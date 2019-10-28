Worth It! This Leather Jacket Is the Perfect Fall Investment Piece





Leather is forever — or at least, that’s what we’re led to believe. A leather jacket is an absolute closet staple, but the unfortunate truth is that many of Us are currently lacking one in our rotation!

See, the problem isn’t that we don’t want a leather jacket — it’s that we cannot find one that checks all the boxes! Leather options often carry hefty price tags, and committing to the investment can be difficult. It’s truly stressful finding “the one” — but we think we just might have come across the leather jacket of our dreams.

See it: Grab the Cole Haan Asymmetrical Leather Jacket (originally $520), now with prices starting at just $390, until November 20, available at Macy’s!

If you’re feeling up to the splurge, you’ve come to the find place. The Cole Haan Asymmetrical Leather Jacket seems like a truly special piece. And how are we so confident about that? Easy — the rave reviews from people who have already purchased it!

One reviewer said it was the “softest, most luxurious coat” they’ve ever purchased, while another said it was so utterly “comfortable and stylish.” It sounds like there’s no buyer’s remorse here — and we love to hear that!

This jacket is crafted from 100% genuine leather, and what really sets this piece apart is its longer silhouette. Instead of investing in the shorter styles we’ve grown accustomed to, we love how this longer length differentiates itself from the pack. This is a truly polished and sophisticated rendition of the timeless jacket. The longer, low-hip length is perfection and the asymmetrical zip detail? The cherry on top!

See it: Grab the Cole Haan Asymmetrical Leather Jacket (originally $520) now with prices starting at just $390, until November 20, available at Macy’s!

In fact, so many reviewers really appreciated the longer style. One reviewer said it was the “perfectly soft midweight jacket” she needed; one in which that can survive many climates (including the in-between temps we’re experiencing right now). Another couldn’t get over how “trendy and stylish” it was, and how it can easily pair with just about anything.

Speaking of styling, one shopper specifically loved how the “cuffs were long enough” to cover any “sweater” she was wearing. All she had to do with “tuck them underneath” — and ta-da! Invisible. Luckily, for a limited time, this investment piece is one sale. So hurry! This might last Us a lifetime but this deal most certainly won’t!

See it: Grab the Cole Haan Asymmetrical Leather Jacket (originally $520) now with prices starting at just $390, until November 20, available at Macy’s!

Not your style? Check out additional Cole Haan items, more jackets and women’s sale also available at Macy’s here!

Check out more of our picks and deals here!

This post is brought to you by Us Weekly’s Shop With Us team. The Shop With Us team aims to highlight products and services our readers might find interesting and useful. Product and service selection, however, is in no way intended to constitute an endorsement by either Us Weekly or of any celebrity mentioned in the post.

The Shop With Us team may receive products free of charge from manufacturers to test. In addition, Us Weekly receives compensation from the manufacturer of the products we write about when you click on a link and then purchase the product featured in an article. This does not drive our decision as to whether or not a product or service is featured or recommended. Shop With Us operates independently from advertising sales team. We welcome your feedback at ShopWithUs@usmagazine.com. Happy shopping!