We Found the Ultimate All-in-One Piece in Anthropologie’s Sale





Anyone looking to get more bang for their buck this season? Naturally, it’s all about saving when and where we can. Unfortunately, it’s always easier said than done. With most of the everyday essentials on our wish list carrying hefty price tags, it’s hard to know when to splurge and when to save.

If only there was a piece that did it all — a magic item of sorts that could transform into a jacket, dress and vest. Well, imagine no more, because this actually exists. Consider Us the fairy godmother of your closet, as we’ve found not only the all-in-one piece we need — but one that’s on sale too.

Grab the Hollis Tie-Front Trench Vest (originally $170), now with prices starting at just $70, available at Anthropologie!

What’s the one item we’re all in desperate need of this season? That would be the Hollis Tie-Front Trench Vest. According to one reviewer, it’s the “perfect piece for layering,” while another says it’s “too beautiful” not to wear. So many proud owners are obsessed with the fact that this item gives off total “Duchess Meghan vibes,” which we’re all about.

This trench has a few prominent features on display. Aside from its longer length, there’s also a tie-front wrap, side slant pockets and even a notched collar. What’s so special about this? Think of all the different ways we can wear it!

Team it with a T-shirt and jeans, and sport this vest in its true form for an ultra-laid back look while weather still permits. Alternatively, amp up the style a bit more. Add a turtleneck under and wear this vest as a jacket too! If you’re feeling adventurous, go ahead and fully wrap this piece around your body and secure it with one loose tie. Add a pair of leggings and boots underneath this look and sport this vest as a dress.

See it: Grab the Hollis Tie-Front Trench Vest (originally $170), now with prices starting at just $70, available at Anthropologie!

This trench vest comes available in two different colors — neutral motif and moss. Now, regardless of what shade you select, reviewers are confident you’ll receive “dozens of compliments” when rocking either.

This vest is so “chic and comfortable” and can transition from “the fall to the winter” — and even in the warmer months too. With such high-quality material, it’ll be impossible to remove this piece from your rotation! This is one purchase that’s totally going to nail the season!

See it: Grab the Hollis Tie-Front Trench Vest (originally $170), now with prices starting at just $70, available at Anthropologie!

Not your style? Check out additional women’s clothing on sale and all sale items also available at Anthropologie here!