We love seasonal sales, here at Us. Now that we’re in the final days of the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale, we’re getting serious about all the marked-down beauty exclusives we can grab for less. From warm-weather makeup must-haves to luxurious skincare sets, it can be hard to figure out the best products to add to your cart before the sale ends on Sunday, August 4. With that in mind, we reached out to Nordstrom’s National Beauty Director, Autumne West, for the scoop on the best beauty products to shop during the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale.

Whether you’re a newbie or a Nordy Club Icon with tons of Nordstrom Notes, you can’t go wrong with stocking up on luxe beauty essentials without breaking the bank. “Explore a new routine or stock up on an already favorite at incredible deals. I love these sets because they’re an entire regimen in one purchase,” she explained to Us before recommending La Mer Radiant Renewal Collection and True Botanicals Fresh Dewy Skin Collection.

It’s not just about testing out new products. According to West, the Nordstrom Anniversary sale is a good time to do a beauty refresh on the tried-and-true goodies you already love. “The Anniversary Sale is my favorite time to restock on some of my favorite makeup items that I use daily,” she said before recommending the Armani Mediterranean Glow Set. West also suggests stocking up on newness for the season ahead. “I also look for a new item that I can use now and into the Fall, like a new lip or eyeshadow palette,” she added. The MAC Lip Kit Trio in Ruby Woo is one of her top picks.

This year, some of our favorite brands who have never participated in the sale joined in on the savings. “Every year we try to offer newness for our customers,” West shared. “This year we’re excited that brands Vacation, The Outset, Eighth Day and more are offering exclusive sets with some of their best, hero products included.” We’re swooning over the Vacation Summer Scent Duo, which includes a tropical-scented SPF fragrance and glistening body oil.

Sales are often a great time to snag goodies for your friends and family members. “SPF is a product I know my friends and family will use daily – everyone should! I love sharing my favorite Supergoop Play Everyday Lotion SPF 50 in the Home & Away set,” West continued. She also recommends opting for home gifts, too. “Candles and diffusers make a great gift,” West said. “This year I’ll gift Jo Malone Lime Basil & Mandarin Diffuser Duo and Nest Himalayan Salt & Rosewater Candle & Diffuser Set.” With these goodies, you’ll transport your loved ones’ homes into luxurious serene spaces. What better gift is there than that?

There’s nothing like getting your beauty fix without coughing up tons of cash. Right now, you can shop Nordstrom’s National Beauty Director’s top picks and tons of other goodies on for less during the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale. Be sure to stock up on your hair, skin and beauty essentials before the sale ends on Sunday, August 4.

