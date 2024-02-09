The 27 Best Beard Oils in 2024

Branded content. Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

Reviewed by Dr. Diana Rangaves, PharmD

Are you looking to take your beard game to the next level this year? If so, then you’re in luck – we have rounded up the 27 best beard oils of 2024! Growing, maintaining and styling a great-looking facial hairstyle can be hard work. And while there are certainly no shortcuts or miracle products that will get you there overnight, putting in some effort with quality grooming tools will surely help. Taking good care of your beard can do wonders for its health, making it feel better and look healthier. We’ve researched high and low to find out which oils are worth considering, so you don’t have to.

Blu Atlas beard oil is a perfect blend of natural oils to help nourish and hydrate the beard while giving it a healthier shine. With ingredients like grapeseed oil, which is packed with vitamin E, linoleic acid, flavonoids and OPCs, jojoba seed oil, which is full of vitamins B, C, E, copper and zinc, as well as argan oil, which is rich in vitamin E, antioxidants and fatty acids, this luxurious serum helps repair damaged hair, tame frizz and provide an overall healthy shine to your manly facial hair.

Discover the ultimate beard experience with Honest Amish Classic Beard Oil! Crafted from 14 premium natural and organic oils, this luxurious blend nourishes and strengthens both your beard and skin. It helps maintain healthy hair follicles for optimal growth and prevents dry skin while giving your beard a natural shine. Plus, you’ll love its classic woodsy scent, which captures the essence of nature and is made with no synthetic chemicals, artificial preservatives, or synthetic fragrances or colorants. Honest Amish is packaged in 100% recyclable glass or aluminum tins to avoid any plastic containers. Handcrafted in the USA, Honest Amish offers a superior product while paying their workers an honest wage.

Mod Cabin Gunbarrel Beard Oil is a luxurious all-natural blend of cedarwood and smoky birch tar that will give your beard a deep woodsy aroma with smoky undertones. This fortified fragrance was crafted using traditional masculine aromas to help you project the strength and confidence of a lumberjack. The unique recipe softens and nourishes your beard, eliminating itchiness, dryness, and flakes for healthy and smooth skin beneath the surface. Jojoba and argan oils provide intense moisture so your hair follicles are hydrated from the root up, promoting stronger growth. The Mod Cabin has carefully selected only the finest ingredients, ensuring this beard oil absorbs quickly without leaving any greasy residue on your beard.

If normal beard oils are leaving your beard dry and limp, Bossman Jelly Beard Oil is the ultimate solution for a fuller and softer beard. Natural beeswax, avocado oil, and soybean oil can give your beard hair the nourishment it needs. This special formula has a thicker viscosity than traditional oils, hence the ‘Jelly’ name. This extra viscosity helps the beard oil penetrate deep into the hair follicles and skin to create a strong bond that traps moisture to give you a lusciously soft beard.

This unique Jelly Beard Oil will deeply hydrate your beard all day long while providing maximum moisture retention to reduce itchiness and dandruff. With six unique scents available to choose from, and fantastic performance compared to traditional oils, Bossman’s Jelly Beard Oil is sure to take your beard game up a notch. Bossman would also like to emphasize that this product is not tested on roosters (or any other animals).

Jack Black’s Beard Oil is a special blend of organic natural oils, potent antioxidants, and vitamins that help you to maintain a conditioned, healthy beard. Formulated with Kalahari melon oil, marula oil, brown algae, carrot extract, and vitamin E, this fast-absorbing oil deeply hydrates your facial hair while also protecting it against free-radical damage. The lightweight formula leaves your beard soft and controlled with a subtle shine. Plus, there’s a refreshing scent from the added plum oil. Get the look you want, softer, smoother beard growth and improved skin health for a healthier appearance.

Sometimes your beard needs a bit more moisture. Smooth Viking’s Leave-In Beard Oil is the perfect product to soften, condition, and style even the most unruly beards. With a lightweight and non-greasy formula, this expertly crafted blend of herbal hydrating agents and oils like jojoba, argan, castor, sweet almond, alive, and avocado, penetrates deep into the hair follicles to repair damage caused by styling products while providing unmatched hydration. Unlike other beard grooming products that can cause dryness or take ages to absorb, this beard oil can make your skin and beard feel incredibly soft without leaving any greasiness behind.

Mountaineer Brand Beard Oil is formulated to nourish and condition your beard. It contains selected carrier oils that mimic the natural oil produced by your skin, and essential oils that promote hair growth, improve cellular generation, strengthen hair, and eliminate dandruff. That closeness to your natural oils is what helps this beard oil work quickly. Enjoy an earthy and sweet scent with notes of black pepper, citrus, and juniper while you keep your facial hair healthy and growing full. Keep your beard looking its best with this carefully crafted, all-natural formula!

