If you’re on a shopping journey to find bathing suits for smaller busts, you actually have far more advantages than you may realize. The inherent need for slightly less support means it’s easier to find a style which will work for you, but it’s the little details that make all the difference if you want to play up your modest bust for the summer season. With beach vacations on the horizon for many, it’s time to start looking!
You can opt for the obvious enhancements and choose a bathing suit which has some lift or padding in the top, similar to a push-up bra. But you can also experiment with fashion-forward concepts like plunging necklines, structured underwire cups and volume-adding touches which can highlight the chest area beautifully. For your convenience, we listed out these tips and sought out suits which feature at least one of these elements. Check out which bathing suits for smaller busts made the cut — and shop them all below!
15 Best Bathing Suits for Smaller Busts
Best Basic Push-Up Top: Smart & Sexy Push-up Halter Bikini Top
Our Top Highlights:
- Added push-up padding
- Classic design
- Easy to match
Pros
- Affordable
- Bestseller
- Incredible reviews
Cons
- Only comes with bikini top
The best way to enhance a smaller bust is by adding some solid push-up padding, which is exactly what this top offers. Even though it only comes with the top itself, the beautiful design makes it easy to mix-and-match with bottoms you already own. Talk about an affordable way to upgrade your swimsuit collection!
Best Mesh See-Through Style: Becca Colorplay Lace One-Piece Swimsuit
Our Top Highlights:
- Beautiful cutouts with lace detail
- Low-back style
- Super comfortable
Pros
- Flattering fit
- Adjustable straps
- Lightly lined
Cons
- Delicate
- Expensive
Our jaws dropped when we saw this stunning one-piece. It’s lined in all of the necessary spots and has flattering cutouts which curvier body types shouldn’t be afraid of. Shoppers say this swimsuit makes them feel fabulous like no other — it’s a true fashion piece!
Best Simple One-Piece: Roxy Rib Love Underwire One-Piece Swimsuit
Our Top Highlights:
- Classic timeless design
- Stretchy ribbed material
- Structured cups
Pros
- Lifting underwires
- Cutout back
- Positive reviews
Cons
- Higher price tag
- Non-adjustable straps
We love swimsuits which have structured underwire cups like this one to effortlessly enhance the bust. That’s the focal point of this one-piece, while the rest is super sleek and simple. There’s no chance this bathing suit will go out of style, making it an easy investment!
Best Slimming Style: Norma Kamali Bill Ruched One-Piece Swimsuit
Our Top Highlights:
- Flattering sweetheart neckline
- Modest design
- Slimming ruched effect
Pros
- Smoothing fit
- High-quality material
Cons
- Expensive
- Only one color option
We wear ruched dresses when we want to smooth out our figures, and the effect is no different with this bathing suit. This is an excellent option if you’re looking for a style that’s slimming and more modest. It’s also on trend!
Best Edgy Style: Topshop Strappy Cutout One-Piece Swimsuit
Our Top Highlights:
- Unique and trendy look
- Fun, flirty cutouts
- High-cut design
Pros
- Moderate coverage in the back
- Adjustable straps
- Halter front
Cons
- Runs small
If you have an edgy sense of style, this is sure to be the suit for you! The thin strappy design and fun cutouts are definitely eye-catching, and the halter style on the front creates show-stopping cleavage for those of Us with smaller busts!
Best Underwire One-Piece: Kulani Kinis Underwire Cheeky One-Piece Swimsuit
Our Top Highlights:
- Demi-cup design
- Cheeky back
- Beautiful vibrant hue
Pros
- Underwire cups
- Adjustable straps
- High cut
Cons
- Only one color available
There are plenty of underwire-enhanced swimsuits in our bathing suit roundup, but this one is different because of the demi-cut style. The lower neckline is such a strong feature for anyone who has a smaller chest and wants to play it up a bit!
Best Keyhole Swimsuit: HOUSE OF CB Cannes Cutout Underwire One-Piece Swimsuit
Our Top Highlights:
- Fun ruched details
- Keyhole cutout
- Ultra-high leg cut
Pros
- Bust-enhancing underwires
- Adjustable double straps
- Cheeky back
Cons
- More expensive
- No reviews
Much like the swimsuit we just mentioned, this version has a lower sweetheart neckline with some added enhancements that are ideal for smaller cup sizes. The ruching effect adds volume, and we adore the added cutout on the front!
