobo is a simple leather purse that matches any outfit!
See all Frye and Frey & Co deals in the Amazon Big Style Sale here!
9. ALDO
Our Absolute Favorite ALDO Deal:
-
ALDO Women’s Muschett Wedge Espadrille Pump was $77, now $57 — You Save 26%!
The ALDO Women’s Muschett Wedge Espadrille Pump is the quintessential summertime shoe!
Other Fast Selling ALDO Deals:
- ALDO Minimalist Wallet, Ligosullo was $25, now $19 — You Save 25%!
See all ALDO deals in the Amazon Big Style Sale here!
10. Goodthreads
Our Absolute Favorite Goodthreads Deal:
-
Goodthreads Women’s Denim Long-Sleeve Shirt was $35, now $32 — You Save 8%!
The Goodthreads Women’s Denim Long-Sleeve Shirt is the perfect simple button-down that will cross over into every season!
Other Fast Selling Goodthreads Deals:
- Goodthreads Women’s High-Rise 4″ Chino Short was $25, now $19 — You Save 26%!
- Goodthreads Women’s Fluid Twill Button-Front Fit-and-Flare Dress was $35, now $28 — You Save 20%!
- Goodthreads Women’s Lightweight Poplin Short-Sleeve Button-Front Shirt was $30, now $20 — You Save 35%!
See all Goodthreads deals in the Amazon Big Style Sale here!
11. Signature by Levi Strauss & Co. Gold Label
Our Absolute Favorite Signature by Levi Strauss & Co. Gold Label Deal:
- Levi’s Women’s 721 High Rise Skinny Jeans was $60, now $37 — You Save 37%!
These distressed Levi’s Women’s 721 High Rise Skinny Jeans are a must-have style for the summer!
Other Fast Selling Levi Strauss & Co. Gold Label Deals:
- Signature by Levi Strauss & Co. Gold Label Women’s Original Trucker Jacket was $33, now $30 — You Save 10%!
See all Signature by Levi Strauss & Co. Gold Label in the Amazon Big Style Sale here!
12. Lucky Brand
Our Absolute Favorite Lucky Brand Deal:
-
Lucky Brand Women’s High Rise Bridgette Skinny Ankle Jeans was $90, now $36 — You Save 60%!
We don’t think you’ll find a deal as sweet as the one on these Lucky Brand Women’s High Rise Bridgette Skinny Ankle Jeans!
Other Fast Selling Lucky Brand Deals:
- Lucky Brand Women’s Camo Burnout Tee Shirt was $40, now $24 — You Save 40%!
- Lucky Brand Women’s High Rise Traveler Short was $70, now $34 — You Save 50%!
- Lucky Brand Women’s Mid Rise Sweet Straight Jean was $90, now $40 — You Save 56%!
- Lucky Brand Women’s Mid Rise Sienna Boyfriend Jean was $80, now $45 — You Save 43%!
See all Lucky Brand deals in the Amazon Big Style Sale here!
13. 206 Collective
Our Absolute Favorite Deal:
-
206 Collective Women’s Soler Flat Sandal was $37, now $19 — You Save 49%!
You can wear the 206 Collective Women’s Soler Flat Sandal for virtually any occasion.
Other Fast Selling 206 collective Deals:
- 206 Collective Women’s Sabor Flat Sandal was $41, now $29 — You Save 30%!
- 206 Collective Women’s Rhonda Casual Lace Up Sneaker was $21, now $19 — You Save 8%!
See all in the Amazon Big Style Sale here!
14. Meraki
Our Absolute Favorite Meraki Deal:
-
Meraki Women’s High Waist Paper Bag Pants was $28, now $21 — You Save 24%!
The Meraki Women’s High Waist Paper Bag Pants are seriously some of the most elegant, comfy pants out there!
Other Fast Selling Meraki Deals:
- Meraki Women’s Rib Cropped Pants was $24, now $19 — You Save 20%!
See all Meraki deals in the Amazon Big Style Sale here!
15. find.
Our Absolute Favorite find. Deal:
-
find. Women’s Suede Leather Wedge Heel Espadrille Shoes was $48, now $33 — You Save 30%!
These find. Women’s Suede Leather Wedge Heel Espadrille Shoes combine what we love about espadrilles and wedges!
See all find. deals in the Amazon Big Style Sale here!
16. AURIQUE
Our Absolute Favorite AURIQUE Deal:
-
AURIQUE Women’s Open Back Sports Top was $16, now $14 — You Save 11%!
The cutout on the back of the AURIQUE Women’s Open Back Sports Top allows for so much breathability!
Other Fast Selling AURIQUE Deals:
-
AURIQUE Women’s Seamless Colour Block Sports Leggings was $18, now $15 — You Save 21%!
See all AURIQUE deals in the Amazon Big Style Sale here!
17. ASTR the label
Our Absolute Favorite ASTR the label Deal:
-
ASTR the label Women’s Sleeveless Lace Fit & Flare Midi Dress was $79, now $60 — You Save 23%!
The ASTR the label Women’s Sleeveless Lace Fit & Flare Midi Dress will have you reaching for it every time you have a fabulous event on the calendar!
Other Fast Selling ASTR the label Deals:
- ASTR the label Women’s Gaia Sleeveless Midi Slip Dress was $86, now $62 — You Save 28%!
