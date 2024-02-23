Branded content. Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

Reviewed by Dr. Diana Rangaves, PharmD

Nearly all of us need to wear deodorant to keep sweat and body odor at bay, but have you ever considered the effects on your skin? Many deodorants contain harmful ingredients like aluminum that can irritate the skin around your armpits. The armpits are one of the body’s most sensitive parts, so it pays to be careful about the products you use on them.

Our list of the 28 best aluminum-free deodorants for men is here to help. This is a guide to the best deodorants that work incredibly well to combat sweat but don’t irritate or harm the skin.

Let’s begin the countdown of the 28 best aluminum-free deodorants for men.

To begin our list of the best aluminum-free deodorants for men, here is Blu Atlas’ incredible deodorant. With the brand’s classic scent, this product contains high-quality natural ingredients that prevent body odor. Like all of Blu Atlas’ products, this product’s ingredients are more than 96% naturally derived. For instance, bamboo and sage leaf naturally minimize unpleasant scents. It also contains volcanic ash to soak up underarm sweat. If you ever experience skin irritation, you’re in luck. This product is full of soothing compounds that are antimicrobial and anti-inflammatory. In addition to being aluminum-free, this deodorant has no sulfates, parabens, or phthalates. Therefore, it’s much less likely to irritate the delicate skin of the underarms. It is also vegan and cruelty-free. Why not give it a try? You won’t regret it.

This certified natural product is the perfect deodorant for those looking for long-lasting odor control. Schmidt’s natural aluminum-free deodorant lasts 24 hours, keeping you fresh and odor-free throughout the day. Its natural sandalwood and citrus scent features essential oils and bright orange notes. However, there are other fragrances to choose from, like clean coconut, which is also 100% natural. The secret to the powerful odor-busting properties of this deodorant is magnesium. It also contains natural moisturizers like shea butter to keep your skin soft and healthy. With thousands of five-star reviews, you’re sure to be satisfied with this fantastic product.

This deodorant, made in the USA, keeps sweat and odor in line all day long. Huron’s aluminum-free deodorant comes in two classic scents, original citrus or sandalwood. It’s an excellent choice if you have sensitive skin or are prone to irritation. This is because it’s free of harsh ingredients like aluminum, silicons, parabens, or sulfates. It’s also great if you have allergies due to the allergy-tested formula. The key ingredients in this powerful product are arrowroot powder and sodium bicarbonate. These compounds help to minimize sweat. Additionally, the deodorant contains nourishing oils and shea butter to protect and moisturize the skin.

With a fresh, herbaceous scent, this deodorant from Weleda provides all-day protection without the need for harsh aluminum salts. Its natural formula features licorice root and witch hazel, which reduce odor without actually preventing sweating. This may seem counterintuitive—aren’t deodorants supposed to stop you from sweating?—but sweating is actually a helpful process. It helps to clean and cool the skin. However, this product does help to balance this natural process to ensure that your sweat doesn’t get out of control. If all this wasn’t enough, this product has been tested by dermatologists to ensure that it’s non-irritating.

This Triumph & Disaster deodorant has a spicy masculine scent with various herb notes. The rationale behind this high-quality deodorant is to maintain our natural balance but also to minimize sweat and odor within the body’s intrinsic limits. Therefore, this deodorant prevents and minimizes the bacteria that produce unpleasant smells. It features organic plant-based ingredients like lavender and aloe vera. These additions are very soothing and nourishing for the skin. Like some of the other products on this list, it also uses sodium bicarbonate which naturally reduces sweat. Sodium bicarbonate works by balancing the pH of the underarm, leaving you feeling clean and fresh.

With this clean, natural deodorant, you only need a small amount for powerful sweat protection. Its highly concentrated formula targets the source of body odor, namely the germs that cause that unpleasant smell. This product is also made of natural ingredients, without any harmful additions that can damage and strip the skin. For instance, it contains no parabens, sulfates, synthetic fragrances, or of course, aluminum. A unique feature of this deodorant is that it is applied as a gel but dries down as a powder, ensuring that it can soak up sweat and keep you dry all day long.

