11 Best Clean Shampoos in 2023 

Clean shampoos and conditioners can have a higher price point, but they’re usually better for the environment, the health of your hair, and well-loved by hair stylists and hair salons across the world. Here’s our pick of the best clean shampoos in 2023. In this list you’ll find a shampoo for oily, thin hair, thick and frizzy hair, and everything in between.

What is clean shampoo?

Before we begin, it’s good to get clear about what “clean” shampoo actually means. While the definition can vary depending on the manufacturer, experts generally agree that clean shampoo refers to a product that is non-toxic, and free from common chemicals like parabens, sulfates, and phthalates.

Some companies will go even further and even exclude artificial colors and fragrances — opting to go for natural or botanical alternatives, for a truly natural experience.

With the rise of environmentally conscious beauty and grooming products, some clean shampoos can also be available in shampoo bars or alternative presentations (like refillable pouches). This helps cut down unnecessary plastic consumption and is a win-win for the planet and the user!

Coming up at the top of our list of the best clean shampoos in 2023 is the decadent and intensely invigorating Blu Atlas shampoo in Coconut Apricot. If you’ve browsed the online beauty and grooming scene in the last few years, you may have heard of the brand Blu Atlas. Known for their innovative formulas, affordability, and minimalist packaging, Blu Atlas continues to change the game in men’s grooming.

However, this shampoo is not only enjoyed by men — women and even kids can reap the benefits of this formula as well. The subtle yet sweet scent of coconuts and apricots will transform you to a tropical resort, far away from the mundanity of everyday life. Blu Atlas is committed to clean beauty, with all of their products being made in New York and free from parabens, sulfates, and phthalates. They’re also vegan and cruelty-free.

The Blu Atlas shampoo is packed full of beneficial ingredients to provide powerful results from the first wash. These include vegan biotin to fortify hair, aloe vera for its soothing properties, and coconut-derived surfactants to get that clean hair feeling we always crave. You can shop in confidence knowing that 99% of ingredients in all Blu Atlas products are from natural origins like plants, fruits, and minerals.

One of our favorite aspects of this shampoo (apart from that creamy lather), is the subscribe and save option. Let’s be honest, we’ve all been in that situation where our favorite shampoo has run out and we need to make a quick, last-minute dash to the shops. Blu Atlas’ subscribe and save option means you can save 20% on the product while also getting a new supply every month — an extra tick for convenience!

Are you someone who prefers your scalp and hair to feel squeaky clean after a shampoo? Does your hair tend to get weighed down by oils throughout the day? Then the AVEDA Rosemary Mint Purifying Shampoo will be a great choice for you. The consistency of this shampoo is more clarifying than hydrating, so if you’re someone with dandruff, a dryer scalp, or you just prefer an extra moisturizing shampoo, then it’s worth trying something else out. However, this shampoo is a great choice for those with thinner and more oiler hair.

AVEDA is known for their revolutionary and high-performing vegan hair care products. Their wide range of decadent scents are always derived from pure plant and flower essences, including the deliciously invigorating rosemary and mint scent from this shampoo. In fact, this scent is so minty fresh and cooling, that we believe it’s a must-have for any morning shower. It’ll wake you up in no time!

This particular shampoo by AVEDA provides body and shine without weighing your hair down, making it a perfect option for limp hair seeking volume during the day. Their potent micellar technology paired with natural white vinegar, gently clarifies and removes product-build up and grime from your scalp for a clean feeling unlike any other.

We love that there’s always an extensive range of AVEDA products that pair well with each other, which provides complimentary effects. For example, pair this shampoo with the matching Rosemary and Mint conditioner, and if you want the scent to extend further, why not try the matching body wash and body lotion?

At number 3 of our list of the best clean shampoos in 2023 is the Sukin Hydrating Shampoo. This shampoo is the opposite of a clarifying one, meaning it’s designed to nourish and intensely hydrate your scalp without harshly stripping it of any oils. This means it’s a great option for dryer or damaged hair (including split ends, frizz, and damage from hair coloring).

