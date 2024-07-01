Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

Summer is the perfect opportunity to rock athleisure-inspired ensembles. Many of Us spend time in the great outdoors going on lengthy runs, hikes and hot girl walks. Speaking of fitness, we can’t forget about sports like pickleball and workout classes like Pilates. Then there are those of Us who prefer wearing lightweight pieces to going on weekend grocery store runs or shopping trips. If you’re looking to refresh your athleisure collection, check out Athleta’s summer semi-annual sale!

Get ready to upgrade your athleisure collection because Athleta is offering massive markdowns that you won’t want to miss! From Thursday, June 27 through Thursday, July 4, shoppers can save up to 70% off athleisure staples. That’s right! Lightweight joggers, loose-fitting running shorts, and breezy tanks are all up for grabs.

Shop Athleta’s Summer Semi-Annual Sale here!

In case you missed it, Athleta was founded in 1998 to empower women and girls to build confidence and strength through movement. After much success, the brand earned B Corp certification in 2018, celebrating that it adheres to the industry’s high standards for people and the planet. The brand is known for its high-quality athleisure essentials, including leggings, sports bras, swimwear and sandals. Not only are their pieces comfortable, but they support high movement and performance.

Whether you’re working through a high-impact workout or you want to replace your current loungewear collection, Athleta is a great place to start. Save up to 70% off exclusive fitness finds during the brand’s summer semi-annual sale.

