Looking like a rich mom who just left Pilates at 11 a.m. on a Tuesday morning doesn’t mean your bank account has to match that same energy. The secret is in your wardrobe and, most importantly, your accessories. The best jewelry and watches make any outfit look more expensive than it really is. Luckily, you don’t have to spend a fortune on a new watch because Amazon has thousands of affordable options on the market, starting at just $22!

The best watches are classic ones that can help you easily tell time while looking chic. Those who want a watch that looks more like a jewelry piece can browse sterling silver and gold bands, rubberized straps and bracelet chains. We even found picks that are bursting with color. Ahead, see nine of the best (and most affordable) watches on Amazon.

A Slim and Sleek Watch: Timex's Cavatina 18mm Watch is made with a gold-tone stainless steel expansion band that's detailed with Arabic numerals and a brass case with mineral glass crystal — $40 (originally $55) at Amazon!

A Top-Rated Watch: This watch has earned the title of Amazon's Choice in Women's Wrist Watches. The classic watch captures the eye with its gold-tone hands and crystal-accented markers. The link bracelet is also customizable to fit perfectly — $22 (originally $37) at Amazon!

An Analog Watch: Not everyone prefers a dial watch face, so opt for an analog one instead! The Casio Analog Watch tells time and also features an alarm and hourly time signal and auto calendar — $31 (originally $35) at Amazon!

A Trusted Waterproof Watch: Golden Hour's Waterproof Watch is approved by nurses and other medical professionals thanks to its durable design. The face includes an easy-to-read three-hand visible red second hand that "makes taking an accurate pulse reading a breeze," per the brand — $28 at Amazon!

Best Leather Strap: Leather strap watches are a chic accessory to add to your everyday outfit. This option from Timex should be at the top of your list. It boasts simple numbers and a date window — $29 (originally $55) at Amazon!

Most Unique Watch: Step away from a traditional silver or gold watch and add the Speidel Eco Color Pop Watch to your cart. The first thing you notice is its stunning hue, paired with defined white numbers. It also boasts a three-hand Japanese quartz movement and a highly visible black second hand — $50 at Amazon!

A Rubberized Watch: A rubberized watch is best for those who seek a lightweight pick around their wrist. These watches are easier to clean and can be worn for long periods of time without tarnishing. Need a recommendation? We like the Nine West Rubberized Bracelet Watch — just $37 at Amazon!

A Watch That Looks Designer: Armitron's Genuine Crystal Accented Bracelet Watch looks more expensive than it is. The coin edge bezel, mineral crystal lens, and green sunray dial with a day and date calendar window are quality details added to this under $40 watch — $35 (originally $45) at Amazon!

Armitron’s Genuine Crystal Accented Bracelet Watch A Square Watch with Style: There’s something about a square watch design that instantly elevates its entire look. Take the Anne Klein Leather Strap Watch, for example. It features a bold face and a light champagne dial for exquisite detailing — $44 (originally $65) at Amazon!