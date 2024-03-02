12 Best Body Lotions for Men in 2024

Reviewed by Dr. Diana Rangaves, PharmD

Applying a body lotion daily can help improve your skin, and plenty of excellent options are made specifically for men. The key is finding the right lotion to feel good on your skin and deliver the desired results.

Whether you hope to maintain your already healthy and hydrated skin or have skin that desperately needs extra attention, there is a perfect body lotion out there for you. Below is some information on what to look for in a body lotion, and why it’s a good idea to use a body lotion regularly. We’ve also put together a handy list of the 12 best body lotions for men that you can consider once you’re ready to start shopping.

The Benefits of Using a Body Lotion

When you don’t moisturize your skin, it can quickly become dry, rough and flaky. Even if you take good care of your skin by using a gentle soap or body wash, you might find that it isn’t as soft and smooth as it should be, especially if the weather is harsh and you spend a lot of time outdoors. Simply applying a high-quality body lotion might be all you need to experience a major difference in the texture of your skin, from your face to your feet.

The best body lotions for men are formulated specifically for a guy’s skin, so while you might think about using the same lotion your girlfriend or wife uses, it is usually a better idea to get your own. That way, you can target your unique skin’s needs, even if your skin isn’t dry and you just want to keep it looking and feeling healthy and balanced.

What to Look For When Shopping for a Body Lotion for Men

Shopping for a body lotion isn’t all that complicated, but there are certain things you should look at before buying. Here are some pointers to get you started:

Ingredients : Are there certain ingredients that you want to avoid, such as artificial fragrances, parabens or ingredients derived from animals? Perhaps you prefer sticking with brands that use naturally derived ingredients, or maybe you want to avoid fragrances altogether and use body lotions that are unscented. These are all important things to keep in mind as you shop. Also, if you’re allergic to any ingredients, read through ingredient lists to avoid them, and be sure to select products that are safe for you and your skin.

: Are there certain ingredients that you want to avoid, such as artificial fragrances, parabens or ingredients derived from animals? Perhaps you prefer sticking with brands that use naturally derived ingredients, or maybe you want to avoid fragrances altogether and use body lotions that are unscented. These are all important things to keep in mind as you shop. Also, if you’re allergic to any ingredients, read through ingredient lists to avoid them, and be sure to select products that are safe for you and your skin. Price : You can go through body lotion surprisingly fast, especially if you’re using it every day or you need to reapply it multiple times a day to treat skin that is extra dry. So, as you shop, consider the price. Some lotions are more affordable than others, especially when you consider how much product you are getting for the price. Other products, however, can be expensive, particularly if they are from high-end brands that use only the highest-quality ingredients, or if they come in small bottles that you go through quickly.

: You can go through body lotion surprisingly fast, especially if you’re using it every day or you need to reapply it multiple times a day to treat skin that is extra dry. So, as you shop, consider the price. Some lotions are more affordable than others, especially when you consider how much product you are getting for the price. Other products, however, can be expensive, particularly if they are from high-end brands that use only the highest-quality ingredients, or if they come in small bottles that you go through quickly. Qualities : Do you want a thick, rich cream or would you prefer an ultra-light liquid? There are products out there to suit all preferences. Most lotions are formulated to absorb quickly without leaving a greasy residue on your skin. There are also products that are made for varying levels of dryness, so if you have skin that is cracked, rough and dry, it’s wise to search for lotions that are made for those problems, as a basic moisturizer might not cut it.

: Do you want a thick, rich cream or would you prefer an ultra-light liquid? There are products out there to suit all preferences. Most lotions are formulated to absorb quickly without leaving a greasy residue on your skin. There are also products that are made for varying levels of dryness, so if you have skin that is cracked, rough and dry, it’s wise to search for lotions that are made for those problems, as a basic moisturizer might not cut it. Your skin type: Whenever you shop for a skin-care product, it’s wise to consider your skin type. Do you have dry skin, oily skin or sensitive skin? Do you need a lotion that will provide deep hydration or light moisturization? Do you need something that won’t aggravate delicate skin? Read product descriptions carefully to figure out which lotions are the right fit.

