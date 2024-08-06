10 Best Charm Bracelets to Gift Yourself

Remember making charm bracelets as a kid? If you were the queen of loaded bracelet stacks, we have good news: You can now add more grown-up pieces to your every day stacks. This year, charm bracelets are everywhere on social media. And this week, TikTok searches for “styling charm bracelet” are up 61%. The bracelets elevate your OOTD and are a fun way to showcase your interests and personality. Ahead, we rounded up the best charm bracelets from a variety of brands and price points that you can shop for right now.

Brook & York Custom Monogram Coin Charm Bracelet

If you like a classic, simple look, snag this timeless charm bracelet from Brook & York. It features a coin pendant that rests on the chain-linked bracelet. The coin can be customized with initials or a sentimental message!

Get the Brook & York Custom Monogram Coin Charm Bracelet for $154 at Anthropologie!

Uncommon James Charm Bracelet

For affordable, everyday pieces, head to Uncommon James. The brand, founded by Kristin Cavallari, offers quality jewelry, even charm bracelets. We love this linked bracelet, which has plenty of room to add as many charms as you’d like. You can choose from letters and symbols like boots and palm trees to decorate your bracelet!

Get the Charm Bracelet for just $48 at Uncommon James!

Altar’d State Gold Charm Adjustable Bracelet

Altar’d State’s charm bracelet is cute an affordable — just $22! It includes five charms on the gold strand and is perfect for wearing on its own in lated in your favorite stack. For sizing: it measures 7 inches and also has a 2.5 inch extender!

Get the Gold Charm Adjustable Bracelet for just $22 at Altar’d State!

Baublebar Custom Pisa Charm Bracelet

Create your own design at Baublebar with five charms — select from initials, birthstones, fun colors and emojis! The charms are paired with classic Pisa beads!

Get the Custom Pisa Charm Bracelet for just $48 at Baublebar!

Coach Signature Padlock And Key Charm Bracelet

This charm bracelet is 60% off right now, making it $59 (originally $148)! It has a toggle closure, plated brass, glass and glass pearls that line the chain. “It fits well, doesn’t fall off, and is a very cute accessory,” a Coach shopper said. “It’s elegant and has the perfect amount of charms!”

Get the Signature Padlock And Key Charm Bracelet for just $49 (originally $148) at Coach Outlet!

Ettika Mermaid Tears Bracelet

Make sure you add the Ettika Mermaid Tears Bracelet to your cart to wear for the rest of the summer. The gold-tone metal bracelet is decorated with seashells, nautical embellishments and charms. There’s also a lobster clasp closure to secure the bracelet!

Get the Ettika Mermaid Tears Bracelet for just $50 at Revolve!

Little Words Project Custom Gold Letter Charms

If you don’t prefer a bunch of charms, opt for this customizable bracelet from Little Words Project. You can add your initials or sell your whole name; it’s up to you! The best feature of the bracelet is that if you want more pizzazz, you can add a birthstone or zodiac sign for an additional charge!

Get the Custom Gold Letter Charms starting at $65 at Little Words Project!

Kendra Scott Haven Gold Heart Crystal Chain Bracelet

Kendra Scott is known for its everyday jewelry! For example, this gold heart bracelet can be worn with your other sentimental pieces. It features dainty heart charms that don’t weigh it down — $50 (originally $65)

Get the Haven Gold Heart Crystal Chain Bracelet for just $50 (originally $65) at Kendra Scott!

Arzasgo Charm Bracelet Set

This affordable charm bracelet set comes with everything you need to create a bracelet that showcases your personality and character. All you have to do is arrange the charms on the chain, and that’s it — $8 (originally $9)!

This affordable charm bracelet set comes with everything you need to create a bracelet that showcases your personality and character. All you have to do is arrange the charms on the chain, and that's it — $8 (originally $9)!

Betsey Johnson Hola to Love Cowgirl Charm Bracelet

More is best when it comes to charm bracelets; that’s why we love this version from Betsey Johnson. Each vibrant charm rests on the refined paper clip chain bracelet. The charms include a sugar skull, a parrot with tropical flowers, a cowgirl boot, a cactus, hot sauce and crochet beads!

Get the Hola to Love Cowgirl Charm Bracelet for just $68 at Betsey Johnson!