SheaMoisture Maracuja & Shea Oils Beard Conditioning Oil is the perfect solution for men who want a well-groomed, manageable beard without all the fuss. This conditioning oil, which combines exotic maracuja oil and luxurious shea oil, absorbs quickly into each strand of facial hair to provide unparalleled softness and moisturizing power. It will restore moisture to dry skin and beard hair in an instant, regardless of how long your beard is. SheaMoisture products are affordable and widely available.

Reuzel Clean & Fresh Beard Oil is a light, weightless oil that nourishes and moisturizes your beard and skin. It is a lighter beard oil than other products, some of which can leave your beard feeling heavy and weighed down. This product softens every strand of facial hair while leaving it with a natural and non-greasy finish. The pleasant citrus mint scent can make you feel refreshed throughout the day. Formulated with vegan ingredients, Reuzel’s Clean & Fresh Beard Oil won’t clog pores, making it perfect for all types of beards.

For those looking to get more out of their beard oil or simply looking for a fragrance-free option, here we have Brooklyn Grooming’s Commando Grooming Oil! This fragrance-free unisex grooming oil is the perfect addition to your daily routine. Not only does it keep your beard smooth and healthy, but it also hydrates your skin beneath the beard. It’s lightweight and absorbs quickly without leaving a greasy residue behind, so you can nourish your whiskers without making a mess.

And, since many beard oils can be overpowering, this one is a refreshing change: this beard oil smells like nothing except the natural aromas of the ingredients. It’s also multifunctional; it hydrates your skin and beard and removes fine lines – making it a perfect addition for couples who share a bathroom cabinet!

This carefully crafted formula nourishes and hydrates your hair follicles, giving you a soft, healthy beard that smells amazing. With four scents to choose from – King of Wood (smoky), Citrus Supernova (citrus), Freshly Baked (sweet), and Furiously Nude (unscented) – there’s something for everyone. Each oil has been formulated to absorb quickly into the skin without greasy residue. And don’t forget that all of their products come in recyclable glass bottles with droppers, so you get just the right amount every time. These beard oils are suitable for sensitive skin and are 100% vegan.

Lazarus Douvos’ luxurious Hair Oil is the perfect blend of nourishing botanical oils to keep your beard looking and feeling its best. Sunflower seed oil and ginger root oil work together to condition your hair, while the subtly fragrant rose essence from the renowned Grasse lends an additional level of indulgence. This light formula won’t weigh down your beard or leave it feeling greasy – just moisturized, protected, and tamed! This product may not be compatible with sensitive skin due to the presence of ginger root oil.

Viking Revolution Beard Oil in Clary Sage ensures your beard looks, feels, and smells fantastic all day long. This nourishing oil fights off dandruff and controls frizz for a well-groomed style. Just a few drops of this beard conditioner after every shower will leave your beard looking smooth and healthy. Enjoy the long-lasting scent of Clary Sage as you take on the day!

This Hairgum Vanilla Mint Beard Oil is a unique blend of 50% shea butter and eight organic oils that deeply nourish and moisturize your beard. Its ultra-concentrated, professional formula hydrates the skin while giving your hair a pleasant, non-greasy feel. Rich in vitamins A and E, it repairs dry, brittle hairs to make them strong and silky again. It also prevents itching caused by regrowth and keeps your beard neat all day. The combination of sunflower oil, sesame oil, apricot kernel oil, avocado oil, olive oil, jojoba oil, and sweet almond oil helps to tone the skin beneath your beard while revitalizing damaged hair for a glossy shine. The refreshing scent of vanilla mint can make you sparkle wherever you go.

Prospectors Barbershop Beard Oil is designed to condition and moisturize hair, leaving it soft and manageable. Its unique blend of hemp oil, with omega 3, omega 6, and omega 9 fatty acids, helps strengthen the structure of the hair while reducing split ends and thickening hair growth. The hemp oil nourishes dry skin and hair without leaving any oily or sticky residue. This simple yet effective formula was made for the everyday man – no bells or whistles needed!

Detroit ‘Black’ Beard Oil is an intensely moisturizing and nourishing oil that will leave your beard looking and feeling great. The unique blend of vetiver, amber, and cedarwood creates a rugged yet sweet bourbon scent that you won’t find anywhere else. Rich in vitamins A, B, and E, sweet almond oil helps maintain skin moisture levels while also absorbing quickly without clogging pores. This reparative solution can be used daily to saturate deeper than other oils and reverse damage, leaving your beard looking shiny and soft with fewer split ends. With this oil, you’ll experience a healthier complexion and more manageable facial hair thanks to its high content of mono-saturated fatty acids, which fight dryness and soothe irritation while promoting beard growth.

