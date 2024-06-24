Your account
8 Anthropologie Summer Dresses You Won’t Believer Are on Sale for Under $150

By
Anthropologie Dresses on Sale
Anthropologie

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

Whether you love rich mom style or prefer Boho chic looks, you’re probably a huge fan of Anthropologie. From airy silhouettes to curve-loving styles, there are pieces that everyone will feel confident wearing at the classic retailer. They’re ultra-size inclusive with most items available in petite, standard and plus sizes. Plus, there are Anthropologie dresses for every occasion whether you’re on the hunt for something formal or need a more casual option.

If you want to stock up on Anthropologie dresses for summer, without splurging, we rounded up eight warm-weather-friendly summer dresses fro mANthropologie that are on sale for under $150. Check out our top picks ahead!

Maeve Short-Sleeve Midi Shirt Dress
Anthropologie

This roomy white dress has pops of blue on the sleeves, neckline and collar!

See it!

Get the Maeve Short-Sleeve Midi Shirt Dress for just $100 (originally $158) at Anthropologie!

By Anthropologie Sleeveless Mini Dress

Anthropologie

We love this tank dress because you can style it up or down!

See it!

Get the By Anthropologie Sleeveless Mini Dress for just $100 (originally $158) at Anthropologie!

The Linen Maya Ruched Cowl-Neck Dress

Anthropologie

This oversized dress is a perfect style for days when you’re working in the office!

See it!

Get The Linen Maya Ruched Cowl-Neck Dress for just $100 (originally $138) at Anthropologie!

Farm Rio Tie-Front Mini Dress

Anthropologie

Want to show a peak of skin? This colorful tie-front dress is designed to look like a two-piece set and comes with a cute cut-out along the stomach!

Get the Farm Rio Tie-Front Mini Dress for just $130 (originally $228) at Anthropologie!

By Anthropologie Corset Seamed Mini Dress

Anthropologie
See it!

Get the By Anthropologie Corset Seamed Mini Dress for just $100 (originally $178) at Anthropologie!

Maeve Bettina Tiered Shirt Dress

Anthropologie

Make this vibrant statement this summer in this dreamy maxi dress!

See it!

Get the Maeve Bettina Tiered Shirt Dress for just $100 (originally $149) at Anthropologie!

Farm Rio Slim Fringe Maxi Dress

Anthropologie

Yeehaw! Serve Western vibes in this black spaghetti-strap dress. It has the cutest fringe accents!

See it!

Get the Farm Rio Slim Fringe Maxi Dress for just $100 (originally $198) at Anthropologie!

By Anthropologie Long-Sleeve Tie-Front Midi Shirt Dress

Anthropologie

If you need a dressy option, you’ll love this long-sleeve dress. We absolutely love the colorful details!

See it!

Get the By Anthropologie Long-Sleeve Tie-Front Midi Shirt Dress for just $99 (originally $158) at Anthropologie!