A List of the Best Body Lotions for Men

There are a lot of body lotions out there and, as mentioned above, some of them are made expressly for men’s skin. But which ones are worth the price? And which ones are worth trying when you’re on the hunt for the perfect moisturizer that will transform dry and flaky skin into skin that’s soft and healthy looking? To help you narrow down the myriad options that are currently available, we’ve put together a list of the 12 best body lotions for men in 2024.

Consider trying out different products as you work on finding the one that is right for you. Remember to read product descriptions and ingredient lists carefully before buying anything that you’re going to apply to your skin, especially if you are allergic to certain ingredients or your skin is sensitive and you want to avoid adverse reactions.

Now, without further ado, let’s get to the list.

Blu Atlas is a company that makes a variety of products for men who want to take better care of their skin, hair and face. They use ingredients that are naturally derived, and the brand is vegan and cruelty free. Also, they don’t use any artificial fragrances, parabens, phthalates or sulfates. There’s a lot to like about this brand, and their lotion is one of the finest on the market.

The Blu Atlas Body Lotion is the simple solution you’ve been looking for if you want to make your skin feel soft and hydrated and you also want to smell incredible. The best part is that it’s suitable for every skin type, so even if you have sensitive skin, it’s worth giving this lotion a try. Use it after your shower or at any time during the day when you want to improve the look and feel of your skin by giving it moisture and beneficial ingredients.

This lotion is available in Classic, Coconut Apricot and Fragrance Free scent options. You can apply it all over your body or wherever you want to rejuvenate your skin and add much-needed moisture. Ingredients like shea butter, jojoba oil and seaweed will get to work on nourishing your skin and providing anti-aging effects. Say goodbye to dullness and dryness and hello to skin that is soothed and smooth with this premium product from Blu Atlas.

When it comes to dry and damaged skin, Gold Bond is a good brand to turn to. If you are looking specifically for men’s skin-care products, check out those items that are labeled for guys, like the Men’s Essentials Intensive Therapy Daily Body & Hand Lotion.

This is a thick cream made for skin that is extra dry, ashy or rough. If you’re a guy who works hard or spends a lot of time outside in the elements, and your skin is showing signs of being affected by cold temperatures, harsh sun or wind, look into what this product has to offer. It features seven moisturizers, along with three vitamins, that penetrates deep into the skin, protecting and strengthening as well as moisturizing. Plus, it can stop your skin from losing the moisture it requires.

You’re also sure to like the fact that this dermatologist-tested lotion will be absorbed by the skin quickly, so applying it is a breeze. Plus, it’s non-greasy and hypoallergenic. Use it as often as needed on your body and hands to help your skin heal and look amazing.

Every Man Jack is a brand that makes a range of products for men. You can use their Hand + Body Lotion every day to ensure your skin feels healthy and looks fantastic. This product is appropriate for all skin types, and is lightweight. You can apply this after your shower or bath, or whenever you think your skin needs a little extra attention.

Choose from the sandalwood or sea salt scents. The sandalwood is woodsy; the sea salt has a light citrus fragrance. Ingredients include aloe vera to soothe and hydrate the skin, vitamin E for nourishment and coconut oil for moisture. If your skin tends to get dry, using this lotion on a regular basis might be all you need to revive it and ensure it is smooth and soft once more.

This product is hypoallergenic, gluten free, vegan, cruelty free and dermatologist tested. It contains naturally derived ingredients, and does not contain any dyes, parabens or phthalates.

No matter your skin type, you can give the Deep Moisture Body Lotion for Men from Brickell Men’s Products a try. It is formulated to do multiple things that will help dry and dull skin feel soft and smooth. It will, of course, provide long-lasting hydration, but it goes beyond that to protect your skin.

