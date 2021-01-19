Ashley Tisdale Is Living Her Best Life in These Fan-Favorite UGG Slippers

Sponsored content. Us Weekly receives compensation for this article as well as for purchases made when you click on a link and buy something below.

It may be hard to believe, but it’s been nearly a year since society started grappling with the pandemic. As the months unfolded and our schedules shifted to working from home and living in quarantine, the way we dress on a daily basis certainly changed too.

Needless to say, we’ve been taking it easy in the style department — and that means focusing on comfort. Our favorite celebs are definitely doing the same thing! In fact, the latest example is Ashley Tisdale, who stepped out in a pair of classic UGG slippers while running errands out in Los Angeles over the weekend. We’re obsessed!

Get the UGG Coquette Snow Leopard slippers with free shipping for $130, available from Zappos!

Who says you can’t wear slippers out in public? Feeling relaxed and at ease is the name of the game lately, and we have so much respect for Tisdale for rocking her comfiest footwear on the town. That’s the great thing about this particular pair of UGGs: They’re fantastic slippers to don around the house, but they were made for so much more than just that!

These slippers have a thick sole with great gripping on the bottom, which isn’t always the case with UGG’s offerings. Typical slippers have a thinner sole that’s less shock-resistant and durable, which is why we wouldn’t recommend them for outside use. But just looking at this pair makes Us want to wear them everywhere!

Styling these Coquette slippers is beyond easy. You can wear them with or without socks, depending on how cold it is. Tisdale opted to throw them on over a pair of fuzzy polka-dot socks, which looks supremely cozy. Chances are you’ve seen these UGG slippers before in different colors, but the High School Musical alum went with the black metallic leopard-print version for a sleek statement.

Seeing Tisdale decked out in her UGG slippers proudly instantly inspired Us. If you’ve ever felt lazy while wearing your slippers out, this proves that even the chicest of celebs do it too! We’re officially ready to upgrade our slipper collection, and UGG Coquettes are the perfect pick for a wear-everywhere shoe.