This unique deodorant uses Dr. Squatch’s powerful Odor-Squatching® technology to combat sweat and unpleasant smells. It contains numerous ingredients that fight odor naturally and help to maintain your natural balance. For instance, charcoal has potent odor-busting properties, while probiotics destroy the bacteria that cause body odor in the first place. This product comes in a range of masculine fragrances—from bay rum to alpine sage to fresh aloe. Therefore, you’re sure to find a scent that you love. You can even get a bundle of four deodorants in any scent you choose at a discounted rate. What’s not to love?

Do you ever find that your deodorant works in the morning but isn’t so effective at the end of a long day? If so, this is the deodorant for you. From Tom’s of Maine, this aluminum-free choice is designed to really go the distance. It’s also a great ethical choice, as it’s vegan and not tested on animals. In addition, Tom’s of Maine really care about what they put in their products and avoid any potentially harmful or irritating ingredients. If all of this wasn’t enough, Tom’s of Maine also donates 10% of their proceeds to charities focused on sustainability and health.

One of the most unique additions to our list, this product from Kosas is as much skincare as it is a deodorant. It contains powerful skincare ingredients called AHAs, which change the pH of the underarm to reduce odor and maintain the delicate balance of your skin. This product also exfoliates the underarm to eliminate dead skin cells and impurities. For instance, it contains mandelic and lactic acids. This is ideal for those with discoloration of the armpit, as this process helps enhance cell turnover and renew the skin. On top of all of this, this product is designed to last through exercise and other strenuous activities.

This mineral-based deodorant is natural and gentle, perfect for everyday use. Its potent active ingredients include rosemary, which naturally reduces inflammation and irritation of the underarm. It also contains peppermint oil to fight odor-causing bacteria and shea butter to moisturize and hydrate. This product is perfect if you ever get irritation or skin issues around the underarm. Additionally, it has a pleasant scent of peppermint to keep you smelling and feeling fresh all day. However, it’s more of a subtle fragrance, so if you’re sick of overpowering deodorants, this one’s for you. It doesn’t need strong artificial scents to cover up sweat, as it really works to target toxins and bacteria.

This deodorant from Every Man Jack features a rich sandalwood fragrance. However, check out their website for its other fragrance options. There are some fantastic masculine choices. This product is bound to work for you regardless of your skin type due to the specially-designed formula. It’s made without aluminum or other nasties. Another vegan choice, natural ingredients are used wherever possible in this deodorant. For example, the base of the deodorant is made from gentle Propanediol derived from corn. The product’s key active ingredient is lichen extract, used as an antibacterial agent to reduce body odor naturally. It also features soothing aloe vera and calming calendula, so it won’t leave your skin irritated.

This cruelty-free, vegan deodorant has been rigorously tested and proven to reduce body odor. If you don’t mind a slightly floral fragrance with a strong citrus note, this is a great choice, as it is a powerful deodorant designed to last. It uses plant-based ingredients and enzymes to rebalance your skin and help keep you healthy and fresh. What’s more, this product is great for the environment. The production uses solely renewable energy, from solar to hydroelectric. Therefore, it’s good for the planet and good for you! But if you’re very interested in an eco-friendly option, take a look down the list—we’ve featured some refillable deodorants to reduce plastic waste.

Dove is well known for their deodorants, but did you know that they have introduced aluminum-free products? Specifically designed with men in mind, this deodorant from the Men+Care range features as much as 72 hours of protection from odor and excessive sweating. Its unique, masculine fragrance features cardamom, so it’s perfect if you’re looking for something a little spicier. However, if this isn’t up your alley, there are other fragrance choices. It’s great to know that this product can be recycled after use. If you’re interested in recycling your packaging, check out the Dove website for instructions.

This fresh deodorant from Native is formulated with several recognizable natural ingredients. For instance, rather than using pore-clogging compounds like aluminum, it features baking soda. This is a great natural way to soak up excess oils and sweat. It also uses soothing shea butter to moisturize and hydrate. If you’ve ever been bothered by excess or sticky deodorants, this is an excellent choice for you. It dries down quickly and doesn’t leave anything left over. While this eucalyptus and mint fragrance is a fantastic choice that many men like, there are several other scents to choose from, like charcoal or black oak & amber.

This easy-application deodorant features a fresh scent that reminds us of a herb garden. Most of us have experienced that annoying feeling when we’ve found a deodorant we love, but it leaves unsightly white stains on our black shirts, not with the Ursa Major Hoppin’ Fresh Deodorant. It has a specially-designed stain-resistant formula. But what’s the secret to this natural formula? Surprisingly, it contains hops to control any unpleasant smells. It also features eucalyptus, naturally antibacterial, and baking soda for pH balance. This range of natural compounds support long-lasting sweat protection. In addition, this deodorant is free of any harmful additions like SLS or synthetic fragrance.

