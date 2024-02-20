The 24 Best Anti-Aging Eye Creams in 2024

Branded content. Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

Reviewed by Dr. Diana Rangaves, PharmD

You wake up in the morning, head to the bathroom, and look in the mirror. Something seems off. You seem different, but you just can’t put your finger on it. Alas, you discover more wrinkles than were there yesterday. Or maybe those baggy under-eye circles always seem to get darker. Or it’s the never-ending crow’s feet driving you absolutely mad.

We all age—it’s a natural part of life. But let’s be honest—some of the side effects of aging are terrible. Because the skin around your eyes is so delicate and sensitive, it’s often the first facial area to show visible signs of aging. But don’t worry. We have solutions for you. Here are 24 of the best anti-aging eye creams in 2024, so you can transform your complexion into a flawless, radiant, youthful beauty.

Blu Atlas should be on everyone’s radar. It’s one of those brands that, once you try it, will make you forget all about your old favorites. It’s refreshing, innovative, and worth every dime. Their products are clean, vegan, and plant-derived. That means you know exactly what you’re putting on your skin and your body.

Blu Atlas Restorative Eye Stick is the best anti-aging eye cream in 2024 because it’s enriching and mess-free. Most eye creams require you to use your fingers to apply the product, which can get real annoying quickly. Blu Atlas uses a roller bottle application, allowing you to keep your fingers clean.

This eye stick is formulated with some of the best ingredients you can find. Rose flower water, packed with vitamin C and phenolics, reduces puffiness and helps visibly reduce dull spots. Plus, rose water can also assist in healing blemishes and markings fast.

Everyone knows and loves vitamin C, also known as ascorbic acid. This ingredient is ripe with antioxidants that detoxify the skin. Last, but certainly not least, of the standout ingredients is Coffea canephora. Derived from sub-Saharan Africa, this ingredient helps protect the skin from damage thanks to the power of antioxidants.

Apply a few motions under the eyes and in the affected areas and feel the soothing, cooling effects of one of our favorite products.

There aren’t many brands out there that are beloved by the masses. CeraVe is the exception. With products formulated with dermatologists’ expertise, you can trust that CeraVe knows what they’re doing.

Now, to the good stuff. CeraVe Skin Renewing Eye Cream is what dreams are made of. It’s a soothing blend of peptides, ceramides, niacinamide, and caffeine that rewinds the clock and turns your skin youthful and radiant.

The caffeine specifically targets dark circles and puffiness associated with aging. Niacinamide works to brighten dark, dull spots and peptides visibly soften the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles.

Because ceramides are naturally found in the skin, CeraVe uses ceramides 1, 3, and 6-II to boost the skin’s natural barrier and protect it from damage. If you want your skin to look ageless, you have got to try one of the best anti-aging eye creams in 2024.

Skincare products should be easy. There shouldn’t be a ton of steps and it should be mess-free. Citygoo Retinol Eye Stick ticks all those boxes, making this one of the best anti-aging eye creams in 2024.

Made to target dark circles and fine lines, this eye stick brings life back to your tired eyes. Retinol tames undereye puffiness, infuses moisture into the skin, and tightens the skin. We love that this product is an eye stick because you can gently massage the product into your skin without using your fingers.

RoC Retinol Correxion Line Smoothing Eye Cream is the holy grail of eye creams. It’s clinically proven to target visible fine lines, wrinkles, and puffiness. This eye cream uses the healing powers of retinol to leave your skin flawless. Retinol naturally turns up the cell process, bringing forward healthy skin cells.

This eye cream visibly brightens and reduces puffiness by rejuvenating the skin around the eye. RoC claims this eye cream can help reduce wrinkles, puffiness, dullness, and fine lines by 50% in 12 weeks.

With consistent use, this hypoallergenic cream can bring back youthfulness and lusciousness to your skin, making your eyes look fifteen years younger.

Neutrogena is the brand everyone knows and loves. Neutrogena never misses whether you’ve used the iconic grapefruit cleanser or one of their many face lotions. That’s why we know you’re going to love Neutrogena Rapid Wrinkle Repair Retinol Eye Cream.

Formulated with hyaluronic acid and retinol, this eye cream targets crow’s feet, fine lines, wrinkles, and dark circles. The hyaluronic acid infuses intense moisture into the skin, which helps prevent wrinkles and fine lines. The retinol encourages rapid cell growth, bringing forth to the skin’s surface fresh and healthy skin cells.

Stop trying products that don’t work and instead use this paraben, mineral oil, and dye-free eye cream to transform your skincare routine.

