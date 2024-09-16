Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

When you’re traveling there’s already enough to pack in your luggage, so the last thing you want is to be left wondering where you will store your trusted razor. Most razors have a classic design — some are heavier than others, but they’re always too large to store in a small toiletry bag. That’s where Athena Club enters the chat: The brand’s new mini razor saves space and is perfect for taking on the go — only $10 at Target!

Related: The Best Shaving Creams for Sensitive Skin Branded content. Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Reviewed by Dr. Diana Rangaves, PharmD Sensitive skin shouldn’t hold you back from having the perfectly coiffed beard of your dreams or having seal-smooth legs that give you the “wow factor.” Whether you prefer weekly shaves […]

The Athena Club Mini Razor eliminates the need to carry a clunky shaver when traveling. Better yet, it helps to save space in your shower. The mini razor gives a precision shave on-the-go thanks to the no-slip ergonomic handle made from soft silicon. Five stainless steel blades are intentionally spaced out to prevent cuts while shaving. The blades are cushioned for additional safety skin guards, which leave the skin smooth and soft. The razor also features serum-infused glide strips packed with shea butter, avocado oil and a gentle water-activated hyaluronic acid serum that hydrates the skin. What more could you ask for?

Get the Athena Club Mini Razor for $10 at Target!

You also don’t have to purchase an additional razor hanger since it already comes with a magnetic one! To sweeten the deal, Athena provides two replaceable blade cartridges.

Shoppers are raving about the mini razor. They praise its TSA approval and the accuracy of the shave it provides.

“I already love Athena products; now I have an adventure-ready, TSA-approved, and simple-to-pack razor to go!” one exclaimed.

“I’m absolutely obsessed with the mini razor!” another shared. “Not only is it adorable, but it works so well. I get the same perfect shave as a regular-sized razor (which is hard to find in a mini), and the travel case keeps my bag mess-free. It’s been perfect for my summer travels!”

Don’t wait! Head to Target now to see how tiny, but mighty the mini razor is.

Check our latest news in Google News Follow Us Check our latest news in Apple News Follow Us

Get the Athena Club Mini Razor for $10 at Target!