This unisex product is Botanik’s best seller for a reason. It has a lush forest scent, featuring fresh notes of pine and fir. No synthetic fragrance here—the delicious smell comes from various essential oils. The first listed ingredient of this deodorant is coconut oil, which will leave your skin feeling silky smooth. It also contains potent natural ingredients like arrowroot powder and baking soda. Customers love the smooth application and the long-lasting protection this deodorant provides. These features can be a tall order for a natural deodorant, but the Fresh Evergreen Natural Deodorant definitely managed to fit the bill.

The first eco-friendly refillable entry on this list, using this deodorant from Myro is a fantastic way to reduce plastic waste. This is a new concept for many of us, so let’s go over how it works. First, you pick your case color. There are 5 to choose from. Your case is designed to last, as it can be put in the dishwasher and is easy to refill. Then, you can select your scent or scents. Our favorite is the Chai Sunrise which features ginger, cardamom, and cocoa. You then receive your case and refills and can change out the refills once they’re out. The deodorant itself contains powerful natural ingredients that prevent odor, and it’s designed to last you the entire day.

To continue the environmental theme, here is another eco-conscious refillable deodorant. This By Humankind deodorant reduces your plastic usage by 1.47oz every time you use a new refill. Even the packing material they send your deodorant in is eco-friendly, utilizing compostable and recyclable paper. In addition, many customers have reported that this is the only natural deodorant choice that has ever worked for them to keep them smelling and feeling fresh. With a range of scents, you’ll surely find one you love. Pictured above are the fresh eucalyptus and rosemary-mint options. These are fantastic unisex choices. You can even order a variety pack of warmer or cooler scents.

This deodorant is perfect for those looking for an aluminum-free product with a bit more protection than the standard deodorant provides. While we’ve featured Harry’s aluminum-free deodorant here, the brand also makes an aluminum-containing antiperspirant and extra-strength antiperspirant, in case you’re not so worried about the ingredients list. While the deodorant provides long-lasting protection, it also soothes the skin. The soothing power comes from natural ingredients like ginger root. Therefore, this product is an excellent choice if you’ve got sensitive skin. With four fragrance options to choose from, including stone (featured above), and redwood, there’s something for everyone.

Another unisex option, this fantastic aluminum-free deodorant from Oars + Alps keeps you feeling fresh without leaving unsightly residue. Its non-sticky, non-staining formula means that you’re free to wear dark clothes without worry. In addition to ditching the aluminum, this product also doesn’t contain drying alcohol or baking soda, which can cause irritation in some people. Therefore, it’s a great choice if you’ve ever found that traditional deodorants aren’t great for your skin. It’s even been tested by dermatologists to ensure that it’s suitable. While there are a few different scent options, we’ve featured California Coast, a bright, citrusy fragrance.

We’re all familiar with the classic men’s deodorant brand Old Spice, but did you know that all of their deodorants are aluminum-free? The Old Spice Sport Aluminum Free Deodorant features that classic scent that we all know and love but also offers long-lasting protection without the need for harmful ingredients. In fact, this product has been designed to last you a full 48 hours. This deodorant has been designed for use during high-impact sports, so it goes the extra mile to keep you feeling clean and dry. Browse the rest of their range as well – there are options to soothe sensitive skin and others with more natural scents.

This luxurious deodorant from Malin+Goetz is free of any harsh or skin-irritating ingredients. For instance, there is no baking soda, alcohol, or, of course, aluminum in the product. The deodorant contains eucalyptus, which provides a signature scent and is also soothing and calming. It features citronellyl, a natural odor-busting compound. What’s more, it comes in eco-friendly recyclable packaging. When you’re done with your deodorant, simply give it a wipe and throw it in your recycle bin—so easy! It’s also cruelty-free and vegan, so it’s a guilt-free purchase.

If you’re looking to level up your daily routine, look no further than Bevel’s incredible range of men’s products. The aluminum-free deodorant is a great place to start. It features soothing, hydrating ingredients like shea butter and coconut oil to naturally care for your delicate underarm skin. While they are richly moisturizing, these products aren’t greasy or pore-blocking. They can even help to enhance skin tone and reduce discoloration. Try pairing this product with the brand’s body wash, lotion, or exfoliating bar soap. You’ll be sure to see incredible results, including smoother skin and all-day odor protection.

