It’s no secret that shopping for beauty products can get expensive fast. One minute, you’re adding your favorite items to your cart, and the next minute, it totals hundreds of dollars. And since we’re not quitting beauty shopping any time soon, we found a solution: Enter Walmart’s vast beauty selection that includes rollbacks on haircare, makeup, skincare and more!

Walmart is a secret spot for finding the best beauty brands on sale. It’s also best for when your go-to stores are out of popular items. The retailer carries premium brands like Laniege, Lancôme and Olaplex, to name a few. Plus, you can browse affordable labels like Neutrogena, Redkden and La Roche Posay. Ahead, we rounded up the best beauty products on sale now at Walmart.

1. A Summer Sunscreen: Make sure you have plenty of sunscreen on hand for fun in the sun this summer. Neutrogena’s Beach Defense Oil-Free Body Sunscreen Spray features an easy-to-spray nozzle that reaches those hard-to-reach areas like your back — it was $12, now $10!

2. For At-Home Blowouts: If you don’t have the famous Dyson in your hair arsenal, don’t worry! The Nexpure Hair Dryer comes with two hair attachments for easy styling. It features 18 fan blades and an ultra-strong permanent magnet motor that produces high-speed airflow, cutting drying time in half — was $120, now $36!

3. A Jumbo Sized Shampoo: Shampoo never lasts long! So, if you have color-treated hair and always need a new bottle every few weeks, invest in this jumbo-sized bottle from Redken that deeply cleanses stands and extends your color’s vibrancy. The shampoo is packed with Moroccan argan oil, which adds shine and a lingering fragrance — was $50, now $45!

4. Pimple Patches that Get the Job Done: The Mighty Patch by Hero Cosmetics Original Acne Pimple Patches are the best of the best. They come in a pack of 27. These patches are easy to apply: Apply a treatment patch to your spot and let it sit. I leave mine on all night, and when I wake up, it’s satisfying to see all the gunk it’s removed from the blemish — was $10, now $7!

5. An Effective Makeup Remover: Micellar water takes off the most stubborn makeup, including waterproof mascara! This formula from Garnier is gentle on the skin but tough on removing dirt, oil, and makeup without harsh rubbing — was $10, now $9!

6. A Renewing Night Cream: The CeraVe Skin Renewing Face Night Cream is crafted with hyaluronic acid, which clocks moisture into the skin, essential ceramides to restore the skin barrier, and peptides that improve the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles — it was $15, now $9!

7. A Plumping Serum: If your skin looks tired and dull, you need a product that revives your complexion. La Roche-Posay’s Hyalu B5 Serum is crafted with a proprietary blend of hyaluronic acid, which deeply moisturizes and repairs skin’s natural moisture barrier, resulting in a visibly plump and supple finish — was $40, now $12!

8. An Internet Famous Lip Mask: It’s tough to catch the Laneige Lip Sleeping Mask on sale, but when you do, you have to snap it up! Right now, get the delicious apple lime-scented mask while it’s on sale — was $22, now $17!

9. A Lip Gloss That Isn’t Sticky: If you’re not a fan of glosses that leave a sticky finish behind, give the viral NYX Professional Makeup Fat Oil Lip Drip Hydrating Lip Gloss a chance! We know you’ll love it — was $11, now $9!

10. A Bronzing Cream: Lancôme’s Soleil Bronzer Smoothing Protective Cream works to protect skin while creating a natural, gradual glow. Better yet, it offers a non-greasy texture and blends in immediately.