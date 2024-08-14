Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!
Choosing an outfit for a day at work can be a challenge. There are plenty of blouses, suits, blazers and trousers out there, but the stuffy fits and fabrics can be unbearable to wear in the summer heat. Not to mention the possibility of visible sweat stains. This is where we want to consider what to add to our wardrobe that can help us stay cool and look professional for work.
Our summer wardrobes may be beach-ready, but they could use some work when it comes to the office. That’s why clothing rental company Armoire carefully studies fashion trends and handpicks pieces to help curate your wardrobe. In Armoire’s summer inventory, you’ll find lightweight, high-quality fabrics, including linen and cotton, plus layerable pieces you’ll love for the fall. Whether you want to wear a patterned midi dress, professional shorts or a tailored vest, you’ll find options at Armoire to perfect your summer work wardrobe.
There’s nothing like having access to high-end brands without having to commit to a full-priced purchase. Simply click here to get started with Armoire’s style quiz. Once you sign up, you’ll have access to all of your favorite brands. Ahead, you can see our favorite picks available to rent on the site right now!
- Banana Republic Linen Blend Cropped Vest: This linen vest will make you feel like an It Girl.
- Boden Wide Leg High-Rise Crepe Pants: These crepe pants feature a bold pink that’s so chic and unstoppable.
- Veronica Beard Miller Dickey Jacket: We’re obsessed with this mustard yellow blazer.
- French Connection Florida Strappy Sleeveless Midi Dress: A yellow midi dress is appropriate for after-hours wear or a Casual Friday.
- BCBG Maxazria High-Waisted Pleated Belted Shorts: Pair your favorite blazer and a simple blouse with these belted shorts.
- French Connection Harry Halter Neck Sleeveless Waistcoat: This waistcoat will have heads turn as soon as you walk into the office.
- Diane Von Furstenberg Front Twist Midi Dress: Your closet needs a DVF dress to make you feel and look expensive.
- Equipment Leona Long Sleeve Silk Shirt: You’ll get so many compliments on this shirt when you wear it into the conference room.
- Hunter Bell High-Waisted Pleated Skirt: This pleated skirt will make you feel like you’re back in high school, but way more stylish this time around.
- BB Dakota Cap Sleeve Hearts A Flutter Shirred Top: The ruffle on the sleeves on this shirt are so cute!
- French Connection Era Poplin Button-Down Playsuit Romper: This romper features ruffled details and a tie belt to create a defined silhouette.