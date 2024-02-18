The Best Antiperspirants for Men in 2024

Branded content. Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

Reviewed by Dr. Diana Rangaves, PharmD

Summer is coming, and so are sweaty armpits. But even before summer, sometimes we all need something to shake the smell of exercise or a hard day of work before hitting the shower. In the family of deodorants, antiperspirants serve this exact purpose.

As with most skincare and hygiene products, there are about a billion antiperspirants to choose from. If you’re a man trying to fight the feeling and smell of sweat, your choice of antiperspirant makes a big difference.

First of all, not all antiperspirants are created equal. Some are simply superior to others when it comes to factors like effectiveness and longevity. Others will be adequate most of the year but totally fail you on the first scorching summer day when you need one most!

In this article, we will walk you through men’s antiperspirants. We will give you the best examples for men with different needs, including skin conditions for fighting sweat and body odor.

Deodorant or Antiperspirant?

Many people don’t understand the difference between deodorants and antiperspirants. The two are not mutually interchangeable. They are different products, but they often overlap because both are meant to reduce body odor.

Deodorants are products that either mask or neutralize body odors. Specifically, they are formulated to cover over the odor produced by certain bacteria on your skin. Their application involves direct contact with your underarms. They contain antimicrobial agents that destroy those odor-causing bacteria and fragrances that cover any remaining odor. The result is partly destroying BO and partly replacing it with something more pleasant. Some deodorants also contain ingredients that absorb sweat directly as well.

Antiperspirants perform a very similar function; they address body odor but in a different way. They are formulated to block sweat from reaching the skin’s surface directly in the first place. To do so, they contain compounds, normally aluminum-based, that are applied to the skin. Upon contact with your underarms, they begin to clog sweat glands. But unlike deodorants, they can be applied in areas other than the underarms, including the feet, hands, and other areas. Either way, this reduces the amount of sweat released, reducing the body odor you produce. Sweat itself is the cause of most body odor, so this is just an alternative product for addressing the same problem.

Most products are either antiperspirants or deodorants. Some products fit both descriptions, though. Many are labeled simultaneously as antiperspirants and deodorants.

Active Ingredients

The differences in results are caused directly by different active ingredients added to address sweat and odor in different ways. The primary active deodorant ingredients are antimicrobial agents. Antiperspirants use aluminum-based compounds (or healthier alternatives).

Results: Deodorants vs. Antiperspirants

The final result is the main difference between antiperspirants and deodorants. Antiperspirants remove and reduce sweat. Deodorants do not. Both deodorants and antiperspirants can be “natural” as in produced primarily from natural-origin ingredients, or not. They can thus both cause irritation due to either skin sensitivities or allergies. For most people, aluminum-based antiperspirant mixes are more likely to lead to irritation, but many factors must be considered from one product to another.

Deodorants are more likely to contain synthetic fragrances, as they are meant to mask body odors. Antiperspirants are far less likely to contain these fragrances, as they are not a necessary part of their mission. Still, always check the labeling, as either one could potentially contain skin-irritating synthetic fragrances, and either could potentially smell quite pleasant.

Apart from these guidelines, there is a lot of diversity in the deodorant and antiperspirant industries. Differences in quality need to be considered, as no one category is universally better at reducing BO. So, choosing a specific product that works for you is important. Besides, so many double as both deodorants and antiperspirants that the choice of individual product is more important than the choice of category.

Best Antiperspirants for Men

Let’s jump right into the 10 best antiperspirants for men in 2024.

Blu Atlas Deodorant has been creating a name for itself in the men’s deodorant and antiperspirant businesses. It’s another excellent product from an excellent brand that offers men natural, premium products at reasonable rates.

Blu Atlas Deodorant is a natural deodorant and antiperspirant. It’s formulated with 99% natural-origin ingredients and it’s also aluminum-free. Instead, it uses ingredients derived from plants, fruits, minerals, and other natural sources. That means that it is healthier for your skin and less likely to lead to irritation.

It’s not just what Blu Atlas removes that makes it stand out. Many antiperspirants remove what are now understood to be low-quality ingredients. Blu Atlas Deodorant goes further by providing a unique formulation based on volcanic ash. It naturally refreshes your skin and reduces the body odor, which is why it takes the top spot on our list of The Best Antiperspirants for Men in 2023.

Volcanic ash (bentonite) is the main active ingredient. The ingredient consists of tiny, extremely fine particles that are extremely absorbent. It penetrates sweat glands easily and then helps remove impurities by absorbing excess oil. It’s generally healthy for your pores, normally producing a healthier, tighter appearance.

