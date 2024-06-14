Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

One of the biggest reasons rich moms love Anthropologie is because of the brand’s stylish selection of flowy, boho summer dresses. However, billowing silhouettes don’t always look great on everyone. So thankfully, the retailer has many other silhouette-enhancing styles to choose from. To help you sift through all of the options, we rounded up eight of the most figure-flattering summer dresses from Anthropologie that all bring rich mom style vibes.

Figure flattering means different things on different body types, so we made sure to include several different styles below, whether you have more of an hourglass figure or a pear-shaped one. Another element to a great fit on a dress is ensuring that the fabric drapes well — all of which can be found in the dresses below. They also each feature body-enchanting necklines, tailoring and colors and patterns too.

Whether you’re on the hunt for a special vacation dress or a style for the next summer wedding on your list, our roundup of eight dresses has something for you. Below you’ll find everything from boho-style dresses with cinched waist silhouettes to more elevated and elegant drop waist dresses. No matter what you’re looking for, you can rest assured each dress below is rich mom-approved and figure-hugging too.

The Peregrine Midi Dress

A top-rated style from Anthropologie shoppers, this midi dress looks like it was made for garden parties. This is, of course, thanks to its floral pattern selections, enchanting ruffle sleeves and smocked bodice. Its smocked bodice is also what makes it flattering for those who want to highlight their waist. Find it in standard, petite and plus sizes.

$158.00 See it!

The Tommie Cap-Sleeve Smocked Front-Zip Shirt Dress

Girls’ nights and date nights out on the town are covered with this sleek midi dress, made with cap sleeves, a zip front and smocked waist design. It comes in an array of colors and prints, whether you want to take a walk on the wild side with leopard print or like to keep it minimal with a neutral like white. Want to know why it comes in petite, plus size and standard sizing? It looks good on every body type!

$170.00 See it!

The Tobie Button-Front Pleated Shirt Dress by Exquise

A classic rich mom style, this chic midi dress has a shirtdress design, pleats at the waist and a button-up front. It can be worn casual for beach days with some sleek sandals, a straw hat and a tote, but it can also be dressed up for morning meetings with heels, gold jewelry and a clutch. It’s made of cotton, polyester and elastane, which means it’s breathable and stretchy, and it also includes pockets to carry the essentials.

$198.00 See it!

The Gabbie Strapless Ruched Tube Dress

A must-have for any vacation, this midi dress is sleeveless, has a cute ruffle detail across the front and a bodycon silhouette. It comes in several tropical-style colors like blue, pink, orange and lime green to match any travel destination. It features ruching around the waist, which conceals cellulite but also highlights the curves.

$88.00 See it!

The Somerset Maxi Dress

Made for European getaways, this maxi dress comes in a variety of eye-catching prints such as a lemon print, floral prints and geometric prints too. This dress has wide sleeves to flatter the arms, a smocked waist to shape the curves and a tiered skirt that covers the legs. It can be paired with flats for a day with lots of walking, as well as heels for a fancier occasion.

$168.00 See it!

The Kallie Flowy Tunic Dress

This tunic dress may not be the most waist-cinching, but it’s flattering on a figure for those who’d prefer not to highlight that area. It makes a great everyday summer dress to wear around the house, to the beach and for weekend shopping dates as well. It can be dressed down with sandals, but also dressed up with a pair of wedge heels when you want to.

$78.00 See it!

Damson Madder Penelope Midi Dress

Not only does this midi dress cinch at the waist, it also includes two cute bow features to further flatter your figure. It’d make a great pick for summer lunches or brunches with the ladies and would pair well with some strappy heels or even flats. It’s made of an organic cotton, which means it’s breathable enough for the summer season and easy to machine wash.

$105.00 See it!

Maeve Twist Halter Tie-Neck Mini Dress

No dress will flatter the female figure as this mini dress will. On top of having a bust-defining halter neck, it cinches at the waist, making it look tiny, and flares at the skirt, which conceals the tummy. Made for showing off your figure, it’s the perfect date night or weddings.

$158.00 See it!