Sukin is a 100% vegan and cruelty-free brand, with their range of hair care and skin care products being formulated with ingredients naturally found in nature. Most of their ingredients are also certified organic and packaged in sustainable bottles. Do note that their formulations are often gentler than other brands containing sulfates and other synthetic ingredients, but they’re gentle enough to use in young children and babies. We also love the lower price point!

The Sukin Hydrating Shampoo has a wide range of ingredients that it excludes from its ingredient list. This includes common nasties like sulfates and parabens, but also lesser-known chemicals such as petrolatum, mineral oils, and harsh detergents. The ingredients that are included are shea butter, coconut extract, and olive oil to strengthen and nourish the scalp and strands.

Like all Sukin products, the scent of this shampoo is subtle and gentle enough to not cause a headache if you smell it for too long. The inclusion of coconut and lime brightens up any room and transports you away to a tropical paradise.

Reap the benefits of honey with the Gisou Honey-Infused Shampoo! Gisou is a brand founded by Negin Mirsalehi and has a six-generation beekeeping heritage. The brand was founded and produces all of their products in The Netherlands, but can be found in many beauty stores around the world. With their signature pink caps and minimalistic labels, the Gisou brand has been increasing in popularity across social media.

Their shampoo is 92% naturally derived and suitable for all hair types — although those with dryer hair may find it extra beneficial due to the inclusion of several types of plant oils. The star of the show (and the ingredient that inspired the whole Gisou range) is the Mirsalehi Honey and Bee Garden Oil Blend that is packed full of vitamins, amino acids, minerals, and antioxidants. It also contains Omega 3,6, and 9! This allows the shampoo to exhibit powerful nourishing benefits, leading to shiny and well-moisturized hair.

Other key ingredients include argan oil, l-arginine, and KERAMATCH™ to protect from heat damage, increase elasticity, protect against environmental pollutants, and decrease the risk of hair breakage. Their shampoo also recently got an upgrade with a new-and-improved formula. Reviewers praise this change in the formulation, with a new, creamy lather. The shampoo is also color-safe meaning you can use it with confidence, even with highlighted or color-treated hair.

At number 5 on our list of the best clean shampoos in 2023 is the Rahua Hydration Shampoo. We love Rahua as a clean beauty brand as all of their products are plant-based, non-toxic, and free from parabens, sulfates, silicone, and gluten. This makes them safe for color-treated hair and everyday use. WIth their tagline being “Rainforest Grown Beauty,” all of their shampoos and conditioners contain organic and plant-derived ingredients for products that are great for you and the environment.

Do note that this shampoo has a higher price point than a typical drugstore shampoo. However, if you’re looking for a high-end shampoo that actually gets results, look no further. Designed to hydrate even the driest and frizzy hair, the creamy formula contains luxurious ingredients like morete oil and sacha inchi. Morete oil is derived from an Amazonian fruit and is incredibly rich in essential fatty acids and carotenoids to protect your hair from UVA rays.

Sacha inchi is known to be a food source for populations living in the Amazon. They are rich in vitamins, antioxidants, and omega-3 fatty acids — helping to lock in moisture in dry and damaged hair follicles. However, the star of the show is the key ingredient, Rahua, from which the namesake of the brand was formed. The oil from this tree nut has been used by Amazonian women for centuries to strengthen and fortify their hair.

All of the key ingredients used in this shampoo are only sourced from Symbiotic ingredients. Known as the company’s signature standard, only those grown wild in undisturbed virgin forests and harvested by those with indigenous knowledge can be certified. The scent is also pleasantly tropical, with bright notes of mango and passionfruit.

Harnessing the power of Indian tradition is the inspiration for Fable & Mane, a hair care brand founded by twins that had grown up with the Indian tradition of hair oil massages from their childhood. Fable and Mane is an Ayurvedic brand known for their potent plant-based products that work for a wide range of hair types.