Here we have an opulent option with a classic scent. Maintain a well-groomed, healthy beard with this luxurious beard oil from Tom Ford. This lightweight blend of almond, jojoba, grapeseed oils, and vitamin E helps condition and soften your facial hair while nourishing it naturally. Choose from three iconic Tom Ford scents – Oud Wood, Neroli Portofino, and Tobacco Vanille.

Bulldog Original Beard Oil is the perfect conditioning oil for your facial hair. This unique blend of eight essential oils, aloe vera, camelina oil and green tea helps to soften and condition your beard, leaving it smelling great and with a noticeable shine. Non-greasy and fast absorbing, it’s specially formulated to work well on any beard length. Using this softening oil regularly tames the overall appearance of your beard while providing natural moisturization. As with all Bulldog products, this product is purpose-built for men and contains no artificial colors or synthetic fragrances – just amazing natural ingredients!

This luxurious beard oil combines nourishing sweet almond, castor, argan, and sunflower oils, carefully blended to leave your beard feeling soft and pampered. A delicate blend of oceanic scents, earthy resinous notes, and a hint of enchanting floral citrus make this an unforgettable grooming experience. And for an added touch of luxury, each bottle contains flakes of 23-carat gold – perfect for making your beard look truly special. As an added bonus, a portion of each sale goes to Beard Season, a charity that provides awareness and skin checks for melanoma in at-risk areas. So you can look like a million bucks and do some good too.

Wild Willies Beard Oil is an all-natural elixir that contains 10 essential vitamins and oils to hydrate your facial hair fibers, strengthen follicles, and promote shine and elasticity. The nourishing formula uses no harsh chemicals, preservatives, fragrances or colorants – just pure nutrients for maximum results. This elixir helps your beard grow faster while adding luster and softness. Plus, it’s proudly made in the USA with high-quality ingredients that are sustainably produced.

Maestro’s Classic Beard Oil is a vegan-friendly, cruelty-free formula designed to moisturize and nourish your facial hair. Enriched with grapefruit, black pepper, and bergamot essential oils for subtle fragrance makes you feel dapper in any situation. Perfect for gentlemen who take pride in their appearance, this oil keeps your beard soft, manageable and looking its best all day long.

BRO Grooming Beard Oil is the perfect solution for those looking to treat their coarse beard hair and improve their skin. A unique blend of organic carrier oils softens the hair follicle, strengthens the cuticle, and reduces common skin issues such as dry flakey skin, itchiness, ingrown hairs, and acne. Not only that but BRO Beard oil can also be used as a pre-shave treatment to increase razor glide and keep your skin hydrated. Get ready to enjoy softer, healthier-looking facial hair with BRO Grooming Beard Oil!

Say bye-bye to beard itch and irritation with Striking Viking Beard Oil! This extraordinary blend of all-natural and organic ingredients, including argan oil, tea tree oil, grape seed oil, jojoba oil, sweet almond oil, vitamin E, aloe vera leaf juice, and vanilla bean oil will help promote healthy beard growth while softening and restoring the skin beneath. Keep your beard looking full and luscious year round with our specially formulated product that improves texture and tames wild hairs. Try Striking Viking Beard oil for a softer beard you can truly be proud of!

Now, here’s a beard oil if you’re not like the other guys. Unearthly scents of carnation and juniper berry are marked with a hint of vetiver, sandalwood, and musk. This mysterious blend of coconut oil, sweet almond oil, argan oil, jojoba oil, aloe extract and vitamin E leaves your beard looking as thick and mysterious as the night itself. Unlock the sinister powers beneath your beard with this supernatural beard oil!

Introducing the Scotch Porter Smoothing Beard Serum, a must-have for a soft and styled beard. This specially formulated serum combines the finest avocado and jojoba seed oils to lock in moisture all day, leaving your beard smooth, shiny, and frizz-free. With its nourishing blend of vitamins and minerals, it helps strengthen hair shafts, preventing breakage and aiding in promoting thickness. On top of that, its warm sandalwood and carnation scent with notes of oakmoss, spicy notes, powdery musk, vanilla, cashmere wood, and amber makes you feel like a king.

The Bearded Bastard’s Mint Julep Beard Oil is a sweet, refreshing blend of mint and bourbon that cools you down and soothes your skin. With a deep aroma of rich bourbon, this beard oil nourishes your skin while giving your beard the perfect amount of moisture. The minty undertones provide just the right amount of zest to make sure you look and feel cool, even in those blazing summer months! Let this frosty concoction be your go-to for a healthy looking beard all year round.

