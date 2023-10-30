Branded content. Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

If you want glowing and radiant skin, body oils can be a game changer. From luxurious blends to natural and nourishing formulations, body oils offer deep hydration and essential nutrients for a luminous complexion. We have curated a list of the 12 best body oils for glowing skin. Get ready to indulge in these transformative elixirs for radiant skin from head to toe.

Blu Atlas is a rising star in the skin-care world, and has swiftly garnered attention and acclaim for its effective formulations. Across social media, there are rave reviews of the brand and fans discussing how they finally found skin-care products that work for them. This has resulted in a devoted following, and the brand is taking the industry by storm.

Our favorite product from Blu Atlas is its Hair & Body Oil. The dermatologist-tested formula includes saw palmetto oil, known for promoting hair health and reducing inflammation. It is complemented by argan oil, known for its moisturizing and conditioning properties, as well as sweet almond oil, which helps to soften and soothe the skin.

Blu Atlas prides itself on producing all its products in New York, emphasizing its commitment to quality and domestic craftsmanship. This local production allows them to maintain a hands-on approach, ensuring that every product meets their high standards.

The carefully formulated oil offers a luxurious and multipurpose solution, providing nourishment and hydration to both hair and body. That’s right – you no longer have to worry about finding two separate oils for your skin and your hair. The product also absorbs quickly, leaving the skin and hair feeling soft, smooth and revitalized. We think this is the best body oil for glowing skin available today.

What sets this body oil apart is its unique formulation. It deviates from the brand’s signature ingredient, shea butter, and instead incorporates Acacia senegal, virgin coconut oil and coconut milk.

Acacia senegal, renowned for its moisturizing properties, works in harmony with the other key ingredients to provide intense hydration to the skin. It helps to replenish moisture levels, leaving the skin soft, supple and revitalized. This natural ingredient is gentle on the skin and ideal for those seeking a lightweight but effective moisturizing solution.

Virgin coconut oil further enhances the benefits of this body oil. Coconut oil is rich in essential fatty acids that promote deep hydration, while delivering an indulgent tropical scent that transports you to a blissful island getaway. It penetrates the skin quickly, leaving a non-greasy finish that keeps the skin moisturized throughout the day.

Coconut milk, the final star ingredient, adds an extra dose of nourishment and rejuvenation to the formula. Known for its soothing properties, coconut milk helps to calm and soothe dry, irritated skin. It provides a luxurious texture to the body oil, making the application a truly indulgent experience.

SheaMoisture is committed to innovation and creating diverse solutions to cater to various skin needs. No wonder the brand’s fans are so loyal!

We could just say this is a Burt’s Bees product, and your brain would probably fill in the rest. You already know that this brand’s products have been staples in almost every skin-care routine for decades, and have one of the best value-per-dollar ratios in the business. Plus, you can find Burt’s Bees just about anywhere, and their products have an “it just works” reputation.

Burt’s Bees was founded in 1984 by Burt Shavitz, a beekeeper, and Roxanne Quimby, an artist. What began as a small candle-making business in Maine soon evolved into an internationally renowned beauty brand. Burt’s Bees gained recognition for its commitment to using natural ingredients and its focus on sustainability long before it was trendy. Over time, they expanded into personal care.

Their rejuvenating and invigorating body oil delivers an instant burst of freshness to the skin thanks to the zesty essence of lemon and the nourishing benefits of vitamin E. The lightweight formula absorbs quickly, leaving the skin silky smooth and radiant while promoting long-lasting benefits.

Aveeno should need no introduction, but for those unaware of its rich history dating back to 1945, you’re in for a treat. Aveeno was founded by brothers Albert and Sidney Musher, who discovered the healing and therapeutic properties of finely milled colloidal oatmeal. They were the first to apply oats to the skin-care game, and this was the foundation of Aveeno.

Over the years, Aveeno has expanded its product range to the array you can find on most drugstore shelves. By incorporating scientifically proven ingredients and advanced technologies, the brand became a go-to for those with skin ailments or those simply seeking to maintain their skin. One of their finest products is this Daily Moisturizing Body Oil Mist.

