Sleep Your Wrinkles Away With These Professional Smoothing Patches

Wouldn’t it be nice to magically wake up with better skin? Instead, we usually wake up with red marks all over our faces from our pillows, and we only make things worse by frowning in the mirror when we see ourselves — slowly but surely turning our fine lines into full-on wrinkles!

We may have yet to discover the magic spell to improve our skin overnight, but we have discovered something just as effective. It doesn’t require any trips to the doctor or the aesthetician — all it requires is a quick order from Amazon. This set of wrinkle-relieving pads are about to be the next big thing in skincare, and we’re definitely making sure to be at the forefront of the revolution!

Get the Silc Skin Facial Pad Brow Set for just $30 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, February 29, 2020, but are subject to change.

This three-piece set includes one forehead pad to fight above-brow wrinkles and 11 lines, as well as two smaller ones to target crow’s feet. Don’t worry about it only being three pieces for the price — each set may last you for at least 30 uses before it stops sticking to skin!

Reviewers say that when they use these pads, they wake up looking up to 20 years younger, which is just amazing. And with consistent use, they’re confident that the incredible plumping effect will last and last. They say these pads even leave their skin feeling soothed and extra soft when they remove them in the morning, and when they are wearing them, it’s actually comfortable. No slimy masks or overly-intense tightening sensations!

These pads are made of 100% medical-grade silicone with no allergy-causing latex, urethanes, or adhesives. They’re nice and soft, and they’re even waterproof. That means nothing can stop them on their mission to eliminate forehead lines and crow’s feet everywhere!

To use these pads, start off by washing your face at the end of the day, specifically using a non-oily cleanser so the pads can stay on and perform most effectively. You can then peel of the adhesive backing and press the pads down on your targeted areas. You’ll notice they’re made to perfectly fit around your facial contours. Smooth them out, and then it’s time for some shut-eye!

You may have a little trouble sleeping, but only because you’re going to be so excited to see your skin in the morning. Peel the patches off in an outward motion before cleansing to see that Silc Skin difference!

