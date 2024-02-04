Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

If you’re on the fashion side of Pinterest, Instagram and even TikTok, you’ve probably come across several people with perfectly curated neutral aesthetics. Their all-beige ensembles seem so polished and chic, it almost feels unattainable. What they don’t want to tell you is that the monochromatic vibe is actually easier than they make it seem — and we’ve found 17 pieces to help you recreate it.

The best part about purchasing anything beige is how incredibly versatile and timeless these pieces are. Keep scrolling to shop our top picks now!

1. Must-Have Mock Neck: A big part of achieving the neutral girl aesthetic is layering, and this sleeveless mock-neck top is perfect for that.

2. Say Yes to the Dress: Pair this sweater dress with some beige boots, a coat, scarf and a coat — and voilà! You have an easy go-to neutral outfit.

3. Tailored Trouser: Beige trousers are a centerpiece in the wardrobe of anyone who wants to achieve a neutral aesthetic, and we recommend every shopper tries these ones. We love these Abercrombie tailored trousers because you can customize the pants based on your height.

4. One-Shoulder-of-A-Kind: Made with a one-shoulder silhouette and a fuzzy knit fabric, this sweater is cozy and chic.

5. Fuzzy Fringe: Every neutral girl needs a big, cozy scarf to stay warm and stylish, and this multicolor one is just dreamy.

6. Bucket Beauty: Made from genuine leather, a bucket design and gold-tone hardware, this bag is the perfect choice for any neutral outfit.

7. Perfect Puffer: Shoppers love this cropped puffer coat because it “fits well, is quite warm and looks fabulous.” Done!

8. Wool Warmth: We can picture so many cute winter outfits with these sophisticated Australian sheepskin suede earmuffs.

9. Suede Sweeties: Made with a short kitten heel, these suede boots will be as comfortable as they are elegant.

10. Main Character Crocs: Just like the name of these croc ankle boots implies, you will definitely feel like the main character whenever you wear these — plus, they’re on major sale!

11. Not Just Jeans: Made in an oat-beige, these jeans are more than just your average denim and are still just as versatile.

12. Wrapped in Warmth: We love the way this coat’s belt cinches the waist line and holds everything in place.

13. Trusty Turtleneck: Amazon shoppers love this batwing turtleneck sweater because it “looks and feels very expensive.”

14. Everyday Pant: A neutral girl aesthetic isn’t just about what you wear outside the house, it’s also about what you wear inside the house — and these knit pants are made for cozy days on the couch.

15. Silky Slip: Comprised of silky satin fabric, this slip skirt is sure to elevate any outfit.

16. Tie Trench: Made with a double-breasted silhouette, side pockets and a tie at the waist, this trench coat will be your new go-to on rainy days.

17. Make it Maxi: An easy and comfortable way to look fabulous, this beige maxi skirt has a slit in the back to help make it easier to move.

