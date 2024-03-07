This Puff Sleeve Sweater Screams Casual Elegance

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

Spring hasn’t quite sprung yet. You might still need something warm when you step out for the day, especially when it’s still pouring down the rain every other day. That’s where a comfy, cozy sweater can come in handy.

We found a great one over on Amazon for just $27: the Dokotoo Knit Puff Sleeve Top. It’s a lightweight, absolutely adorable top with short puffy sleeves that give it a fun, playful tone. It sets itself apart from most of the other sweaters on the block, and looks great with just about anything you pair it with.

Get the Dokotoo Knit Puff Sleeve Top at Amazon for $34! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, March 6, 2024, but are subject to change.

But it’s more than just your average pullover sweater. Though this is a top, since it does button down, you could potentially wear it over a cami if you wanted an extra layer. That makes it super flexible and perfect for weather that changes throughout the day, so you’re always prepared for anything.

It comes in five different colors, from chestnut to a gorgeous emerald green, each of which look perfectly flattering on a number of different skin tones. You can get white and black too, both of which can go with just about anything you choose. And you can’t go wrong with the V-neck, either.

If you’ve been on the market for a unique sweater that can act as both a top, light short-sleeve jacket, or eye-catching cardigan, you’ve found it here. Be sure to grab yours before it goes out of stock.

