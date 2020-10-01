Sponsored content. Us Weekly receives compensation for this article as well as for purchases made when you click on a link and buy something below.

We’re always looking for new ways to change up our everyday diet so it’s that much healthier. We’re picky though; those new ways have to be easy, and they have to be delicious. And that eliminates…well, most things. And so here we are, still snacking away on unhealthy crackers and cookies, relying on fatty dips and grabbing for chocolate bars every time we’re in a bad (or good) mood!

Sometimes it’s nice to indulge in these snack foods, and a little treat here and there is no problem. But for everyday eating, there are little changes we can make that will still do enough to make a difference. Ever try swapping peanut butter for almond butter? Or trying out almond flour? Even if you’ve tried and couldn’t get into them, you might change your mind this time. The power of almonds is real, and Barney Butter makes the switch simple — and yummy! Check out some of our favorite picks below!

Barney Butter 16 oz. Jar

This almond butter is totally free of peanuts (and gluten!), and is processed in a 100% peanut-free, certified-organic facility. All of the almonds used are grown in Central Valley, California, and the brand always uses organic and fair trade ingredients when possible. But apart from the clean health stuff, what makes this almond butter different than the others you’ve tried?

It’s known as the “gateway” almond butter. It’s made with blanched almonds, and it makes all the difference in taste and texture. Even better is that this almond butter is available in smooth, bare smooth (with no added sugar or salt), crunchy and even chocolate varieties!

Get a Barney Butter 16 oz. Jar for just $12 at LifeToGo!

Barney Butter 1oz Dip Cups 6-Pack Caddie Variety

The big jars of Barney Butter are great to have at home, but if you’re planning to be out all day, whether at work or running errands, one of these dip cups is perfect to have on hand. It’s great for kids’ school lunches too! Each cup has the perfect serving and offers enough room for you to dip your favorite crackers and pretzels, or how about a banana or apple slices? Heavenly.

This variety pack comes with six of each kind: smooth, bare smooth and chocolate. You can mix it up from time to time or make sure everyone in the family is getting one they love!

Get the Barney Butter 1oz Dip Cups 6-Pack Caddie Variety for just $25 at LifeToGo!

Barney Butter 13oz Gluten Free Blanched Almond Flour

This one goes out to the cooking and baking lovers out there — even if you’re currently on the aspiring side. This almond flour is made of raw blanched whole almonds that have been ground into a fine powder that you can use to create a huge variety of delicious foods. It’s a must for healthier cakes, cookies and muffins, but you can also use it for savory meals, acting as a breading for meats, veggies or tofu.

This flour was created to be a good source of protein, fiber, vitamin E and magnesium without sacrificing flavor. And yes, it’s peanut- and gluten-free!

Get the Barney Butter 13oz Gluten Free Blanched Almond Flour for just $8 per bag at LifeToGo!