Billy Jealousy’s Gnarly Sheen Refining Beard Oil is the ultimate pampering experience for your manly mane. Formulated with natural sunflower, sweet almond and avocado oils, it works hard to keep your beard soft, shiny and smooth. Not only does this nutrient-rich blend condition the hair strands of your beard, but it also soothes the skin underneath – eliminating itchiness and flakes in just one use! And let’s not forget about its masculine scent featuring refreshing notes of lavender, tropical fruit, sandalwood, and oak moss. With Billy Jealousy’s Gnarly Sheen Refining Beard Oil, you can show off your wild side without having to worry about maintaining a neat and tidy look. Keep on growing, brother. It’s time to unleash your inner barbarian.

Different Types of Beard Oils

As you can see, there are many great and many ‘best’ beard oils available in 2024, and it can be arduous to choose the one that’s right for you. The key is to find something of good quality that will help keep your facial hair looking luscious. Many products contain essential oils like jojoba, argan, and avocado, which promote healthy beard growth while moisturizing and conditioning. Take note of their scents as well; some offer delightful blends of sandalwood, cedarwood, rosemary, and lemon, while others employ a more subtle approach with just natural fragrances. Whatever product you choose, we hope it serves you well in your journey to achieving the perfect beard! Keep reading for a bit more information on the different types of oils, and their benefits for your beard.

Hemp Oil

When it comes to beards, hemp oil may do wonders. It’s rich in essential fatty acids, which help to nourish the hair and skin underneath the beard, ultimately promoting healthy beard growth. Hemp oil also contains high levels of vitamin E, which helps to soothe and hydrate the skin, reducing flakiness and dryness.

Jojoba Oil

Jojoba oil is rich in essential vitamins and minerals, which can penetrate deep into the hair shaft and leave your beard nourished and soft. It is also a great natural moisturizer that can hydrate and soothe the skin below your beard, reducing flakiness and itchiness. Furthermore, jojoba oil is also a good carrier oil for essential oils that can further enhance the benefits for your beard.

Sweet Almond Oil

Sweet almond oil is rich in vitamins, which are essential for healthy beard growth. It helps prevent split ends, and keeps your beard soft and manageable. Additionally, sweet almond oil won’t clog your pores, making it ideal if you have acne or are prone to ingrown hairs. This oil also contains fatty acids that penetrate deep into the skin to hydrate and prevent dryness and itchiness.

Avocado Oil

Avocado oil is a natural oil packed with vitamins and minerals that can be good for your beard. This oil is loaded with oleic acid, which helps to penetrate the hair shaft, conditions and strengthens the beard, and prevents split ends. Its nourishing properties can improve facial hair growth, making the beard look shinier, stronger, and more manageable. In addition, the high levels of vitamin E in avocado oil penetrate deep into the skin and hydrate the underlying skin. This fights against beard itch and reduces the likelihood of dandruff without clogging the pores. Also, avocado oil is rich in antioxidants, which help to neutralize free radicals and other environmental pollutants that can wreak havoc on your skin and beard.

Grapeseed Oil

Grapeseed oil is a natural oil extracted from the seeds of grapes, and is commonly used in skin and hair care products, including beard care. It has an array of benefits for maintaining a healthy beard. Grapeseed oil is rich in essential fatty acids, which can help stimulate hair growth, thicken beard hair, and promote silky smoothness. As a result, your beard can look more voluminous, healthy, and luscious after using grapeseed oil. Grapeseed oil is also highly moisturizing due to its high content of vitamin E and emollients, making it an effective treatment to reduce dryness, brittle hairs, split ends, and breakage. Additionally, grapeseed oil is lightweight, non-greasy, and easily absorbed, making it an excellent carrier oil for essential oils that can benefit facial hair growth and help alleviate itchiness and irritation on the skin under your beard.

Essential oils

Essential oils can provide many benefits for your beard, from stimulating hair growth to soothing irritated skin beneath it. Essential oils like peppermint, eucalyptus, and tea tree oil help to invigorate the hair follicles, increasing blood flow to the roots and promoting beard growth. Some essential oils like sandalwood, rosemary, and ylang-ylang oil can help to reduce beard itch, flakiness, and inflammation.

Additionally, essential oils can add a subtle yet appealing fragrance to your facial hair, making you smell great all day long. One important thing to note when using essential oils on your beard is to use them alongside a carrier oil like jojoba oil, almond oil, or grapeseed oil, as some of them can be irritating when applied directly to the skin.

The Bottom Line

Choosing the best beard oil for 2024 is an individual decision and one that may require some research – after all, what works for one person may not work so well for another. It’s important to note that while numerous types of beard oils are on the market, some offer higher quality ingredients than others; look out for natural, nutrient-rich oils that will be most beneficial to your facial hair and skin. Finally, knowing what you hope to achieve with a beard oil (e.g., improving moisture and shine) will help determine the type best suits your needs.