Rompers are cute and versatile for any season, but they’re even more convenient in the summer months. When it’s hot out, the last thing I want to put on is tons of layers that lock in heat. I recently spotted this comfortable romper on Amazon, which was marked down to $26. You bet I added it to my cart so fast! Lately, I’ve been wearing it on repeat to beat the heat.

The Anrabess Casual Sleeveless Romper combines comfort, functionality and style into a perfect fit for all summer. The romper includes adjustable spaghetti straps that you can customize to your preferred size. It’s crafted from soft and breathable fabric that isn’t too warm to wear during the middle of summer. I also love that the shorts on the romper don’t feature a slim fit around the thighs, making it a great match for all figures. There’s nothing not to love about this romper. It’s perfect for grabbing a coffee, shopping, doctor’s appointments or spending a day at the beach — the options are endless!

Get the Anrabess Casual Sleeveless Romper (originally $30) for just $26 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, June 26, 2024, but are subject to change.

But don’t just take my word for it; over 3,000 shoppers have purchased it in the last month. It’s also tallied up glowing five-star reviews.

“I live in this,” one happy shopper wrote. “Perfect for maternity. Looks super cute, I’ll wear either a sports bra underneath or a shirt. This is one of the most comfortable maternity outfits I own. There’s so much room to grow. True to size. Comfy in the heat, there’s a good amount of airflow.”

The romper also makes an excellent maternity piece. “I am living in this romper throughout my pregnancy,” another shared. “It is so lightweight and comfy while being cute. It washes perfectly and is a great material that will last several washes. The pockets hold so much without weighing the entire romper down. Its straps are traditional spaghetti straps and adjustable that allows for a growing/changing body.”

A final five-star reviewer wrote: “First and foremost, this romper is incredibly comfortable. The fabric is soft and breathable, making it perfect for those hot summer days. Whether I’m lounging at home, running errands, or meeting friends for a casual outing, this romper keeps me cool and comfy throughout the day. It feels like wearing pajamas, but it looks so much more stylish.”

You can add the romper to your cart in 31 colors and prints for only $26! I’ll be snagging more colors to add to my summer wardrobe.