If you have skin that is extremely dry, to the point that it is flaky or chapped, this lightweight lotion will absorb quickly to deliver results. It can even help tighten your skin. And it does it all with natural ingredients, so you can rest easy knowing that you are using a product that does not contain harsh ingredients. This can be especially helpful for those with sensitive skin.

The three key ingredients that make this lotion outstanding are shea butter, jojoba and vitamin E. Other effective ingredients include aloe, coconut oil, olive oil and extracts like rooibos extract, green tea extract and white willow bark extract. Just look through the list yourself to see all of the easy-to-recognize ingredients in this lotion. You can choose from unscented and scented options; for the latter, the brand uses essential oils to create an attractive fragrance.

If you’ve been searching for body-care products for men, Jack Black is probably on your radar. This is a brand you can turn to when you want to use products that are free of parabens and sulfates, and when you want to use skin-care products that are dermatologist tested and contain high-quality ingredients. Their Black Reserve Hydrating Body Lotion boasts an irresistible scent that combines bergamot, lavender, patchouli and coriander. As well as smelling great, this product can do great things for your skin.

If your skin is in need of moisture and rejuvenation, look no further. Because of ingredients like baobab oil, shea butter and olive oil, your skin is sure to feel smooth and properly hydrated after applying this rich lotion. Simply focus on applying this to areas that feel dry or rough so you can give your skin what it needs to feel healthy again, or apply it everywhere so you can maintain proper moisture and keep your skin nice and smooth.

We recommend applying this lotion after you get out of the shower. If you apply it in the morning before you head out for the day, you’ll smell so good that you might not need to use a separate fragrance.

If you prefer buying a lotion that you can use on both your body and your face, the Men Body & Face Lotion from Palmer’s is a good place to start. You can even use it as an aftershave if you like! Plus, it is dermatologist approved and vegan friendly, as well as free of phthalates and parabens.

A standout feature of this lotion is the fact that it can provide a whopping 48 hours of moisture. That means you likely won’t need to reapply it multiple times a day, making it convenient for busy guys who don’t have a lot of time to spend on their skin-care routine.

In addition to the long-lasting moisture, this body lotion features ingredients like vitamin E and cocoa butter to nourish and hydrate skin, making it feel softer, smoother and healthier than ever. Overall, it can be an ideal choice if your skin is rough and dry, and if you want something that will be quickly absorbed by your skin. Plus, it has a light scent, so you can put it on knowing that it won’t smell overpowering.

Cremo is a great brand to turn to when you want body-care products that will make you smell so good you’re sure to get compliments everywhere you go. Their Reserve Collection No. 18 Palo Santo Body Lotion is a great example. This gel-based lotion is lightweight and will be absorbed instantly by your skin, so you can quickly and easily moisturize even on your busiest days.

When using this product, you are likely to find that it changes the way your skin feels right away, taking it from dry to moisturized in no time at all. It won’t leave an annoying, greasy feeling, nor will your skin smell like a blend of palo santo, cardamom and papyrus. This makes it a perfect choice if you’re in a rush: You can hydrate your skin and apply a scent at the same time.

This formula includes sunflower seed oil, grape seed oil, aloe and glycerin, among other ingredients. Consider trying this product if you want a body lotion that will moisturize your skin effectively while giving you a unique fragrance that ensures you feel confident all day long.

Is your skin super dry? Maybe you have tried other moisturizers but they let you down because they weren’t able to deliver an adequate amount of hydration that kept your skin feeling and looking healthy. It might be time to check out what the Marlowe No. 002 Body Lotion has to offer. This is an intensive moisturizer, so it can help you if your skin is rough or scaly and you want to make it feel smooth and soft.

This product features green tea extract, which can help protect and repair your skin, along with deep sea algae extract, which can provide soothing relief to sensitive skin or skin that is inflamed. Other standout ingredients include passionflower fruit extract, which can help restore and moisturize the skin, and willow bark extract, which is calming to the skin and can help with reducing irritation and inflammation.

