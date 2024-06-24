Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

Whether you love rich mom style or prefer Boho chic looks, you’re probably a huge fan of Anthropologie. From airy silhouettes to curve-loving styles, there are pieces that everyone will feel confident wearing at the classic retailer. They’re ultra-size inclusive with most items available in petite, standard and plus sizes. Plus, there are Anthropologie dresses for every occasion whether you’re on the hunt for something formal or need a more casual option.

Related: 8 Figure-Flattering Rich Mom Summer Dresses From Anthropologie One of the biggest reasons rich moms love Anthropologie is because of the brand’s stylish selection of flowy, boho summer dresses. However, billowing silhouettes don’t always look great on everyone. So thankfully, the retailer has many other silhouette-enhancing styles to choose from. To help you sift through all of the options, we rounded up eight […]

If you want to stock up on Anthropologie dresses for summer, without splurging, we rounded up eight warm-weather-friendly summer dresses fro mANthropologie that are on sale for under $150. Check out our top picks ahead!

This roomy white dress has pops of blue on the sleeves, neckline and collar!

Get the Maeve Short-Sleeve Midi Shirt Dress for just $100 (originally $158) at Anthropologie!

By Anthropologie Sleeveless Mini Dress

We love this tank dress because you can style it up or down!

Get the By Anthropologie Sleeveless Mini Dress for just $100 (originally $158) at Anthropologie!

The Linen Maya Ruched Cowl-Neck Dress

This oversized dress is a perfect style for days when you’re working in the office!

Get The Linen Maya Ruched Cowl-Neck Dress for just $100 (originally $138) at Anthropologie!

Farm Rio Tie-Front Mini Dress

Want to show a peak of skin? This colorful tie-front dress is designed to look like a two-piece set and comes with a cute cut-out along the stomach!

Get the Farm Rio Tie-Front Mini Dress for just $130 (originally $228) at Anthropologie!

By Anthropologie Corset Seamed Mini Dress

Get the By Anthropologie Corset Seamed Mini Dress for just $100 (originally $178) at Anthropologie!

Maeve Bettina Tiered Shirt Dress

Make this vibrant statement this summer in this dreamy maxi dress!

Get the Maeve Bettina Tiered Shirt Dress for just $100 (originally $149) at Anthropologie!

Farm Rio Slim Fringe Maxi Dress

Yeehaw! Serve Western vibes in this black spaghetti-strap dress. It has the cutest fringe accents!

Get the Farm Rio Slim Fringe Maxi Dress for just $100 (originally $198) at Anthropologie!

By Anthropologie Long-Sleeve Tie-Front Midi Shirt Dress

If you need a dressy option, you’ll love this long-sleeve dress. We absolutely love the colorful details!

Thank You! You have successfully subscribed. Subscribe to newsletters Subscribe By signing up, I agree to the Terms and Privacy Policy and to receive emails from Us Weekly Check our latest news in Google News Follow Us Check our latest news in Apple News Follow Us

Get the By Anthropologie Long-Sleeve Tie-Front Midi Shirt Dress for just $99 (originally $158) at Anthropologie!