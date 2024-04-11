Take a Time Out With This Calming Vegan Body Wash – Just $13!

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

Looking for something new to lather up with? Go natural with an all-new vegan body wash that’ll have you relaxing in the shower as you suds up and wash away the day. If you like plenty of lather, uplifting scent therapy, and delicate fragrance that clings to you after you leave the shower, this body wash is for you.

You’ll want to pick up a bottle of Beloved Calm Vegan Body Wash with Turquoise Water Lily & Vitamin E, which you can snag for just $13 at Target. You might recognize it as part of Love Beauty and Planet’s line of body washes, which has multiple different scents to choose from. This one in particular is all about enjoying the moment and calming your mind and body.

This body wash is meant to transform your mood right in your shower as you suds up with water lily and eucalyptus, with the fresh scents mixing with your rich lather to scrub all the dirt and grime away – all that’s left is soft, hydrated skin. It’s a formula that’s not tested on animals, so you can feel good about ditching your old body wash and using this new one, without any cruelty that comes with it.

A few sniffs and you might just decide you need to take a shower right now, even if you already had one. You’re going to love scrubbing up with this gorgeous scent, and it’s affordable, too! Be sure to try out the Calm scent, though you can also try several others that might sway you, too.

