Sponsored content. Us Weekly receives compensation for this article as well as for purchases made when you click on a link and buy something below.

Believe in the luck of the Irish? You should, because this year’s St. Patrick’s Day just got a whole lot luckier. And who knows? Maybe you even have some Irish blood in you that you didn’t know about. Good thing you’re about to find out, because that’s what AncestryDNA® is all about — plus so much more!

To celebrate this year’s St. Paddy’s Day, Ancestry® is offering a huge deal on its new AncestryHealth® service. Starting March 7 and ending March 18, you can save a whopping $50 on it, bringing it down all to the way into the double digits. Not so bad for the possibility of discovering some seriously life-changing results!

Get an AncestryHealth Core kit (originally $149) for just $99 at AncestryDNA! Sale ends March 18, 2020.

AncestryHealth® is so much more than just an ethnicity test. Yes, it will give you an ethnicity estimate, which shows you where your ancestors might have lived, broken down into percentages, like France, 25% and Portugal 75%. And you might get even more mesmerizing data and revelations about genetic connections to some of the over 1,000 regions across the world. For instance, you might learn not just that you’ve got Irish heritage, but that you’ve got a genetic connection to a specific county in Ireland. You might even find Irish relatives. But that’s only the beginning of the discoveries to come.

If you’re looking to set yourself up for a healthy future, this is the kit to buy. It examines how your DNA can influence the rest of your life, leaving you with actionable results and insights you can use moving forward. You can not only fill out your family’s health history, but also learn more about certain conditions you might be at risk of as well, so you can make any necessary changes in your lifestyle in consultation with your healthcare provider. Need help? No problem, because AncestryHealth® comes with resources, helpful tools and even access to genetic counseling services to answer your questions. That’s on top of everything being laid out in clear, easy-to-understand language. No confusing medical jargon!

Get an AncestryHealth Core kit (originally $149) for just $99 at AncestryDNA! Sale ends March 18, 2020.

Once you’ve mailed in your sample, it takes about six to eight weeks to start receiving your results. Take note that you or the person you’re gifting this to must be 18 or older and have never received a bone marrow or stem cell transplant. Those living in New York, New Jersey or Rhode Island also aren’t eligible, but those from the rest of the States are!

This AncestryHealth® kit is such a game-changer in every way. It may help influence major decisions in your life moving forward, leading to better health outcomes and even a connection to a new region of the world, if not more than one. We firmly believe that everyone should give it a try, which is why we love how affordable it is during this sale, especially. This is only for a limited time, so don’t wait too long! Your future awaits!

Get an AncestryHealth Core kit (originally $149) for just $99 at AncestryDNA! Sale ends March 18, 2020.

AncestryHealth® is not available in NY, NJ and RI. See Ancestry.com for additional details.

Check out more of our picks and deals here!

This post is brought to you by Us Weekly’s Shop With Us team. The Shop With Us team aims to highlight products and services our readers might find interesting and useful. Product and service selection, however, is in no way intended to constitute an endorsement by either Us Weekly or of any celebrity mentioned in the post.

The Shop With Us team may receive products free of charge from manufacturers to test. In addition, Us Weekly receives compensation from the manufacturer of the products we write about when you click on a link and then purchase the product featured in an article. This does not drive our decision as to whether or not a product or service is featured or recommended. Shop With Us operates independently from advertising sales team. We welcome your feedback at ShopWithUs@usmagazine.com. Happy shopping!