If you’re on a shopping journey to find bathing suits for smaller busts, you actually have far more advantages than you may realize. The inherent need for slightly less support means it’s easier to find a style which will work for you, but it’s the little details that make all the difference if you want to play up your modest bust for the summer season. With beach vacations on the horizon for many, it’s time to start looking!

You can opt for the obvious enhancements and choose a bathing suit which has some lift or padding in the top, similar to a push-up bra. But you can also experiment with fashion-forward concepts like plunging necklines, structured underwire cups and volume-adding touches which can highlight the chest area beautifully. For your convenience, we listed out these tips and sought out suits which feature at least one of these elements. Check out which bathing suits for smaller busts made the cut — and shop them all below!

15 Best Bathing Suits for Smaller Busts

Best Basic Push-Up Top: Smart & Sexy Push-up Halter Bikini Top

Smart & Sexy Women's Swim Secret Mega Push-up Halter Bikini Top
Amazon

Our Top Highlights: 

  • Added push-up padding
  • Classic design
  • Easy to match

Pros 

  • Affordable
  • Bestseller
  • Incredible reviews

Cons 

  • Only comes with bikini top

The best way to enhance a smaller bust is by adding some solid push-up padding, which is exactly what this top offers. Even though it only comes with the top itself, the beautiful design makes it easy to mix-and-match with bottoms you already own. Talk about an affordable way to upgrade your swimsuit collection!

Starting at $14.00
See it!

Best Mesh See-Through Style: Becca Colorplay Lace One-Piece Swimsuit

Becca Colorplay Lace One-Piece Swimsuit
Nordstrom

Our Top Highlights: 

  • Beautiful cutouts with lace detail
  • Low-back style
  • Super comfortable

Pros 

  • Flattering fit
  • Adjustable straps
  • Lightly lined

Cons 

  • Delicate
  • Expensive

Our jaws dropped when we saw this stunning one-piece. It’s lined in all of the necessary spots and has flattering cutouts which curvier body types shouldn’t be afraid of. Shoppers say this swimsuit makes them feel fabulous like no other — it’s a true fashion piece!

$118.00
See it!

Best Simple One-Piece: Roxy Rib Love Underwire One-Piece Swimsuit

Roxy Rib Love The Muse Underwire One-Piece Swimsuit
Nordstrom

Our Top Highlights: 

  • Classic timeless design
  • Stretchy ribbed material
  • Structured cups

Pros 

  • Lifting underwires
  • Cutout back
  • Positive reviews

Cons 

  • Higher price tag
  • Non-adjustable straps

We love swimsuits which have structured underwire cups like this one to effortlessly enhance the bust. That’s the focal point of this one-piece, while the rest is super sleek and simple. There’s no chance this bathing suit will go out of style, making it an easy investment!

$98.00
See it!

Best Slimming Style: Norma Kamali Bill Ruched One-Piece Swimsuit

Norma Kamali Bill Ruched One-Piece Swimsuit
Nordstrom

Our Top Highlights: 

  • Flattering sweetheart neckline
  • Modest design
  • Slimming ruched effect

Pros 

  • Smoothing fit
  • High-quality material

Cons 

  • Expensive
  • Only one color option

We wear ruched dresses when we want to smooth out our figures, and the effect is no different with this bathing suit. This is an excellent option if you’re looking for a style that’s slimming and more modest. It’s also on trend!

$175.00
See it!

Best Edgy Style: Topshop Strappy Cutout One-Piece Swimsuit

Topshop Strappy Cutout One-Piece Swimsuit
Nordstrom

Our Top Highlights: 

  • Unique and trendy look
  • Fun, flirty cutouts
  • High-cut design

Pros 

  • Moderate coverage in the back
  • Adjustable straps
  • Halter front

Cons 

  • Runs small

If you have an edgy sense of style, this is sure to be the suit for you! The thin strappy design and fun cutouts are definitely eye-catching, and the halter style on the front creates show-stopping cleavage for those of Us with smaller busts!

$62.00
See it!

Best Underwire One-Piece: Kulani Kinis Underwire Cheeky One-Piece Swimsuit

Kulani Kinis Underwire Cheeky One-Piece Swimsuit
Nordstrom

Our Top Highlights: 

  • Demi-cup design
  • Cheeky back
  • Beautiful vibrant hue

Pros 

  • Underwire cups
  • Adjustable straps
  • High cut

Cons 

  • Only one color available

There are plenty of underwire-enhanced swimsuits in our bathing suit roundup, but this one is different because of the demi-cut style. The lower neckline is such a strong feature for anyone who has a smaller chest and wants to play it up a bit!

$78.00
See it!

Best Keyhole Swimsuit: HOUSE OF CB Cannes Cutout Underwire One-Piece Swimsuit

HOUSE OF CB Cannes Cutout Underwire One-Piece Swimsuit
Nordstrom

Our Top Highlights: 

  • Fun ruched details
  • Keyhole cutout
  • Ultra-high leg cut

Pros 

  • Bust-enhancing underwires
  • Adjustable double straps
  • Cheeky back

Cons 

  • More expensive
  • No reviews

Much like the swimsuit we just mentioned, this version has a lower sweetheart neckline with some added enhancements that are ideal for smaller cup sizes. The ruching effect adds volume, and we adore the added cutout on the front!

