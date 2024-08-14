Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

Choosing an outfit for a day at work can be a challenge. There are plenty of blouses, suits, blazers and trousers out there, but the stuffy fits and fabrics can be unbearable to wear in the summer heat. Not to mention the possibility of visible sweat stains. This is where we want to consider what to add to our wardrobe that can help us stay cool and look professional for work.

Our summer wardrobes may be beach-ready, but they could use some work when it comes to the office. That’s why clothing rental company Armoire carefully studies fashion trends and handpicks pieces to help curate your wardrobe. In Armoire’s summer inventory, you’ll find lightweight, high-quality fabrics, including linen and cotton, plus layerable pieces you’ll love for the fall. Whether you want to wear a patterned midi dress, professional shorts or a tailored vest, you’ll find options at Armoire to perfect your summer work wardrobe.

There’s nothing like having access to high-end brands without having to commit to a full-priced purchase. Simply click here to get started with Armoire’s style quiz. Once you sign up, you’ll have access to all of your favorite brands. Ahead, you can see our favorite picks available to rent on the site right now!