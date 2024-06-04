Your account
Privacy Policy Terms and Conditions
Already have an account?
Get back to the
Shop With Us

I’m Grabbing This ‘Perfect Outfit’ for a 16-Hour Summer Road Trip

By
amazon-automet-two-piece-set
Amazon

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

My 2024 goal is to be more adventurous. So when the opportunity came to take a huge road trip, I was all in. My family and I decided to take the drive from our home in Charleston, South Carolina, to Dallas, Texas — a 16-hour trip without stops. So, as any shopping writer does, I immediately began planning my outfits, including my travel fit. That’s why I couldn’t wait to get this $39 chic set from Amazon.

Related: Shoppers Say This Stunning Set Is a ‘Classy Alternative to Sweats’

When the Automet Linen Crop Pants Set popped up on Amazon, I knew I had to order it immediately. While on the road, I know we’ll be making stops, so I wanted to have at least one outfit that looked put together but was still comfortable enough to lounge in. I love the look and feel of the loose-fitting pants. They feature a high-water design, a tummy-control waistband and two pockets, perfect for holding your photo during bathroom stops.

See it

Get the Automet Linen Crop Pants Set at Amazon for $39Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, June 4, 2024, but are subject to change.

The top is something to talk about, too. It’s also made with lightweight materials that are also loose and roomy. The bottom of the shirt has flowy ruffles that elevate the minimally designed top. Overall, the entire set is so comfortable.

But don’t just take my word for it. Amazon shoppers also rave about the set and its flawless design. One customer called the set “comfortable.” They also said, “I bought this set hoping for something cool and airy that would allow me to still look dressy in the humidity and heat. This set met every one of my expectations!”

“The outfit was so cute!” another said. “I received compliments, and it was so comfortable to wear! Linen and free and it helped me to feel cool.”

The set comes in 12 colors, and I will be grabbing each one for the summer season!

See it

Get the Automet Linen Crop Pants Set at Amazon for $39Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, June 4, 2024, but are subject to change.

Related: 17 Rich Mom Airport Sets for Summer to Help You Stay Stylish and Cozy While Jet-Setting

Yesno Jumpsuit Orange Amazon

Deal of the Day

Jump for this Jumpsuit While it’s Still 39% Off! View Deal

See more Us Weekly Shopping

More Stories

Got a Tip form close button
Got a tip for US?
We're All Ears for Celebrity Buzz!