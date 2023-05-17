Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

If you’re on a shopping journey to find bathing suits for smaller busts, you actually have far more advantages than you may realize. The inherent need for slightly less support means it’s easier to find a style which will work for you, but it’s the little details that make all the difference if you want to play up your modest bust for the summer season. With beach vacations on the horizon for many, it’s time to start looking!

You can opt for the obvious enhancements and choose a bathing suit which has some lift or padding in the top, similar to a push-up bra. But you can also experiment with fashion-forward concepts like plunging necklines, structured underwire cups and volume-adding touches which can highlight the chest area beautifully. For your convenience, we listed out these tips and sought out suits which feature at least one of these elements. Check out which bathing suits for smaller busts made the cut — and shop them all below!

15 Best Bathing Suits for Smaller Busts

Our Top Highlights:

Added push-up padding

Classic design

Easy to match

Pros

Affordable

Bestseller

Incredible reviews

Cons

Only comes with bikini top

The best way to enhance a smaller bust is by adding some solid push-up padding, which is exactly what this top offers. Even though it only comes with the top itself, the beautiful design makes it easy to mix-and-match with bottoms you already own. Talk about an affordable way to upgrade your swimsuit collection!

Starting at $14.00 See it!

Best Mesh See-Through Style: Becca Colorplay Lace One-Piece Swimsuit

Our Top Highlights:

Beautiful cutouts with lace detail

Low-back style

Super comfortable

Pros

Flattering fit

Adjustable straps

Lightly lined

Cons

Delicate

Expensive

Our jaws dropped when we saw this stunning one-piece. It’s lined in all of the necessary spots and has flattering cutouts which curvier body types shouldn’t be afraid of. Shoppers say this swimsuit makes them feel fabulous like no other — it’s a true fashion piece!

$118.00 See it!

Best Simple One-Piece: Roxy Rib Love Underwire One-Piece Swimsuit

Our Top Highlights:

Classic timeless design

Stretchy ribbed material

Structured cups

Pros

Lifting underwires

Cutout back

Positive reviews

Cons

Higher price tag

Non-adjustable straps

We love swimsuits which have structured underwire cups like this one to effortlessly enhance the bust. That’s the focal point of this one-piece, while the rest is super sleek and simple. There’s no chance this bathing suit will go out of style, making it an easy investment!

$98.00 See it!

Best Slimming Style: Norma Kamali Bill Ruched One-Piece Swimsuit

Our Top Highlights:

Flattering sweetheart neckline

Modest design

Slimming ruched effect

Pros

Smoothing fit

High-quality material

Cons

Expensive

Only one color option

We wear ruched dresses when we want to smooth out our figures, and the effect is no different with this bathing suit. This is an excellent option if you’re looking for a style that’s slimming and more modest. It’s also on trend!

$175.00 See it!

Best Edgy Style: Topshop Strappy Cutout One-Piece Swimsuit

Our Top Highlights:

Unique and trendy look

Fun, flirty cutouts

High-cut design

Pros

Moderate coverage in the back

Adjustable straps

Halter front

Cons

Runs small

If you have an edgy sense of style, this is sure to be the suit for you! The thin strappy design and fun cutouts are definitely eye-catching, and the halter style on the front creates show-stopping cleavage for those of Us with smaller busts!

$62.00 See it!

Best Underwire One-Piece: Kulani Kinis Underwire Cheeky One-Piece Swimsuit

Our Top Highlights:

Demi-cup design

Cheeky back

Beautiful vibrant hue

Pros

Underwire cups

Adjustable straps

High cut

Cons

Only one color available

There are plenty of underwire-enhanced swimsuits in our bathing suit roundup, but this one is different because of the demi-cut style. The lower neckline is such a strong feature for anyone who has a smaller chest and wants to play it up a bit!

$78.00 See it!