Best Three-Piece Set: MakeMeChic Women’s 3 Piece Bathing Suit
Our Top Highlights:
- Full swim look included
- Padded push-up top
- Perfectly color-coordinated
Pros
- Seriously affordable set
- Tons of color options
Cons
- Fewer reviews
If you’re looking for an all-in-one swim look, you simply have to get your hands on this set! It comes with a top, bottoms and a kimono to match, and we love the design of each piece. Most importantly, the top has some lift — which is especially flattering for smaller cup sizes!
Best Flirty Style: Floerns Women’s Ruffle Trim Bathing Suit
Our Top Highlights:
- Fun and flirty look
- Easy to mix-and-match
- Great for tanning
Pros
- Affordable set
- Unique design
Cons
- Limited sizing
- Only three color options
The ruffles on this top add some impressive volume to the chest area, which is why we approve of this swimsuit for smaller busts. It also has a very unique look which we don’t see too often, and we have a hunch it will look amazing in Instagram pictures!
Best Trendy Style: SweatyRocks Spaghetti Strap Bikini Set
Our Top Highlights:
- Tons of trendy pattern options
- Different cup styles to choose from
- High-cut bottoms
Pros
- Enhancing underwire cups
- Cheeky style
- Affordable
Cons
- Runs small
Trend alert! This bathing suit is available in pretty much any print you could think of that’s heating up social media at the moment. We’re also obsessed with the underwire cup style that’s perfectly suited to enhance smaller chests.
Best Color-Block Style: Meetall Color-Block One-Piece Cutout Swimsuit
Our Top Highlights:
- Fun, sexy design
- Elegant color-blocking
- Great color options
Pros
- Plunging neckline
- Flattering ruching in the back
- Removable pads
Cons
- Fewer reviews
Hello, va-va-voom! This show-stopping one-piece is definitely a head-turner, and we can’t get enough of it. The color-blocking is on point, and the strappy design is a win. Pro-tip: Plunging necklines like this one always look fantastic on smaller busts!
Best Ruffle Swimsuit: CUPSHE Women’s Ruffled One-Piece
Our Top Highlights:
- Beautiful ruched neckline
- Plunging V-neck
- Lace-up cutout back
Pros
- Super flattering
- All-time bestselling style
- Slimming ruching
Cons
- None to report!
Between the ruffle detail along the neckline and the plunging deep-V, this swimsuit is a miracle for enhancing smaller chests. But it’s actually a style which suits virtually every body type, which is why it’s one of Amazon’s top bestsellers. Don’t gate-keep — tell your friends to pick up this suit too!
Best Bandeau Style: ZAFUL Women’s Floral Print Bikini
Our Top Highlights:
- Different bandeau and bottom styles available
- Amazing color and print options
- Great for tanning
Pros
- Glowing reviews
- High-cut bottoms
Cons
- Somewhat limited sizing
Bandeau styles which have a tie at the front like this top are made for smaller chests, and also happen to be great for tanning! The higher-cut bottoms team with the look flawlessly if you want a very simple two-piece.
Best Top-Selling Style: CUPSHE Women’s Two Piece Bikini Set
Our Top Highlights:
- Adorable tie-knot detail
- Adjustable criss-cross back
- Tons of color options
Pros
- Super highly-rated
- Moderate coverage bottoms
- Affordable — and on sale!
Cons
- None to report!
What’s not to love about this amazing bikini set? It boasts over 7,000 glowing reviews on Amazon, and the majority are five-stars — which is seriously impressive. The criss-cross back is perfect for smaller chests because it can add a push-up effect without the added padding. Easy breezy!
Best Plunge Swimsuit: ESONLAR Plunging V-Neck One-Piece
Our Top Highlights:
- Sultry deep-V neckline
- Extra cheeky back
- Timeless design
Pros
- Adjustable straps
- Double-lined fabric
- Affordable
Cons
- Fewer reviews
Major cleavage alert! This deep-V style isn’t something everyone can pull off, but with a smaller chest, it’s a piece of cake. The lower cut is ideal because it can push the chest towards the center for a super flattering look.
