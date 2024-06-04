Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

My 2024 goal is to be more adventurous. So when the opportunity came to take a huge road trip, I was all in. My family and I decided to take the drive from our home in Charleston, South Carolina, to Dallas, Texas — a 16-hour trip without stops. So, as any shopping writer does, I immediately began planning my outfits, including my travel fit. That’s why I couldn’t wait to get this $39 chic set from Amazon.

When the Automet Linen Crop Pants Set popped up on Amazon, I knew I had to order it immediately. While on the road, I know we’ll be making stops, so I wanted to have at least one outfit that looked put together but was still comfortable enough to lounge in. I love the look and feel of the loose-fitting pants. They feature a high-water design, a tummy-control waistband and two pockets, perfect for holding your photo during bathroom stops.

Get the Automet Linen Crop Pants Set at Amazon for $39! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, June 4, 2024, but are subject to change.

The top is something to talk about, too. It’s also made with lightweight materials that are also loose and roomy. The bottom of the shirt has flowy ruffles that elevate the minimally designed top. Overall, the entire set is so comfortable.

But don’t just take my word for it. Amazon shoppers also rave about the set and its flawless design. One customer called the set “comfortable.” They also said, “I bought this set hoping for something cool and airy that would allow me to still look dressy in the humidity and heat. This set met every one of my expectations!”

“The outfit was so cute!” another said. “I received compliments, and it was so comfortable to wear! Linen and free and it helped me to feel cool.”

The set comes in 12 colors, and I will be grabbing each one for the summer season!

