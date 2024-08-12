Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!
Chelsea boots have a unique quality that adds a classic touch to your style, and they can elevate your look whether you’re running errands or putting together an outfit for a day at work. You can pair them with anything from jeans and a tee to a casual maxi dress. As fall approaches, consider adding Chelsea boots to your fall wardrobe. If you’re wondering how to pick the best Chelsea boots in the market, don’t worry — we’ve got you covered!
We’ve rounded up the best Chelsea boots for you to add to your shoe collection.
- Platform Chelsea Boots: These boots feature a chunky heel and leather suede material that wraps your feet.
- Classic Chelsea Boots: These edgy leather Chelsea boots will remind you of high school days.
- Lugged Chelsea Boots: Protect your feet with these Sam Edelman Laguna Chelsea Boots.
- Waterproof Chelsea Boots: These waterproof boots will help keep your feet dry on rainy days.
- Chunky Chelsea Boots: These Chelsea boots give your feet excellent grip and traction to prevent slipping.
- Hi-Line Chelsea Boots: These Hi-Line boots can take you to new heights. Thanks to their memory foam insoles, they will also keep your feet comfortable every step of the way.
- Rugged Chelsea Boots: These boots feature a platform sole and rugged heel to keep your feet safe from harm’s way.
- Blundstone Chelsea Boots: Blundstones are all about business. Keeping your feet protected with these boots is worth the investment. Thanks to their durability, these boots will make you not want to take them off.
- Mayes Chelsea Boots: Add these brown boots to your cart if you have too much black in your wardrobe.
- Low Heel Chelsea Boots: If you want to dress up as Cruella for Halloween, add these slip-on white boots to your costume.
- Ankle Chelsea Boots: Even if you only want a pair to cover the ankles, these boots are on sale and feature a V-shape style to complement your outfit.
- Dr. Martens Lookalike Chelsea Boots: Looking for a budget-friendly pair that looks like Dr. Martens? These boots are a great lookalike and are only $40.
- Combat Chelsea Boots: These rubber boots will make you feel fashionable and cool enough to hang out with the cool kids.
- Chelsea Wedge Boots: These wedge boots will turn heads when you step outside. They feature vegan nubuck suede leather, thick lug soles and a strong grip.
- Snakeskin Chelsea Boots: These snakeskin boots will turn your classic style into streetwear.