- ASTR the label Women’s Short Ruffle Sleeve Sylvia A-line Midi Dress was $110, now $83 — You Save 25%!
See all ASTR the label deals in the Amazon Big Style Sale here!
18. Calvin Klein
Our Absolute Favorite Calvin Klein Deal:
-
Calvin Klein Women’s Medium Impact Reversible Sports Bra was $34, now $30 — You Save 13%!
With the Calvin Klein Women’s Medium Impact Reversible Sports Bra you get a 2-in-1 deal!
See all Calvin Klein deals in the Amazon Big Style Sale here!
19. Shopbop Deals
Our Absolute Favorite Shopbop Deals:
-
Tory Burch Women’s McGraw Colorblock Crossbody Bag was $348, now $261 — You Save 25%!
We are obsessed with the two-tone leather on the Tory Burch Women’s McGraw Colorblock Crossbody Bag!
Other Fast Selling Shopbop Deals:
- Z SUPPLY Women’s The Meridian Dress was $58, now $44 — You Save 25%!
- Xirena Women’s Payton Pants was $186, now $140 — You Save 25%!
- PAIGE Women’s Cristina Dress was $209, now $117 — You Save 44%!
See all Shopbop Deals in the Amazon Big Style Sale here!
20. Rag & Bone
Our Absolute Favorite Rag & Bone Deal:
-
Rag & Bone/JEAN Women’s Nina High Rise Ankle Skinny Jeans was $195, now $146 — You Save 25%!
As far as designer jeans are concerned, the Rag & Bone/JEAN Women’s Nina High Rise Ankle Skinny Jeans are definitely at the top!
See all Rag & Bone deals in the Amazon Big Style Sale here!
21. American Apparel
Our Absolute Favorite American Apparel Deal:
-
American Apparel Women’s Easy Hot Short was $38, now $30 — You Save 20%!
We love the retro look of the American Apparel Women’s Easy Hot Short!
See all American Apparel deals in the Amazon Big Style Sale here!
22. Starter
Our Absolute Favorite Starter Deal:
-
Starter Women’s Waterproof Breathable Jacket was $18, now $12 — You Save 35%!
This Starter Women’s Waterproof Breathable Jacket is ideal to wear on a rainy day!
See all Starter deals in the Amazon Big Style Sale here!
23. Karen Neuburger
Our Absolute Favorite Karen Neuburger Deal:
-
Karen Neuburger Women’s Short-sleeve Pajama Set was $40, now $32 — You Save 20%!
We adore the print options that we have thanks to this Karen Neuburger Women’s Short-sleeve Pajama Set!
See all Karen Neuburger deals in the Amazon Big Style Sale here!
24. Skechers
Our Absolute Favorite Skechers Deal:
- Skechers Women’s On-The-go 600-Brilliancy Sport Sandal was $50, now $35 — You Save 30%!
The Skechers Women’s On-The-go 600-Brilliancy Sport Sandal are the sandals you want to have for a camping trip or hike.
Other Fast Selling Skechers Deals:
-
Skechers Women’s Desert Kiss Sandal was $50, now $25 — You Save 59%!
See all Skechers deals in the Amazon Big Style Sale here!
25. Superga
Our Absolute Favorite Superga Deal:
-
Superga Women’s 2750 Cotu Classic Sneaker was $35, now $30 — You Save 15%!
When you think of a classic tennis shoe, you think of the Superga Women’s 2750 Cotu Classic Sneaker!
See all Superga deals in the Amazon Big Style Sale here!
26. ECCO
Our Absolute Favorite ECCO Deal:
-
ECCO Women’s Touch Ballerina 2.0 Ballet Flat was $75, now $65 — You Save 14%!
These ECCO Women’s Touch Ballerina 2.0 Ballet Flat are designed to move with your feet for all-day comfort!
See all ECCO deals in the Amazon Big Style Sale here!
27. 28 Palms
Our Absolute Favorite 28 Palms Deal:
-
28 Palms Women’s Tropical Hawaiian Print Lightweight Sleeveless Shift Dress was $20, now $13 — You Save 35%!
This 28 Palms Women’s Tropical Hawaiian Print Lightweight Sleeveless Shift Dress couldn’t be more of a breeze to wear!
See all 28 Palms deals in the Amazon Big Style Sale here!
Still not what you’re looking for?
To help you get organized, we created this handy breakdown of all of the categories that you can explore.
This major Amazon sale event is slashing up to 50% on Women’s:
In Women’s clothing, you can find deals up to 50% off on:
To jazz up your footwear collection, you can find deals up to 50% off on:
As for handbags, can you save up to 50% off on:
Check out more of our picks and deals here!
This post is brought to you by Us Weekly’s Shop With Us team. The Shop With Us team aims to highlight products and services our readers might find interesting and useful. Product and service selection, however, is in no way intended to constitute an endorsement by either Us Weekly or of any celebrity mentioned in the post.
The Shop With Us team may receive products free of charge from manufacturers to test. In addition, Us Weekly receives compensation from the manufacturer of the products we write about when you click on a link and then purchase the product featured in an article. This does not drive our decision as to whether or not a product or service is featured or recommended. Shop With Us operates independently from advertising sales team. We welcome your feedback at ShopWithUs@usmagazine.com. Happy shopping!
For access to all our exclusive celebrity videos and interviews – Subscribe on YouTube!