$119.00
See it!

Best Three-Piece Set: MakeMeChic Women’s 3 Piece Bathing Suit

MakeMeChic Women's 3 Piece Bathing Suit
Amazon

Our Top Highlights: 

  • Full swim look included
  • Padded push-up top
  • Perfectly color-coordinated

Pros 

  • Seriously affordable set
  • Tons of color options

Cons 

  • Fewer reviews

If you’re looking for an all-in-one swim look, you simply have to get your hands on this set! It comes with a top, bottoms and a kimono to match, and we love the design of each piece. Most importantly, the top has some lift — which is especially flattering for smaller cup sizes!

$33.00
See it!

Best Flirty Style: Floerns Women’s Ruffle Trim Bathing Suit

Floerns Women's Bathing Suit Ruffle Trim
Amazon

Our Top Highlights: 

  • Fun and flirty look
  • Easy to mix-and-match
  • Great for tanning

Pros 

  • Affordable set
  • Unique design

Cons 

  • Limited sizing
  • Only three color options

The ruffles on this top add some impressive volume to the chest area, which is why we approve of this swimsuit for smaller busts. It also has a very unique look which we don’t see too often, and we have a hunch it will look amazing in Instagram pictures!

$30.00
See it!

Best Trendy Style: SweatyRocks Spaghetti Strap Bikini Set

SweatyRocks Women's Sexy Bathing Suits Spaghetti Strap Floral Bikini Set
Amazon

Our Top Highlights: 

  • Tons of trendy pattern options
  • Different cup styles to choose from
  • High-cut bottoms

Pros 

  • Enhancing underwire cups
  • Cheeky style
  • Affordable

Cons 

  • Runs small

Trend alert! This bathing suit is available in pretty much any print you could think of that’s heating up social media at the moment. We’re also obsessed with the underwire cup style that’s perfectly suited to enhance smaller chests.

Starting at $26.00
See it!

Best Color-Block Style: Meetall Color-Block One-Piece Cutout Swimsuit

Meetall Women's Sexy Color Block One Piece Cutout Swimsuit
Amazon

Our Top Highlights: 

  • Fun, sexy design
  • Elegant color-blocking
  • Great color options

Pros 

  • Plunging neckline
  • Flattering ruching in the back
  • Removable pads

Cons 

  • Fewer reviews

Hello, va-va-voom! This show-stopping one-piece is definitely a head-turner, and we can’t get enough of it. The color-blocking is on point, and the strappy design is a win. Pro-tip: Plunging necklines like this one always look fantastic on smaller busts!

$31.00
See it!

Best Ruffle Swimsuit: CUPSHE Women’s Ruffled One-Piece

CUPSHE Women's Ruffled One Piece Swimsuit
Amazon

Our Top Highlights: 

  • Beautiful ruched neckline
  • Plunging V-neck
  • Lace-up cutout back

Pros 

  • Super flattering
  • All-time bestselling style
  • Slimming ruching

Cons 

  • None to report!

Between the ruffle detail along the neckline and the plunging deep-V, this swimsuit is a miracle for enhancing smaller chests. But it’s actually a style which suits virtually every body type, which is why it’s one of Amazon’s top bestsellers. Don’t gate-keep — tell your friends to pick up this suit too!

$34.00
See it!

Best Bandeau Style: ZAFUL Women’s Floral Print Bikini

ZAFUL Women's Floral Print Bandeau Bikini
Amazon

Our Top Highlights: 

  • Different bandeau and bottom styles available
  • Amazing color and print options
  • Great for tanning

Pros 

  • Glowing reviews
  • High-cut bottoms

Cons 

  • Somewhat limited sizing

Bandeau styles which have a tie at the front like this top are made for smaller chests, and also happen to be great for tanning! The higher-cut bottoms team with the look flawlessly if you want a very simple two-piece.

Starting at $14.00
See it!

Best Top-Selling Style: CUPSHE Women’s Two Piece Bikini Set

CUPSHE Women's Two Piece Bikini Set
Amazon

Our Top Highlights: 

  • Adorable tie-knot detail
  • Adjustable criss-cross back
  • Tons of color options

Pros 

  • Super highly-rated
  • Moderate coverage bottoms
  • Affordable — and on sale!

Cons 

  • None to report!

What’s not to love about this amazing bikini set? It boasts over 7,000 glowing reviews on Amazon, and the majority are five-stars — which is seriously impressive. The criss-cross back is perfect for smaller chests because it can add a push-up effect without the added padding. Easy breezy!

Originally $40On Sale: $33You Save 18%
See it!

Best Plunge Swimsuit: ESONLAR Plunging V-Neck One-Piece

ESONLAR Women's Sexy Plunging V Neck Bathing Suit
Amazon

Our Top Highlights: 

  • Sultry deep-V neckline
  • Extra cheeky back
  • Timeless design

Pros 

  • Adjustable straps
  • Double-lined fabric
  • Affordable

Cons 

  • Fewer reviews

Major cleavage alert! This deep-V style isn’t something everyone can pull off, but with a smaller chest, it’s a piece of cake. The lower cut is ideal because it can push the chest towards the center for a super flattering look.

$34.00
See it!