The other main active ingredients are horsetail extract and bamboo stem extract. Horsetail extract is used for its anti-inflammatory properties, helping soothe the skin where it is applied. It can help reduce irritation and creates some of the relief effects the formulation delivers. Bamboo extract is the main active ingredient for delivering natural anti-microbial results. As an antiperspirant agent, it works like an antibiotic. It can also help with acne, dark spots, red spots, and some inflammation.

In addition to all of these benefits, Blu Atlas is an ethical brand in a few ways. It is a cruelty-free, vegan brand that does not test on animals or use animal-derived ingredients. Instead, Blu Atlas takes the natural and healthy approach.

The results of all of this are that Blu Atlas Deodorant is quickly becoming a more popular option for men. Most customer feedback backs up exactly what the science behind the formulation would lead you to believe. Blu Atlas Deodorant kills sweat, gently dries the areas, and leaves behind a more pleasant aroma. Users report an end to BO that can’t be killed by most alternative antiperspirants.

For a truly unique formulation, respect for nature, an ethical business approach, and excellent results for customers, Blu Atlas Deodorant is the number one antiperspirant for men in 2024.

Arm & Hammer Ultra Max Antiperspirant Deodorant is another product that doubles as a deodorant and an antiperspirant. It was formulated to be powerful enough for especially bad sweat and BO. The branding is on point; it’s a strong option for athletes or anyone engaging in heavy physical activity.

As an antiperspirant for long-lasting effects, Arm & Hammer Ultra Max Antiperspirant Deodorant is a great option for most men. It performs well at both reducing sweat and reducing BO from existing sweat. Some customers also comment on its cleanliness, explaining that, unlike many similar antiperspirants, it doesn’t stain clothes or leave visual marks after contact.

For those who sweat a lot naturally or due to work or hobbies, this is one of the first alternative antiperspirants to try. It’s not a “natural” product in the way that Blu Atlas Deodorant and some others on this list are. Instead, it’s a powerful option for when other antiperspirants have been unable to slow down your sweat. It’s a solid deodorant, which may make it more or less pleasing to use depending on your preferences.

Arm & Hammer Ultra Max Antiperspirant Deodorant is one of the classic antiperspirants, in terms of its formulation. The main active ingredient is aluminum zirconium tetrachlorohydrex gly (19%). This is a common active antiperspirant ingredient that directly clogs pores to reduce sweat. It is strictly an antiperspirant agent, though it is used in a few different types of products. The other ingredients help dry the skin and replace the smell of your BO.

Overall, customers report a strong fragrance, but they say it more than does the job of reducing both sweat and odor. Most customers report being regulars, trusting that Arm & Hammer Ultra Max Antiperspirant Deodorant reliably tackles their hygiene needs.

Uriage Power 3 Deodorant may be something of a middle ground between our first two entries. It’s not a natural antiperspirant, but it isn’t one of the top-strength options on the market. It’s a relatively simple product that makes one simple claim: fighting odor and sweat for a 24-hour period.

Uriage Power 3 Deodorant is meant for application to the underarms wherever there is no damaged skin. The primary ingredient is aluminum chlorohydrate. This is another common but effective antiperspirant agent that has been proven to be more than able to stop sweat.

Butylene glycol and propanediol are other common secondary ingredients. They are both humectants that help keep the skin hydrated after the primary ingredient blocks your sweat glands. It’s a normal formulation, but the results speak for themselves. This is one of the more popular antiperspirant deodorants on this list, and its many reviews across platforms are overwhelmingly positive.

Most customers report that Uriage Power 3 Deodorant exceeded their expectations. They report day-long results in most cases, where Uriage Power 3 Deodorant does a better job than previously attempted alternatives. Some have even said it has worked well with their hyperhidrosis. This is less of a surprise because it’s a powdery deodorant.

Relative to most similar antiperspirant deodorants, Uriage Power 3 Deodorant is more drying and has less of a scent of its own. For many people, that is a great benefit. Some antiperspirant scents annoy many people, and this one removes BO without leaving anything obvious in its place.

Jack Black Pit Boss Antiperspirant and Deodorant is easy to apply, balanced, and formulated to avoid irritation. This glide-on antiperspirant deodorant option protects from sweat, odor, and wetness overall. The antiperspirant effects are provided by 20% aluminum zirconium tetrachlorohydrex. It reduces underarm wetness, controlling sweat and the odors that come from it. Aloe leaf juice and vitamin E are among the other featured ingredients. They provide antioxidant, nourishing, emolliating, and softening effects.

