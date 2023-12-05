Your account
Privacy Policy Terms and Conditions
Already have an account?
Get back to the
Shop With Us

15 Best Anti-Static Hair Products to Keep Your Hair Smooth All Winter

By
Frizzy-Hair
Getty Images

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

You got ready, put on your coat, hat and gloves and walk out the door — only to hear what sounds like little crackles of electricity. Sure enough, your hair is standing up on top of your head. When you get to your holiday office party, the welcome hugs feel a little too electric.

Related: 11 Best Hair Oils for Dry Hair in 2024

Dryness, heavy heat usage and broken strands make the already obnoxious hair static far worse, but luckily, there are plenty of products to tame those wild hairs and keep your locks smooth.

Whether you have curly hair, dry hair, straight hair or fine hair, there’s a product for you! We found the 15 best anti-static products on the market which you can use all year long — but especially this winter. Read on to see these hair heroes!

1. Using heat on the hair dries it out, creating an optimal environment for static. Protecting hair from heat ensures your iron isn’t the reason for static!

2. Everyone’s favorite hydrating Olaplex shampoo and conditioner combo can save the day when it comes to keeping frizz and static in check.

3. Leave-in oil spray is ideal for managing stray hairs in curly or extra dry hair. Just don’t put too much on the top of your head or you’ll have the oily hair issue!

4. A 10-in-1 multipurpose spray to add moisture, shine, silkiness and nourishment while removing frizz and static all at once? Say less.

5. Over-washing hair is another key culprit for static. Minimize your water bill and your flyaway hairs by using a classic dry shampoo.

6. Leave-in conditioner intensively strengthens hair, allowing it to retain moisture and stay silky soft. Sayonara, static!

Related: Best Hair Growth Supplements: 5 Vitamins for Hair Growth

7. When you’re on the go, you need something to smooth the hair without taking up too much space — that’s where a Slick Stick comes in!

8. This vegan priming spray is enhanced with argan oil, essential fatty acids, antioxidants and vitamins to hydrate, strengthen and prevent breakage (a major cause of static).

9. An easy way to prevent breakage is with a brush which doesn’t tug and tear your hair. We’re telling you — these Wet Brushes are certified game-changers.

10. The popular It’s a 10 leave-in spray protects hair from heat and damaging UV rays while loading it with Keratin — reducing frizz in just one use.

11. Rebuild broken bonds with this Wella deep conditioner. AHA and omega-9 are just two of the nourishing ingredients which transform the texture of your hair.

12. A longtime crowd-favorite, Color Wow’s Supernatural Spray is lightweight and ideal for any hair texture.

13. Curly haired queens, this Miracle Milk will be your new best friend. Just leave it in and watch the magic happen!

14. A good quality (and great smelling) static-eliminating spray is a tried-and-true way to keep locks sleek regardless of texture or length.

15. If sprays, serums and creams aren’t doing enough for your hair, an affordable anti-static hair brush is the way to go.

Related: Strengthen Your Hair With the Best Hair Growth Products

Serious Skincare

Deal of the Day

Serious Skincare’s Wildly Popular Glycolic Acid Cleanser Is on Sale Today View Deal

See more Us Weekly Shopping

More Stories