This luxurious and effective body oil mist is specifically designed for those who have dry and rough skin, but who can’t stand how most products feel once applied. Instead of sitting on top of your skin all day and making you too oily, Aveeno’s body oil mist provides a lightweight and non-greasy formula that absorbs quickly into the skin, leaving it soft, smooth and nourished.

Formulated with a blend of natural oils, including oat oil and sweet almond oil, this body mist delivers deep hydration and helps restore the skin’s moisture barrier. The star ingredient, oat oil, is known for its soothing and moisturizing properties. It helps relieve dryness and irritation, providing much-needed relief to the skin.

Sweet almond oil is rich in essential fatty acids and antioxidants, which help to nourish and protect the skin. It improves the skin’s texture and tone, leaving it looking healthy and radiant.

The Aveeno Daily Moisturizing Body Oil Mist is easy to use, as it comes in a spray bottle that allows for swift and even application. It can be sprayed directly onto the skin and then gently massaged in for maximum absorption and hydration. A mist allows you to more easily control the amount of oil hitting your skin, and you never have to worry about pouring gobs of it into your hand by accident.

Supergoop is the “it” brand when it comes to sunscreen skin care right now, and its Glow Oil SPF 50 is a revolutionary addition to the renowned sun-protection brand. While providing the same exceptional sun protection as its other products, this innovative formula offers a unique twist by delivering sun protection in the form of oil. Say goodbye to white streaks with this highly effective product.

Designed for those who seek both sun protection and a radiant glow, the Glow Oil SPF 50 provides a luxurious and lightweight solution. The oil glides effortlessly onto the skin, enveloping it in a protective shield against harmful UV rays while offering a natural, luminous glow. In short, it’s the best two-in-one your skin could ask for.

The formula of Supergoop! Glow Oil SPF 50 is a blend of nourishing and skin-loving ingredients. It contains marigold, meadowfoam and grape seed extracts, which are rich in antioxidants and essential fatty acids. These ingredients deeply moisturize the skin, leaving it soft and supple, while the broad-spectrum SPF 50 shields it.

In addition to sun protection, the Glow Oil is infused with illuminating minerals that reflect light, resulting in a luminous, dewy finish. It gives the skin a healthy, sun-kissed glow without leaving a greasy residue.

Pacifica Beauty has established itself as a leading brand in the realm of cruelty-free and vegan beauty products. With a strong commitment to environmental sustainability, Pacifica has won the hearts of conscious consumers worldwide. One of its standout offerings is the Pacifica Beauty Vegan Collagen Body Oil, a product that exemplifies its dedication to high-quality, ethical beauty.

Pacifica’s journey began with a mission to create products that are free from animal-derived ingredients and have never been tested on animals. Its products are certified vegan and cruelty-free, a testament to its commitment to animal welfare.

The Vegan Collagen Body Oil from Pacifica stands out in the saturated market of body oils for several reasons. It is formulated without any animal-derived collagen, making it suitable for vegans and those who prefer plant-based alternatives. The oil harnesses the power of natural ingredients like sunflower, avocado oil, and borage oil, which deeply nourish the skin and leave it silky smooth.

Traditional collagen comes from mammal and fish sources, which is obviously a turnoff for vegans and vegetarians. Pacifica was able to mimic the highly effective animal-based collagen with a plant-derived version. It was not an easy task, as collagen from plants is found in lower quantities and is not as potent as that found in animals.

The collagen-boosting properties of this oil help improve the skin’s elasticity and firmness, promoting a youthful appearance. Its lightweight formula absorbs quickly, providing long-lasting hydration without any greasy residue. No wonder it is one of the best body oils for glowing skin.

Bio-Oil Skincare Oil has carved out a prominent place in the beauty industry as a versatile and effective solution for a number of skin concerns. With a rich history spanning over three decades, Bio-Oil has become a trusted name among individuals seeking to improve the appearance of stretch marks, scars, uneven skin tone, dehydrated skin and age-related damage.