Best Keyhole Swimsuit: HOUSE OF CB Cannes Cutout Underwire One-Piece Swimsuit

Our Top Highlights:

Fun ruched details

Keyhole cutout

Ultra-high leg cut

Pros

Bust-enhancing underwires

Adjustable double straps

Cheeky back

Cons

More expensive

No reviews

Much like the swimsuit we just mentioned, this version has a lower sweetheart neckline with some added enhancements that are ideal for smaller cup sizes. The ruching effect adds volume, and we adore the added cutout on the front!

$119.00 See it!

Our Top Highlights:

Full swim look included

Padded push-up top

Perfectly color-coordinated

Pros

Seriously affordable set

Tons of color options

Cons

Fewer reviews

If you’re looking for an all-in-one swim look, you simply have to get your hands on this set! It comes with a top, bottoms and a kimono to match, and we love the design of each piece. Most importantly, the top has some lift — which is especially flattering for smaller cup sizes!

$33.00 See it!

Best Flirty Style: Floerns Women’s Ruffle Trim Bathing Suit

Our Top Highlights:

Fun and flirty look

Easy to mix-and-match

Great for tanning

Pros

Affordable set

Unique design

Cons

Limited sizing

Only three color options

The ruffles on this top add some impressive volume to the chest area, which is why we approve of this swimsuit for smaller busts. It also has a very unique look which we don’t see too often, and we have a hunch it will look amazing in Instagram pictures!

$30.00 See it!

Best Trendy Style: SweatyRocks Spaghetti Strap Bikini Set

Our Top Highlights:

Tons of trendy pattern options

Different cup styles to choose from

High-cut bottoms

Pros

Enhancing underwire cups

Cheeky style

Affordable

Cons

Runs small

Trend alert! This bathing suit is available in pretty much any print you could think of that’s heating up social media at the moment. We’re also obsessed with the underwire cup style that’s perfectly suited to enhance smaller chests.

Starting at $26.00 See it!

Our Top Highlights:

Fun, sexy design

Elegant color-blocking

Great color options

Pros

Plunging neckline

Flattering ruching in the back

Removable pads

Cons

Fewer reviews

Hello, va-va-voom! This show-stopping one-piece is definitely a head-turner, and we can’t get enough of it. The color-blocking is on point, and the strappy design is a win. Pro-tip: Plunging necklines like this one always look fantastic on smaller busts!

$31.00 See it!

Our Top Highlights:

Beautiful ruched neckline

Plunging V-neck

Lace-up cutout back

Pros

Super flattering

All-time bestselling style

Slimming ruching

Cons

None to report!

Between the ruffle detail along the neckline and the plunging deep-V, this swimsuit is a miracle for enhancing smaller chests. But it’s actually a style which suits virtually every body type, which is why it’s one of Amazon’s top bestsellers. Don’t gate-keep — tell your friends to pick up this suit too!

$34.00 See it!

Best Bandeau Style: ZAFUL Women’s Floral Print Bikini

Our Top Highlights:

Different bandeau and bottom styles available

Amazing color and print options

Great for tanning

Pros

Glowing reviews

High-cut bottoms

Cons

Somewhat limited sizing

Bandeau styles which have a tie at the front like this top are made for smaller chests, and also happen to be great for tanning! The higher-cut bottoms team with the look flawlessly if you want a very simple two-piece.

Starting at $14.00 See it!

Our Top Highlights:

Adorable tie-knot detail

Adjustable criss-cross back

Tons of color options

Pros

Super highly-rated

Moderate coverage bottoms

Affordable — and on sale!

Cons

None to report!

What’s not to love about this amazing bikini set? It boasts over 7,000 glowing reviews on Amazon, and the majority are five-stars — which is seriously impressive. The criss-cross back is perfect for smaller chests because it can add a push-up effect without the added padding. Easy breezy!

Originally $40 On Sale: $33 You Save 18% See it!

Our Top Highlights:

Sultry deep-V neckline

Extra cheeky back

Timeless design

Pros

Adjustable straps

Double-lined fabric

Affordable

Cons

Fewer reviews

Major cleavage alert! This deep-V style isn’t something everyone can pull off, but with a smaller chest, it’s a piece of cake. The lower cut is ideal because it can push the chest towards the center for a super flattering look.

$34.00 See it!

