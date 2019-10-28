



The problem with shoes? It’s rare to find ones that live up to the hype. Some of the most buzz-worthy releases over the years end up being our greatest disappointments — both in terms of comfort and aesthetic. Naturally, this makes all of our shoe struggles that much more difficult!

But never lose hope: some footwear is truly worth the investment, and we’re here to make it easier than ever to find those deals. That brings Us to our next point — according to reviewers, this boot is so perfect it’s “worth every single penny.”

See it: Grab a pair of the Timberland Nellie Chukka Women’s Boots (originally $130), now with prices starting at just $90, available at Zappos!

For a fresh new season option, we’re highly recommending the Timberland Nellie Chukka Women’s boot. Across the board, so many shoppers couldn’t get over how “cute” and “classic” these boots are. You’ve probably seen Timberlands over the years, as they are known for having a variety of celebrity fans like Jennifer Lopez and Karlie Kloss. But now it’s your turn to take on the trend.

This waterproof full-grain leather boot features a rounded toe and tie-up laces. They’re perfect for anyone who’s looking to survive any rain or snow storm — and do so in the most fashion-forward of ways. There are two tried-and-true shades available. The black nubuck is perfect for anyone who’s trying to elevate their everyday essential outfit. They can be worn with a T-shirt and jeans, just as easily as they can be teamed with skirt sets and tights.

Meanwhile, the wheat nubuck pair offers up the same versatility — just in a lighter shade. One reviewer loved how this boot offered a “casual approach” to their everyday shoe style. While another loved how “wearable” they were in the wintertime and claims “it’ll go with everything” in her wardrobe.

In addition to being a complete winner, this boot features a very walkable heel and can survive even the most treacherous of weather conditions. Even when it’s not too cold out, it can be transitioned from layered looks to lighter ones. Step into these and rock them with your favorite cutoffs and T-shirts for a model-off-duty vibe. These boots are so comfy-chic, you’ll want to wear them all day, every day!