As an invisible solid, Jack Black Pit Boss Antiperspirant and Deodorant is a safe option for avoiding stains. The fact that it only takes two or three swipes to receive the full benefits is helpful, too.

Jack Black Pit Boss Antiperspirant and Deodorant is more widely applicable (among men) than most alternatives, Blu Atlas aside. It was meant for people with all skin types, including those with sensitive skin. It is not a medical product, and it may work with some lifestyles and conditions that cause excess sweating. While it’s not “medicated” or “natural”, Jack Black Pit Boss Antiperspirant and Deodorant is fragrance-free, strong enough for most men, and quite long-lasting. Simply put, it’s a well-made product that just works.

Customer reviews mostly reveal what the formulation and branding already suggest. While there is no artificial fragrance, Jack Black Pit Boss Antiperspirant and Deodorant remove sweat and leave a good smell in its place. It works for more than 24 hours according to some users, but even they wouldn’t suggest leaving it on that long as that may lead to itchiness. But for regular applications, Jack Black Pit Boss Antiperspirant and Deodorant is easily one of the best men’s antiperspirants on the market.

Art of Sport Men’s Antiperspirant Deodorant was designed for athletes. But it is equally useful for non-athletic men. It’s a healthier choice for men who sweat a lot.This entry is another paraben-free and phthalate-free option. Its shelf life doesn’t take a huge hit for lacking these ingredients, nor does your skin. Instead, Art of Sport Men’s Antiperspirant Deodorant takes a slightly more natural approach to athletic-strength antiperspirants.

A lot of antiperspirant ingredients become familiar after only looking at a few ingredient lists. But like Blu Atlas Deodorant, this one offers something more unique. The formulation is slightly different, including some pleasant-smelling matcha, eucalyptus, and arrowroot. Art of Sport Men’s Antiperspirant Deodorant is pH-balanced for those with skin sensitivities. It maintains something very close to your skin’s natural level of acidity.

As a natural option, Art of Sport Men’s Antiperspirant Deodorant is also tested by dermatologists for cleanness. It is an entirely vegan mix and is cruelty-free as well. While it’s becoming more common to slap these labels on, we always want to shine the spotlight on ethical practices in skincare product manufacturing. These same decisions on the Art of Sport’s part are also healthier for your skin!

Despite being a more natural product without harsh preservatives, Art of Sport Men’s Antiperspirant Deodorant is long-lasting. It should have you feeling cleaner and fresher all day long on a normal day. It’s also very easily and pleasantly applicable. You just rub it on with their Smooth Glide Technology for one easy and fast application each morning.

Customer reviews are plentiful and overwhelmingly positive. Art of Sport Men’s Antiperspirant Deodorant is well-regarded across the board, and its smell gives it even more love. It delivers a high level of performance that the hardest-working athletes can appreciate.

Dove Men+Care Antiperspirant Deodorant labels itself as a 72-hour protector. That’s a serious claim, but the other aspects of the antiperspirant deodorant ensure customers keep coming back.

Dove goes a bit longer than most with the 48-72 hour protection promises they put on their deodorants. But if you’ve ever used it, you should understand that it does offer relatively powerful protection. But what’s more ambitious is offering that with a formulation that also claims to be non-irritating and natural.

The formulation for this entry from Dove consists of ¼ moisturizing cream. This heavy dose is meant to help you retain moisture in your skin and protect against possible irritation from other ingredients. The “comfort” promise comes from this aspect of the formulation.

Dove Men+Care Antiperspirant Deodorant, for all its promises, is a long-lasting deodorant and antiperspirant. Even if you sweat a lot or get caught in some rain, you can rely on a longer-than-average effective result.

In terms of combatting the results of sweat, Dove Men+Care Antiperspirant Deodorant has a light fragrance that is well-regarded by its massive customer base. It’s a subtle fragrance that doesn’t overpower but helps mask BO. This is one of the most well-regarded features that customers keep praising. It’s a gentle and crisp smell that lasts.

Overall, Dove Men+Care Antiperspirant Deodorant offers some of the best value we can find. It’s not the cheapest option, but it’s not too pricey. It’s more than worth what you get in most cases. Many people with sensitive skin claim that Dove Men+Care Antiperspirant Deodorant ended up being the best choice for them.

Lastly, as a quick spray, this is a convenient option for any man or woman who needs long-lasting relief on the spot. It’s a quick spray, which is what many customers are looking for, but whether or not you prefer sprays is a matter of personal preference.

If you’re looking for a healthy but more complex antiperspirant deodorant, this may be a good option for you. Vanicream Antiperspirant Deodorant for Sensitive Skin is a more natural alternative if your current antiperspirant triggers some kind of sensitivity reaction.