Bio-Oil was developed in South Africa in 1987, and it has gained a global following. The brand’s unique formulations, which are enriched with vitamins and plant extracts, have made it a go-to product for countless individuals seeking to address common skin concerns. Its efficacy is backed by numerous clinical trials and dermatological endorsements, cementing its reputation as a dependable offering in the skin-care space.

One of the key ingredients in our favorite product from the brand, Bio-Oil Skincare Oil, is PurCellin Oil. This proprietary ingredient stands apart from other oils on the market due to its ability to enhance the absorption and spreadability of the oil, which ensures it penetrates deeper into the skin. This innovation allows Bio-Oil to effectively address a wide range of skin issues.

Bio-Oil’s formulation is specifically designed to improve the appearance of stretch marks, scars, uneven skin tone, dehydrated skin and age-related damage. The oil’s combination of vitamin E, along with chamomile and lavender extracts, nourishes and moisturizes the skin, promoting its elasticity and reducing the visibility of stretch marks and scars. It also helps even out skin tone and improves texture, leaving the skin smoother and more radiant.

For individuals with dehydrated skin, Bio-Oil provides intensive hydration, replenishing the skin’s moisture barrier. Plus, the oil contains antioxidants that help combat the effects of aging, minimizing the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles.

Neutrogena Body Oil has become a staple in skin-care routines worldwide, thanks to its exceptional qualities and the unwavering dependability of the Neutrogena brand. For decades, it has churned out products with unmatched efficacy. It should come as no surprise that the Neutrogena Body Oil, with its light sesame formula and fragrance-free composition, is one of the most effective solutions for nourishing and hydrating the skin.

Neutrogena Body Oil exemplifies the brand’s expertise in creating products that cater to various skin types and concerns. No matter what skin type or skin ailment you have, Neutrogena probably has something for you.

The lightweight sesame-derived formula of Neutrogena Body Oil sets it apart from other body oils on the market. It is easily absorbed and leaves no greasy residue, making it ideal for everyday use. The oil glides effortlessly onto the skin, providing deep hydration and leaving it feeling velvety smooth and supple.

A standout feature of the Neutrogena Body Oil is its fragrance-free formulation. This makes it suitable for individuals with sensitive skin or those who prefer products without added scents. The absence of fragrance ensures that the oil won’t irritate the skin or clash with other fragrances you might be wearing.

However, our favorite part of this oil is that you can use it like any other body oil, or you can use it in the bath or shower to create a spa-like experience. Regardless of how you use it, the Neutrogena Body Oil delivers long-lasting moisture and promotes a healthy glow. Its versatility and effectiveness have made it a favorite among skin-care enthusiasts seeking a reliable and nourishing body oil option that makes their skin glow.

Alba Botanica Hawaiian Body Oil is a skin-care product that harnesses the nourishing properties of the kukui nut to provide deep moisturization and skin-smoothing benefits. The kukui nut is a traditional beauty ingredient renowned for its exceptional skin-care properties, and now you can get it in a bottle shipped to your door.

The kukui nut is native to Hawaii and has been used for centuries by Polynesian people to moisturize and nurture the skin. Kukui nut oil is rich in essential fatty acids, antioxidants and vitamins, making it an excellent choice for maintaining soft, supple and healthy-looking skin.

This Hawaiian Body Oil combines the power of kukui nut oil with other natural emollients to create a formula that deeply moisturizes and nourishes the skin. The lightweight oil absorbs quickly, leaving the skin feeling silky smooth without any greasy residue.

An added benefit of the oil is its hypoallergenic nature. It is formulated to be gentle and non-irritating, making it suitable for individuals with sensitive skin or those prone to allergies. This ensures that the body oil can be enjoyed by a wide range of users without any concerns of adverse reactions.

By incorporating the kukui nut and its beneficial properties into their Hawaiian Body Oil, Alba Botanica offers a skin-care solution that promotes deep hydration, nurtures the skin and helps to achieve a smoother complexion. Best of all, this oil is 100% vegetarian and cruelty-free.