The best things in life are the ones you’ve never heard of—the ones that are so coveted and beloved, fans keep it on the down low to avoid overexposure. Haruharu Wonder Black Rice Bakuchiol Eye Cream is one of the best anti-aging eye creams in 2024.

It’s enriching, soothing, and full of ingredients to make your skin look flawless. If you’ve never heard of bakuchiol, allow us to introduce you to one of the best ingredients available. Bakuchiol is an anti-aging ingredient that is derived from plants. Bakuchiol is gentle on the skin as an alternative to retinol—which can irritate.

With fermented black rice, bamboo shoot bark extract, and bakuchiol, your skin gets a milky, rich blend of vegan-friendly, naturally-derived ingredients that target wrinkles, fine lines, and discoloration.

If you’ve ever hoped and prayed that your skin would get better, Eight Saints All in Eye Cream is here to answer all your wishes. This creamy, gel-based eye cream is infused with aloe, peptides, protein, hyaluronic acid, vitamin C, green tea, and MSM.

These ingredients beautifully blend together to improve the appearance of dark circles, puffiness, and wrinkles. If you need a boost in the morning to make you look more rested, this eye cream gives your under eye area caffeine—giving you the appearance of rest, even if you didn’t sleep well the night before.

Free of fragrances and cruelty-free, this eye cream is made in the United States and is the perfect eye cream for you if you need your age-related markings and discoloration to disappear.

You don’t have to shell out serious cash for great anti-aging products. Plenty of drugstore brands offer affordable, effective products that you’ll love. One of the best anti-aging eye creams in 2024 is L’Oreal Paris Revitalift Triple Power LZR Hydrating Eye Cream.

You’ve probably seen a commercial or two about this product, but never thought to try it for yourself. Well, we’re here to tell you that you thought wrong. This eye cream is soothing, cooling, and invigorating.

It’s formulated with some of the most effective skincare ingredients, like retinol, hyaluronic acid, and vitamin C for powerful results. After just a few uses, your skin may be brighter, tighter, and more lively.

This eye cream targets the usual suspects of aging: wrinkles, fine lines, and puffiness. With the cooling ball-like applicator, you can gently massage your under eye area with each application.

Are you ever so tired that your face shows it? We’ve all been there. IT Cosmetics Confidence in an Eye Cream is infused with peptides that are an anti-fatigue treatment for your tired skin. With 2% super peptide concentrate, this eye cream quickly gets to work, targeting crow’s feet, puffiness, dark spots, and wrinkles.

This eye cream is lightweight, creamy, and soothing. It won’t clog your pores or irritate your skin, but instead visibly improve your under eye area with each use. For the best results, gently massage a small amount of product into your under eye area in a circular motion.

A vegan blend of rice peptide, soy peptide, tripeptide, and tetrapeptide—you won’t find another eye cream that gives you a jolt of energy quite like this one, which is why this is one of the best anti-aging eye creams in 2024.

Cetaphil often rivals CeraVe as one of the best dermatologist-recommended brands. Whichever brand you prefer, you truly can’t go wrong, but this eye cream is best for people with sensitive skin. Cetaphil Hydrating Eye Gel-Cream is a soothing blend of ingredients that is gentle on even the most sensitive skin.

Hyaluronic acid infuses instant nourishment to your undereye area, alleviating puffiness and discoloration. Vitamins B3 and E improve the tone of your skin and help diffuse the appearance of wrinkles and fine lines.

Because this blend is non-irritating and made for sensitive skin, you can use it daily to treat your aging-related concerns. Developed with dermatologists and ophthalmologists, this eye cream is one of the best anti-aging eye creams in 2024.

We all age, but we don’t all want to deal with the visible effects of aging. Penebella Brighten & Repair Eye Cream is here to save the day. With soothing ingredients to target a variety of concerns, this eye cream brings youthfulness back to your face.

Featuring a natural blend of hyaluronic acid, collagen, retinol, and avocado oil, these enriching ingredients hydrate the skin, protect against free radicals, reduce discoloration, and leave your face looking rested.

This formula is lightweight, non-greasy, and quick-drying. You don’t have to fan your face or wait around for minutes for the product to dry. It’s the perfect eye cream to use in the morning when you just need a quick pick-me-up.

Just like you can touch up your makeup throughout the day, sometimes your eye area needs a little love. For the perfect on-the-go eye cream, you need to try Velamo Advanced Retinol Eye Stick.