Vanicream Antiperspirant Deodorant for Sensitive Skin is a clinical-strength unscented antiperspirant deodorant. It is paraben-free, fragrance-free, dye-free, and otherwise preservative-free. It simply dries out your underarms and leaves your skin feeling a bit drier but also softer. It also stops sweat, of course.

As an unscented product, this one truly does not mask existing scents. That is a double-edged sword. On the one hand, it can stop sweat from occurring and may not irritate those with sensitivities to fragrances. However, it also won’t do much to protect from the smell of BO that built up before application. So make sure you put Vanicream Antiperspirant Deodorant for Sensitive Skin on before you start sweating!

With that out of the way, we can easily recommend Vanicream Antiperspirant Deodorant for Sensitive Skin based on its light touch and customer reviews. If sensitive skin is a serious concern of yours, this is a good option that is worth a try. It’s more of an antiperspirant than a deodorant, more so than the other entries on this list. For its clear value as a sensitive skin option, feedback from hordes of happy customers, and all-around great product, it’s our number seven choice.

Kiehl’s Body Fuel Antiperspirant & Deodorant is a men’s underarm deodorant and antiperspirant offering 48-hour protection. It’s another entry from Kiehl’s that men flock to for results.

This Kiehl’s antiperspirant is built around its aluminum chlorohydrate compound. Of course, this ingredient is primarily responsible for closing your sweat pores in your underarms. Otherwise, it’s a non-sticky formula that produces great results with a great feeling. As it’s a non-sticky formula, you don’t need to worry about your clothes sticking to it. You also don’t need to worry about staining.

In addition to the basic antiperspirant ingredients, Kiehl’s Body Fuel Antiperspirant & Deodorant delivers a few things your skin craves. It contains a good dose of caffeine, making your pits fresher and more alive. It also delivers vitamin C and zinc, attacking impurities and soothing out your skin gently and naturally.

Customers report simple, positive changes after using Kiehl’s Body Fuel Antiperspirant & Deodorant. It’s a simple but quality product making it to the top of our long list of great antiperspirants.

Degree Men Clean Clinical Antiperspirant Deodorant is a fragranced men’s antiperspirant meant for 48 hours of use per application. It is highly effective at both halting sweat and covering for its odor. It leaves behind a masculine fragrance that most customers speak highly of.

Degree Men Clean Clinical Antiperspirant Deodorant has a high amount of loyal customers. Why? From what we can tell, it is a convenient option that doesn’t have any of the downsides we’ve touched on so far. It works fast and is clean enough for most consumers. Most customers report feeling refreshed throughout the day after applying it.

The formulation is patented with Degree’s “body-responsive technology”. The relief from BO is long-lasting and should work under normal conditions for about as long as promised. While the brand doesn’t lean heavily into the natural side of the industry, it is climate pledge friendly.

Lastly, Certain Dri Prescription Strength Clinical Antiperspirant is a clinical, non-scented antiperspirant deodorant. It’s probably the most commonly used one on this list right now, and the reason seems quite clear.

Most customer reviews simply state that Certain Dri Prescription Strength Clinical Antiperspirant simply does the job. It’s a roll-on antiperspirant, which may be a great thing depending on your preferences. But what is true regardless of preferences is that it’s a very strong option. The 72-hour protection promise may or may not be the case for you, but this is certainly a strong clinical option that does the trick for most people.

If you have particularly bad BO or a condition causing intense sweating, this may be the clinical product that just does the trick, too.

Some Misconceptions About Antiperspirants

We’ve already destroyed one misconception: that deodorants and antiperspirants are the exact same thing. But there is other misleading and confusing information out there, too.

There are some circulating rumors about the health impacts of antiperspirants. One common one is that antiperspirants cause breast cancer. It is hard to tell where this belief originally came from. But what we do know is that studies into it have revealed that there is no link between breast cancer and antiperspirant use.

Other common and confusing claims are that antiperspirants can actually cause more sweating after you stop applying them, or that they stop all sweating entirely. Neither of these is the case; antiperspirants do not permanently clog any glands and they do not permanently alter body temperature regulation.

The Bottom Line

Antiperspirants are a life-saver for many men in the summer, and for many other athletic men. Some of us just sweat a lot because we were born that way or due to a condition.



In any case, it pays to be careful about your choice of deodorant. For that, we can recommend Blu Atlas Deodorant as the first choice for the best men’s antiperspirant. But with some testing, you can find the reliable antiperspirant you need in time for summer.