You’re sure to love the fact that this lotion does not contain any phthalates or parabens, and is not tested on animals. Plus, it can be used on all types of skin, so you can use it all over your body daily to keep your skin healthy. Just bear in mind that it does have a fragrance, so if you want a lotion that is unscented, try one of the others on this list.

There is much to like about the Art of Sport Daily Skin Lotion. First, this product does not contain any phthalates, parabens or petrolatum. Instead, it contains several moisturizers, and its ingredients include jojoba oil, shea butter, sunflower seed oil, aloe vera, vitamin B and vitamin E. This is a fantastic option for guys who want their skin to look, feel and smell great.

Most people don’t like body lotions that leave behind a greasy feeling. If you’re one of them, you’ll be happy to learn that even though this lotion is extremely hydrating, it is non-greasy. As soon as you use it, you’ll notice how light it is. Your dry skin will absorb it quickly, and become supple and touchable. The clean and light scent isn’t overpowering and is sure to please you and everyone around you.

Overall, this might be the solution that you’ve been looking for if you want to ensure your skin feels hydrated every day. If you’re searching for a body lotion for men that features a clean formula and is cruelty-free, vegan and dermatologist-tested, this should be on your list of products to try.

When you need a simple body lotion that will provide your skin with the moisture it needs, look no further than the Body Lotion from Oars + Alps. It is dermatologist-tested, good for all skin types, and lightweight. It does not leave a greasy feeling on your skin like some heavy moisturizers do. Plus, it also boasts a light and attractive fragrance that is a blend of several scents, including fresh greens, cedarwood and lime. When applied, it will be absorbed quickly, and you should notice that your skin is soothed and softened.

Guys with dry skin might struggle to find a body lotion that works, especially if they are careful about the ingredients in their skin-care products. This lotion features ingredients like shea butter, vitamin E and sunflower oil, which work to hydrate and protect your skin.

But this lotion doesn’t stop there. With ingredients like magnesium and arnica, it can help if your muscles are sore from a hard day at work or from a tough workout. Apply this powerful product to your skin to soothe muscle soreness while alleviating dryness.

If you want moisture that lasts all day, check out the Bevel Body Lotion. Apply it in the morning after your shower so your skin will feel amazing until it is time to go to bed at night. Your skin will absorb it quickly, and it won’t leave behind a sticky residue.

This lightweight formula features ingredients like shea butter, vitamin E, vitamin B3 and argan oil, which swiftly get to work on making your dry skin feel nourished and soft. Also, with these high-quality ingredients, rough skin will be smoother and even, and flaky or itchy skin will be relieved and moisturized after this product is applied.

With this product, likely, you won’t need to reapply it often throughout the day. But if you do find that your skin is still too dry, you can use it as often as you need to. This is yet another option for busy men who simply don’t have much time to focus on a complicated or time-consuming skin-care routine.

If you don’t like heavy moisturizers and have found that even lightweight lotions aren’t the right choice for you, turn to this ultra-light body lotion from C.O. Bigelow. It just might become your preferred moisturizer, because it has so many great features that make it an ideal choice for men of all ages.

This body lotion can provide the right amount of moisture that will help improve the look and feel of your skin, and it can also soothe your skin with ingredients like glycerin and aloe vera. It is formulated to be absorbed quickly by the skin so you can apply it in a minimal amount of time. Plus, it boasts the brand’s Elixir White Cologne, making your skin feel soft and smooth while ensuring you smell fantastic. More specifically, it features refreshing notes of bergamot, mandarin, grapefruit and wood spices.

What’s especially nice about this product is that it does not contain any parabens or artificial colors, and is not tested on animals. It is simple to add to your skin-care routine, and because of its pleasant scent, you might find that you don’t need to apply a cologne before heading out the door.