Moroccanoil has been one of the trendiest brands in skin care over the past decade, and it’s easy to see why they’ve captured the attention of beauty enthusiasts worldwide. Renowned for their innovative use of argan oil, Moroccanoil products have gained a devoted following for their exceptional quality and remarkable results.

Our favorite product from the brand, Moroccanoil Dry Body Oil, showcases the brand’s dedication to harnessing the power of Moroccan argan oil. Argan oil, derived from the kernels of the argan tree native to Morocco, is known for its nourishing and hydrating properties. It is rich in antioxidants, essential fatty acids and vitamins, making it a coveted ingredient in the beauty industry.

Moroccanoil Dry Body Oil features a unique formula that delivers intense hydration to the skin while absorbing quickly, leaving no greasy residue. The oil’s lightweight and non-greasy texture makes it a joy to apply and ensures that it won’t clog pores or leave the skin feeling heavy.

The use of Moroccan argan oil in the formulation of this oil also helps to nourish and replenish the skin, leaving it soft, smooth and radiant. The oil provides long-lasting moisture, making it an excellent choice for individuals with dry or dehydrated skin.

Morrocanoil’s success with using Moroccan argan oil in all its products has solidified its place in the skin-care industry, and now other brands have started to take notice. There are now products lining store shelves that advertise their use of argan oil. However, if you’re after the most authentic, luxurious and effective Moroccan argan oil, you can’t go wrong with Moroccanoil.

J.R. Watkins is a brand that has been dedicated to creating high-quality, nature-inspired products since 1868. With a rich history of over 150 years, the brand has earned a reputation for dependability, affordability, and its use of domestic craftsmanship. The J.R. Watkins Body Oil Mist is a testament to the brand’s legacy and shows that a delightful and soothing experience for the skin doesn’t have to cost an arm and a leg.

The body oil mist draws inspiration from botanical ingredients to provide nourishment and hydration. Infused with the calming scent of lavender, it offers a luxurious aromatic experience that promotes relaxation and tranquility. If you ever wanted to run through a field of lavender, but live in suburbia, this is as close as you’re going to get.

This product provides a lightweight and non-greasy formula that effortlessly nourishes and moisturizes the skin. The mist application ensures even coverage, leaving the skin soft, smooth and delicately scented.

This brand is dedicated to being 100% cruelty free. They firmly believe in ethical practices and ensure that no animal testing is involved in the development of their products.

J.R. Watkins proudly manufactures their products in the United States, staying true to their heritage and commitment to producing their products right here at home. This allows them to maintain rigorous quality-control measures and support local communities.

If you’re not a fan of lavender, J.R. Watkins offers their products in a host of other scents. There are also fragrance-free options if you have sensitive skin.

Johnson’s is a household brand that has been trusted for generations. They are known for their baby oil formula, which has been a staple since 1935. However, with the introduction of Johnson’s Shea & Cocoa Butter Oil, the brand deserves another look from budding skin-care enthusiasts, because this isn’t your grandparents’ baby oil.

Johnson’s Shea & Cocoa Butter Oil builds upon the foundation of the beloved original baby oil formula, taking it a step further by incorporating the nourishing properties of shea and cocoa butter. This innovative blend combines the time-tested benefits of their classic formula with the deeply moisturizing and soothing properties of these natural ingredients.

The addition of shea and cocoa butter in the oil formula enhances its ability to deeply hydrate and condition the skin, leaving it soft and smooth. Both shea and cocoa butter are rich in essential fatty acids, antioxidants and vitamins, which contribute to the overall health and appearance of the skin.

Johnson’s Shea & Cocoa Butter Oil shows that the company is not only willing to innovate, but aims to provide products that cater to a wider range of skin types and concerns. After all, why wouldn’t you want the iconic baby oil to evolve with you as you get older and lose that sensitive skin you had as a child?

Johnson’s Shea & Cocoa Butter Oil retains the familiar qualities that have made their baby oil a trusted product for almost 100 years. It continues to provide the gentle and nurturing touch that has been synonymous with the Johnson’s brand since its inception.

