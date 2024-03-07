Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

There’s no denying it! Boutique shopping is responsible for some of our favorite fashion items. These luxe little stores often host unique, curated items that we love to pick up when the mood strikes. Unfortunately, shopping at these stores can get seriously pricey — which is such a bummer! Luckily, we found a more affordable top that even “big boutique” shoppers are “obsessed” with — and it’s on sale right now for a staggering 59% off.

Made from a beautiful corduroy fabric and featuring a bust pocket and vintage-style buttons, the Astylish corduroy button-down top looks like it’s straight out of a Main Street fashion window — just without the hefty price tag. While the top was originally $70, you can score it for a serious steal at just $29!

Get the Astylish Corduroy Long Sleeve Button Down Top (originally $70) on sale at Amazon for $29! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, March 7, 2024, but are subject to change.

We can see the top teaming flawlessly with a pair of jeans, a light tank top, minimal jewelry and sleek sandals for spring farmer’s market day — or even a pair of leather leggings and tennis shoes for something a little more elevated. It comes in a variety of different colors and styles (37 to be exact!), whether you prefer a solid corduroy or even a tie-dye flannel version!

This shirt has racked up a whopping 7,000+ five-star reviews from shoppers as well, with many of them noting how it’s a fantastic transitional top for both spring and fall.

“[It’s] perfect for a chilly spring/summer night when you just want to throw something on over a cute outfit,” one reviewer raved. “Already got compliments on it and I haven’t even been wearing it for a week!”

Another shopper came back for more tops after seeing how well the first one they purchased stood up after a wash. “This shirt is great quality, still looks brand new after repeatedly washing, wearing to work, and needs no special care to remain in top condition for a long time,” they said. “No lint, pills, fuzz, or hair collecting. [It’s a] thick and sturdy fabric that has some weight and warmth to it.”

Get boutique style without breaking the bank with this Astylish corduroy top — on sale right now!

See it: Astylish Corduroy Long Sleeve Button Down Top (Originally $70) on sale at Amazon for $29! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, March 7, 2024, but are subject to change.