The Fable & Mane HoliRoots Shampoo is known to be a shampoo and hair treatment all-in-one and boasts impressive ingredients like guar, aloe vera, coconut, and centella asiatica to rejuvenate and hydrate both the scalp and hair strands. In particular, centella asiatica, also known as tiger herb (like the tiger motif on all of their products), is one of the most popular Ayurvedic herbs in India. It helps to soothe and clean the hair and scalp for hair that’s silky to the touch.

Fable & Mane are also committed to being cruelty-free, only manufacturing vegan formulations, while being free from silicones and color-safe. We also love their handy pump bottle that allows you to deposit the right amount of shampoo every time.

If you’ve been familiar with the beauty scene on social media and online, you’ll likely have seen these amber-colored bottles floating around. The signature amber color is from the Aesop brand, an Australian cosmetics brand producing hair care, skin care, and fragrance products that are well-loved across the globe. All Aesop products are also vegan and they have stated that the company does not test any of their ingredients or formulations on animals. However, not all of their ingredients are from natural or organic sources, with many products containing synthetic ingredients — which is something to keep in mind if you’re searching for something 100% clean.

With a slightly earthy and citrus, woody scent, the Aesop Shampoo is well-loved by men, women, and children. While it’s suitable for all hair types, those with damaged or colored hair types and sensitive scalps, may reap the most benefits from the formula. Key ingredients in this shampoo include panthenol and frankincense for ultra-soft and touchable hair and bergamot rind and cedar for their signature unisex-friendly scent.

We love that this shampoo comes in various sizes. The smallest 100mL version is suitable for a one-person household, while the larger 500mL size is suitable for the entire family. You can also do the 500mL refillable version for a more eco-conscious product.

While Le Labo is already a cult-classic in the clean fragrance world, did you know that they also produce great hair care products like the Le Labo Hinoki Shampoo? This shampoo is free from parabens, sulfates, artificial colorants, and phthalates. While those of all ages and hair types can use this shampoo, those with dryer hair may find it suitable due to the incredibly thick and rich formulation.

Perhaps the most characteristic feature of this shampoo is the decadent scent. Inspired by hinoki trees in Japan, get transported to a warm and enchanting forest in the middle of Japan, surrounded by the Buddhist temples of Mt Koya. Do note that this aroma is heady, so it’s best avoided by those who have sensitivity to strong smells or prefer a subtler fragrance in hair care products. With key ingredients like rosemary leaf, macadamia, and rice extract, your hair will be left stronger, smoother, and more invigorated — even after one wash.

KLORANE is a US-based company that believes in a botanical approach to all of their hair care and skin care products. Their botanical foundations means they’re able to protect botanical heritage around the world and their formulas are always plant-based and innovative enough to see beneficial results as quick as the first wash. We also love how their products are always in recyclable packaging!

The KLORANE Strengthening Shampoo has been specially formulated for thinning hair, due to its powerful ingredients (quinine, B vitamins, and biotin) to strengthen each strand from the inside out. This makes it a great shampoo option for those with hair loss or looking to increase the fullness and volume of their hair. The scent is also relatively unisex, with a clean and woody aroma that is sure to please the whole household.

Their powerful formula is biodegradable and eco-designed in a 100% recyclable bottle. Like most of the shampoos on the list, this KLORANE shampoo is a clean formula and doesn’t contain any common nasties — like parabens, silicones, and sulfates.

If you want to take environmentally-friendly hair care to the next level, why don’t you try out a shampoo bar? Shampoo bars are as the name suggests, solid bars of shampoo without any plastic container to contain the formula. Since they’re solid, they usually don’t contain the same detergents that would be in regular shampoo, which can unnecessarily strip oils from your scalp. To use, you can either rub a wet shampoo bar between your hands until it lathers (then you apply this to your hair like regular shampoo), or directly rub the shampoo bar around your scalp, making sure to lather the shampoo for best results.