This stick is small enough to leave in your purse, work bag, desk, car, gym, etc. For those moments when you need to perk your eyes up, you can easily swipe a few applications of the product under your eye and look your best.

Since it is a stick, it’s mess free and doesn’t require you to get your hands dirty. Clean and vegan, this eye stick is formulated with retinol, power peptide complex, vegan squalane, and astaxanthin to help reduce visible signs of aging.

This is easily the most interesting product on this list. Seoul Ceuticals Snail Eye Cream is formulated with ingredients you probably never guessed would be in an eye cream but they somehow work wonders.

For starters, this is a Korean beauty product. Some of the most innovative beauty products have come out of the Korean market, and this is definitely one of them. This eye cream is formulated with snail mucin.

Yeah, we know what you’re probably thinking. It’s not as gross as it seems—we promise. This eye cream has a 97.5% concentration of snail mucin filtrate, organic centella asiatica extract, and vitamin C.

Snail mucin has a lot of antioxidant benefits and it’s effective at brightening, toning, and tightening the skin. Paired with organic aloe, organic coconut oil, and organic rosehip seed oil, this eye cream is gentle, non-comedogenic, and packed with nutrients that defy aging.

The skin under and around the eyes is sensitive and delicate. It needs more hydration than the rest of your face and is more susceptible to the visible signs of aging. LilyAna Naturals Eye Cream Rosehip & Hibiscus Anti-Aging Moisturizer is one of the best anti-aging eye creams in 2024 because it acts as a protective barrier for your precious under eye area.

Made with natural, cruelty-free ingredients, this eye cream is packed with hydration that penetrates the skin to reduce puffiness, dark spots, discoloration, fine lines, and wrinkles. The more hydrated your skin is, the less wrinkles can occur, which is why it’s vital to nourish your under eye area.

With rosehip and hibiscus, this clean blend treats an array of skin conditions that may be bothering you. In no time, your skin may glisten with youthfulness. You’ll be so impressed with how your complexion looks, you’ll just have to rave about this product to everyone in your life.

CeraVe always uses the most cutting-edge technology to give customers the best products available, which is why their Eye Repair Cream is one of the best anti-aging eye creams in 2024—utilizing the power of MVE delivery technology.

CeraVe products are made with the expertise of dermatologists, and this one also has the honor of being accepted into the National Eczema Association, which means it’s gentle to use on sensitive skin types.

CeraVe’s eye cream is formulated with hyaluronic acid to help the skin hold onto moisture. Niacinamide brightens the skin, evening out dark and discolored patches. Because CeraVe uses their patented MVE technology, ingredients are continually released into the skin to last even longer.

How cool is that? That means, throughout the day, your skin will get nourishing doses of ceramides to keep it moisturized, protected, and rejuvenated.

Another L’Oreal Paris product makes the list, and this one is a real gem. L’Oreal Paris Eye Defense Eye Cream is the product you wish you had years ago. It’s affordable and lasts a long time—don’t let this tiny jar fool you.

Made with caffeine that gives your eyes a boost of energy and hyaluronic acid that locks in moisture, this eye cream gives you the best of both worlds. Targeting puffiness, dark circles, discoloration, wrinkles, fine lines, and a wide variety of other age-related concerns, this eye cream may give you stunning results in just a few uses.

This product is lightweight, non-greasy, dermatologist-tested, and ophthalmologist-tested. You get high-quality skincare at a low-dollar price, so you can spend your time and money on other things you love.

Retinol is one of the best skincare ingredients. It basically makes time faster, encouraging new skin cells to turnover. It brings to the surface grime and impurities that may be stuck in your pores, cleaning out the skin and leaving it radiant.

La Roche-Posay Redermic Retinol Eye Cream harnesses retinol’s healing powers with this eye cream. The retinol quickly diffuses the appearance of wrinkles, crow’s feet, and dark circles, giving you a facial-like treatment.

Other ingredients include vitamin A and caffeine, two powerhouses that brighten and tone the skin. If you have sensitive skin, it’s best to use this eye cream sparingly since retinol is known to be intense.

Do you wish you could bottle up youthfulness? Well, maybe you can’t actually defy time, but Insta Naturals Youth Express Eye Gel comes pretty close. This eye cream is one of the best anti-aging eye creams in 2024 because it’s packed with powerful ingredients that whip your under eye areas into shape.

Made with Matrixyl Synthe’6—a peptide that helps to visibly reduce the appearance of wrinkles, fine lines, and crow’s feet—jojoba oil, plant stem cells, and amino acid, this eye cream has the best of what skincare can offer.

