As a basketball player, Angel Jackson has defied the norm that says you can’t wear makeup for a game or practice. Her unique perspective, which I explored in a Zoom call, is a fascinating blend of commitment to the game and a love for all things beauty. Jackson, the final pick in the third round of the 2024 WNBA draft, was drafted to the Las Vegas Aces after a successful college basketball career at USC and Jackson State. Recently, the HBCU star was chosen by Cover FX to be a brand ambassador for Ms. Irrelevant, the first campaign that aims to spotlight remarkable women athletes.

“It was an amazing partnership,” Jackson tells Us. “When they first pitched the idea to us, I fell in love with them because I could play with the products. I could be free with the product. I didn’t have to stick to just one foundation.”

“It’s my first time doing a brand campaign,” she says, “and for this to be my first time, they were very helpful with the communication about every product that I have used. And it was just an overall great campaign.”

During our Zoom call, we discussed all of her favorite products in her skincare and makeup routine, including what she wears day to day from Cover FX. Here are the basketball star’s current favorite beauty products:

Cetaphil Daily Facial Cleanser

The first thing Jackson does is start her skincare routine with a daily facial cleanser. “I would start cleansing with the Cetaphil,” Jackson says.

The Ordinary Alpha Arbutin 2% + HA Hyperpigmentation Serum

“I use The Ordinary for my dark spots and everything,” Jackson says. This serum fights hyperpigmentation and is an important part of her four-step skincare routine.

Garnier Micellar Water

Jackson notes before using her cleanser, she reaches for this micellar cleansing water to “wipe off that first layer of sweat.”

Cover FX Total Cover Cream Foundation

Jackson explains that she never used foundation until testing this cream foundation. “I could get into this,” she said. “I just love how they have so many ranges of products that you can use if you just don’t want to have a heavy day. You could just go a little lighter.”

Cover FX Invisible Primer Spf 30

“I start off with the primer with the SPF in it, depending on where I’m going that day,” Jackson says. “Then, I would mix the Cover FX foundation and the cream foundation together.”