This Rice Water Shampoo Bar from Kitsch is number 10 on our list of the best clean shampoos in 2023 due to its revolutionary key ingredient (rice water) and gentle formula. This shampoo bar is also free from silicones, parabens, phthalates, and any artificial fragrance. No nasties here! We also love that it’s color safe and pH balanced so it won’t negatively affect your scalp or strip color off color-treated hair.

The key ingredient in this shampoo bar is rice water protein. While it may seem like an odd ingredient to include, rice water has actually been used as a skin and hair treatment in Asian cultures for many centuries. Rice water is gentle, but also works well to strengthen, smooth, and grow hair — due to the presence of amino acids, and Vitamins B, C, and E. No need to worry about minimal lathering as well, reviewers of this shampoo bar often praise the formation of rich, velvety lather that effectively spreads across the scalp and removes oil.

Lush is a famous beauty brand available across the world. If you’ve been in a mall before, you may have passed by their bright and colorful-looking stores, filled with bath bombs and numerous beauty products. But did you know that they also produce shampoos and shampoo bars? Their Big Shampoo is one of their most popular shampoo options, and it’s not hard to see why.

Designed to provide high amounts of volume to limp or thin hair, this shampoo contains sea salt and even seaweed, as their star ingredients. While it may seem odd to include things from the sea in a shampoo, it does make sense. Think about the last time you walked along the beach or took a dive in the ocean. Your hair is usually beautifully tousled, styled, and has a big volume boost. In fact, this is why a lot of volumizing sprays sold on the market usually have some concentration of sea salt present.

However, the scent is not just seawater. The inclusion of lemon, lime, vanilla, and neroli means you’ll get a slightly sweet, uplifting, and subtle aroma that lasts long after you’ve finished your shower. Lemon and lime are also known to have shine-enhancing properties so say hello to bouncy and shiny locks, and bye to dull hair.

Do note that this shampoo is vegan and cruelty-free, it does contain sulfate, and a small percentage of artificial perfume. On their website, Lush states that it is a safe synthetic, but it is up to your discretion whether sulfates work well for your hair or not. Despite this, the Lush Big Shampoo is a great choice for the whole family. We also love their handy pot so you can scoop out the exact amount of shampoo you’ll need.

Frequently asked questions

Can I mix and match different shampoos?

Yes, you can use different shampoos during your weekly shower routine. Many people like to have two or three different types of shampoos that they use on rotation. For example, once a week you may use a clarifying shampoo to get rid of any buildup, hair products, or give your scalp that extra clean feeling. The other days you may use a regular strengthening shampoo to keep your hair feeling strong.

You can also mix and match shampoos based on the seasons. For example, the drier and colder air in winter can dry out your scalp and strands, causing you to reach for a thicker, creamier, and more hydrating, shampoo. In the humid summer months, you may want a lighter shampoo as your strands don’t require as intense of hydration anymore.

In any case, it’s good to have a few different types of shampoos in your cupboard, in case of emergencies or when you feel like a change.

How often should I shampoo my hair?

This will depend on your individual hair type, hair needs, and what you’re comfortable with. Generally, experts believe that washing hair too often (daily or more than once a day) can lead to unnecessary stripping of beneficial hair oils from your scalp — leading to hair damage and scalp irritation. However, your genetics and hair type can also influence how easily your hair gets oily and distributes the oil down your strands.

For example, those with black or natural hair can have kinky or coily curls that struggle with dryness and breakage. In this case, washing your hair once a week can be sufficient. On the other hand, those with thinner or more limp hair may find their hair gets oiler every two days. In this case, washing your hair every 2-3 days is also okay.

If you find your scalp gets dry and irritated after shampooing, try and give it a few days between washes to let your scalp calm down and produce natural oils that help to protect and soothe. You can also try hair oiling before shampooing.

Ultimately, there is no right and wrong way or frequency as to when you should or should not wash your hair.

