Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!
Blazers are one workwear staple every professional should have in their repertoire. Whether you’re heading to the office for a regular workday or are meeting with one of the higher-ups, you’ll be dressed to impress in a chic blazer. While blazers are an important piece to any wardrobe, finding the perfect one can present many challenges. You want to find a blazer with the right structure, not too boxy but not too oversized, and one that looks expensive. That’s where e-tailers like Amazon come in handy. You can find the best fashion deals to level up your work wardrobe without breaking the bank.
Here are the best blazers to make dressing up for work easy.
- Mina Self Linen Blazer: For a lightweight and budget-friendly option, consider this ruched-sleeve blazer, which is simple, lightweight and available in various colors.
- The Drop Women’s Anouk Blazer: A stylish vegan leather blazer can help keep you on trend in the upcoming seasons.
- Calvin Klein Women’s Two-Button Lux Blazer: Add more Calvin Klein pieces to your wardrobe with this blazer. It’s available in various colors and is designed to fit all body types, including plus sizes.
- Happy Sailed Double-Breasted Tweed Blazer: This blazer‘s sleeve buttons make it look expensive. For a fall look, pair it with a plain white T-shirt, high-waisted jeans and brown boots.
- Futurino Solid Long-Sleeve Velvet Blazer: After a long day at work, you may still want to wear a blazer after hours. This oversized cape and velvet blazer is available in 17 colors and multiple lengths. This blazer is an ideal choice for completing your evening ensemble.
- Extro&Vert Blazer: There’s nothing quite like a classic blazer silhouette with a sequined twist. This blazer features black sequins and a tuxedo collar.
- Cicy Bell Open Front Casual Blazer: If you’re searching for a single-button blazer, the Cicy Bell blazer is stretchy, fully lined and has functional flap pockets.
- Theory Women’s Etiennette Jacket: Treat yourself to this stylish mid-length blazer from Theory, made of crease-free elastane and wool fabric.
- The Drop Women’s Blake Long Blazer: This blazer boasts a soft pastel hue with a pop of color. The blazer also features a notched collar, a long silhouette and an incredibly affordable price.
- Chouyatou Women’s Casual Business Blazer: This blazer features a herringbone plaid pattern that’s timeless and classy.
- Genhoo Women’s Long Sleeve Blazer: Channel your inner Sherlock Holmes with this brown blazer.