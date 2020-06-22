Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Please note, prices and availability are valid at time of publication June 22, 2020, but are subject to change.

If you’re looking for a basic that’s anything but, we’re glad you’re here, shopping with Us. You would think basics would be so simple to find, but it’s actually pretty crazy how difficult it can be to stumble upon one you actually like. The fit is always wonky, the fabric too clingy or baggy, the construction cheap. That’s why even when it comes to basics, it pays to be picky. Like, actually. You’ll end up saving money when you find a piece you love that will last for years and years!

American Apparel has been a staple when it comes to fashion basics for decades now. If you’re looking for high-quality pieces from a trustworthy brand that makes clothes actually made to fit and flatter your body, then American Apparel is where it’s at. Or, in this case, Amazon is where it’s at. So many American Apparel pieces are majorly marked down in Amazon’s new Big Style Sale, so you’re best off shopping your basics there, where you’ll find tops like this marked down by 47%!

This crop top is made of mostly cotton with just a kiss of elastane for some much-appreciated stretch. The material is soft and smooth, and while it’s form-fitting, it won’t squeeze or press into your skin the way a sports bra or compression tank might. It sits comfortably against the body, able to move along with you, whether you’re stretching out in front of the TV or heading outside to play some summer yard games!

This pull-on top is sleeveless with a high neckline and a cropped hem. It’s a solid, basic tank, but it’s just unique enough that it’s bound to collect plenty of compliments for you!

Get the American Apparel Women’s Cotton Spandex Sleeveless Crop Top (originally $18) now starting at just $10 in the Amazon Big Style Event! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, June 22, 2020, but are subject to change.

This bestselling top is currently available in three colors, all of which are on sale. The black color will get you the heftiest discount, but all three shades are easily worth their price considering how often you’ll end up wearing them. The other two shades are white and heather grey, both of which will pair with anything from your denim shorts, to your colorful biker shorts, to your satin skirts!

This tank is made to look fabulous with anything and everything. It might be sporty one day, romantic the next and edgy-chic the week after that. How will you wear it first? We can’t wait to see — just make sure to grab it while it’s on sale!