These ingredients work together to tone your skin, softening puffiness and adding brightness. Unlock your youthfulness with one of the best paraben, sulfate, and synthetic fragrance-free eye cream.

Bees make the world go round, and they certainly can help your skin too. Eczema Honey Multi Peptide Eye Cream, made especially for sensitive skin, is great for people who want an eye cream that actually works.

All of these creams on the list are amazing products, but for people with sensitive skin, this is the product for you. Eczema Honey Multi Peptide Eye Cream uses soothing peptides to tackle crow’s feet, dark circles, wrinkles, and puffiness.

This product infuses the skin with nourishing colloidal oatmeal and honey to prevent future signs of aging. Because this is a gentle formula, it’s safe enough to use daily around the eyes. It’s cruelty-free and is free of parabens, sulfates, phthalates, and fragrances.

Hey, fellas. We didn’t forget about you. All of these eye creams can be used on any gender, but sometimes it’s nice to use products that have been formulated specifically for your skin type. That’s where Hims Goodnight Wrinkle Cream comes into play.

It’s made for men who want youthful skin but don’t want to stress over a complex skincare routine. This moisturizer is made to use overnight, when your skin does most of its healing and repairing. It can be used all over your face but it’s great to use under the eyes for added rejuvenation.

Made with hyaluronic acid and caffeine, it gives you a rested appearance and helps the skin lock in vital moisture that prevents wrinkles. The caffeine soothes puffiness and tightens the skin.

With a light almond scent, this vegan, cruelty-free, paraben-free, sulfate-free, and silicone-free eye cream is simple enough to appease even the pickiest skincare enthusiasts.

Paula’s Choice Anti-Aging Eye Cream is the best choice for you if you want seemingly instant results. This eye cream is not for the faint; it’s a powerful blend of peptides that soften visible signs of aging and leave your skin looking youthful.

Other key ingredients, like shea butter and antioxidants, hydrate the skin and repair the skin where needed. Soon, you can say goodbye to those pesky dark circles, wrinkles, and crow’s feet. This eye cream takes care of those and so much more.

For the best results, use this eye cream twice daily—once in the morning and once before you go to bed. With each use, your skin can be firmer and brighter. You’ll thank yourself for making the right choice and buying this product.

Look at that, another product just for men. Brickell Men’s Products are some of the best out there for guys. That’s why we have to recommend Brickell Restoring Eye Cream. It’s nourishing, filled with hydrating ingredients that can pump up even the saggy under eye baggage.

Made with aloe vera, MSM, green tea, hyaluronic acid, and protein peptides, this eye cream is 97.5% natural and 70% organic. It’s a non-greasy, non-shiny formula that gets absorbed by your skin immediately. No more waiting around for the product to dry; you can get going with your busy day.

In case you end up disliking this eye cream—although we don’t think you will—Brickell offers a money-back guarantee if you aren’t happy with your purchase. You have truly nothing to lose, so you might as well try one of the best anti-aging eye creams in 2024.

Acure has been growing in popularity in recent years. Chances are, you’ve seen a post or TikTok about the vegan and self-dubbed pretentious-free brand. If you’re looking for an eye cream that isn’t intimidating, this is the one for you.

Acure Radically Rejuvenating Eye Cream uses edelweiss extract and CoQ10 to pump up the skin with soothing botanical nourishment. With rich antioxidants that de-puff, brighten, and tighten the skin, this is one of the best anti-aging eye creams if you truly want to look youthful.

Plus, it’s one of the best eye creams for sensitive skin and people with allergies. It’s free from gluten, nickel, glycol, dye, lanolin, paraben, and plenty of other harmful irritants. Now, get going and turn back the clock.

Rounding out the list is beloved Neutrogena. You know them, you love them. You’ve probably used dozens of Neutrogena products in the past, and we’ve got one more for you to try. Neutrogena Rapid Firming Peptide Multi Action Eye Cream can make you look well-rested and restored, even if you got zero sleep the night before.

Allergy, ophthalmologist, and dermatologist-tested, this eye cream is suitable for any and all skin types. You don’t have to worry about breaking out or getting patches of irritation. This eye cream is blended with peptides that rapidly, as implied, tighten the skin and add firmness.

It can instantly depuff the eyes, brighten dark circles, and soften wrinkles. It’s practically a miracle potion, which is why you have to try it. And, because this is Neutrogena, it’s free of fragrance and mineral oil—basically anything you don’t want to be putting near your eye.