As well as the powerful odor-busting formula, the best thing about Bravo Sierra deodorants is that you can subscribe to ensure you’ll never run out. What’s more, you’ll also receive 15% off if you subscribe. This particular product features the White Vetiver & Cedarwood fragrance with deep, woody notes. While all of the Bravo Sierra fragrances are fantastic, this one is our favorite. So what’s the secret to this natural, aluminum-free deodorant? Well, it contains cassava root, which naturally absorbs sweat to keep you feeling fresh all day long. This product is also free of any nasty ingredients and isn’t tested on animals.

Dr. Teal’s is well-known for its body wellness products, especially Epsom salts—but this aluminum-free deodorant is something of a hidden gem. Fortified with magnesium to reduce body odor, this deodorant has been clinically tested to ensure it works well and lasts. It also features arrowroot powder and baking soda, which absorb sweat. This product is easily applied, as it is softened by our natural body heat. It’s also another vegan and cruelty-free option with no artificial or nasty additions. For example, it is free of gluten, parabens, and phthalates.

One of the more luxurious additions to this list, The Deodorant Gel from Nécessaire is a fantastic choice for those sensitive to fragrance. It manages to banish body odor without covering it up with harsh fragrances. Therefore, if you have allergies or sensitivities, why not give it a try? This deodorant is also great for your skin. This is because it contains 5% AHA, a powerful skincare ingredient that balances the armpit’s pH and reduces discoloration. It also contains natural chamomile, which is anti-inflammatory and reduces redness. Finally, it contains niacinamide. If you’re a skincare junkie, you know this one—it’s great for maintaining the skin’s hydration and moisture.

This powerful natural deodorant from Hawthorne features a pleasant eucalyptus scent. It keeps you feeling fresh, specifically using witch hazel that targets skin at the source to prevent sweat and foul odors. Other vital ingredients include arrowroot powder to soak up oil, and sage oil, fortified with helpful vitamins and minerals. As a bonus, it’s sulfate, paraben, and silicone-free, so you can rest assured that it won’t harm your skin. If you’re not convinced yet, here’s a great reason to try it. You can return it at no cost if you aren’t completely satisfied. So, you might as well give it a chance!

This long-lasting deodorant from Duke Cannon utilizes the natural power of charcoal, which reduces unpleasant smells and odor-causing bacteria. This deodorant goes far without relying on harmful ingredients like alcohol or aluminum. These added compounds can dry the skin and block the pores. With three masculine scents to choose from—sandalwood & amber, fresh water & neroli, and bergamot & black pepper—you’ll be left smelling and feeling amazing with Duke Cannon. On the ethical side of this, this product is not tested on animals, and a percentage of the profits made go to war veterans in the US. What more could you ask for?

Frequently Asked Questions

Why should I avoid aluminum in my deodorant?

Aluminum is found in some deodorants and particularly in products with an antiperspirant effect. They work by plugging the pores of your underarms to reduce sweating. It may be effective, but is it good for your skin? For some people, not so much. While most specific health concerns around aluminum salts in deodorant have been disproven, some people have found aluminum to cause irritation. The armpit is a particularly sensitive area with thin skin so that irritation can be an issue. That being said, everyone is different. Try shopping around and testing the effects of various deodorants to see what works for you. If you’re concerned about aluminum, this list is here to help.

What other ingredients should I avoid in my deodorant?

This is a difficult question to answer, as everyone’s skin is different, and people have different needs when it comes to deodorant. Ingredients like alcohol can be quite drying, which can be a problem for people with sensitive skin. Sometimes, strong artificial fragrances can also be quite sensitizing. Another good general rule is avoiding ingredients you wouldn’t want in your shampoo or skincare. For instance, if you avoid irritating sulfates and parabens, it’s probably best to make sure there are none of these in your deodorant as well.

What is the difference between a deodorant and an antiperspirant?

Sometimes, these terms are used interchangeably. However, generally, antiperspirants stop sweating in the first place, while deodorants reduce the odor. The issue is that most antiperspirants use ingredients like aluminum salts to block the pores, which can irritate some people. They also can be more drying.