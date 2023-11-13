23 Best Colognes for Young Men in 2023

Branded content. Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

If you’re a young man looking for the best colognes to suit your style, look no further than our comprehensive list of 23 top-rated fragrances.

The year is 2023, and you are a stylish young man. You need to smell your best wherever you go, at work, on a date, or just out on the town, so you have decided to invest in some great cologne.

But with so many amazing options on the market, which one should you choose? We have put together a list of 23 of the best colognes for young men for 2023, so you can make a fully informed decision!

Introducing Blu Atlas’ Atlantis, a luxurious eau de parfum for the modern young man. Inspired by the glorious sights and succulent scents of the coastal jungle in Bali, this aromatic fragrance is designed to excite wanderlust and inspire exploration.

Featuring premium ingredients like bergamot, lemon, blackcurrant, lavender, clary sage, peach, apricot, orris, oak-moss, violet, and ambrette seed with musk as its base notes, Atlantis is formulated with industry-clean standards, so it’s vegan and cruelty-free—made without parabens, preservatives or synthetic dyes inside.

Experience adventure with every spray! Enjoy life on your own terms with Blu Atlas’ Atlantis.

Le Male exudes youthful energy and virility. This exciting, seductive men’s cologne celebrates the archetypal sailor figure that has long been an icon in Jean Paul Gaultier’s designs.

A unique blend of lavender, mint, and vanilla captures the invigorating scent of a fresh shave as well as the sensuality of vanilla.

The distinctively shaped bottle is designed to resemble a sailor shirt—symbolic of freedom and daring seduction.

Unleash your youthful charisma with Le Male! Let it become your signature scent.

Paco Rabanne 1 Million Parfum is a luxurious cologne for young men who aren’t afraid to stand out.

With its iconic gold bar-inspired bottle symbolizing wealth, prestige, and power, this cologne embodies the sensuality and boldness of a true modern man.

Its blend of spicy notes, including pink peppercorn, cinnamon, amber, and leather accord, provides an intense yet subtle scent that will last for hours.

This captivating cologne makes the perfect statement piece for any 20-something looking to make an impression—no matter how loud it is! With Paco Rabanne 1 Million Parfum, you can show off your status with a truly unique fragrance that’s sure to make waves. So, be different and let the world know you are one in a million.

Mr. Burberry Indigo by Burberry is the perfect cologne for young men who want to make a statement.

Enriched with an aquatic, woody aroma, this scent evokes the fresh sea breeze of the English coast and is sure to turn heads. With top notes of rosemary and citrus providing an energizing start, middle notes of mint, violet, aqua, sage, and tea lend depth before finally settling on base notes of oakmoss and amber.

Perfumer Francis Kurkdjian has crafted a wonderfully balanced fragrance that can be worn both casually or dressed up.

Introducing Nut Rub, the perfect cologne for young men. This solid cologne is designed to be applied anywhere on the body (even in those areas). Simply dab a little onto the fingertips, and apply where it’s needed.

This scent is an alluring blend of top notes of cardamom and sea salt accord balanced with soft leather, Australian sandalwood, cedarwood, amber, and sheer musk. It’s the perfect way to capture that rugged Western spirit, reminding you of warm desert winds, last night’s fire, and broken-in leather boots.

Plus, it’s powered by anti-inflammatory beeswax, moisturizing sunflower seed oil, and coconut oil to help reduce redness and skin irritation!

With its long-lasting wear, this all-natural cologne will leave you confident throughout the day, and get ready for a night of adventure! Whatever comes your way—be it a wild night or morning ride—you’ll be set with this amazing all-natural cologne.

For those searching for a strong scent in a unique bottle, here’s Voyage d’Hermès Parfum, a modern, masculine fragrance for the young man.

Reinterpreted by master perfumer Jean-Claude Ellena, this cologne is an intense and generous blend of invigorating juniper berry and sweet milky sandalwood with a woody and amber character that carries through to its unique container—a glass bottle encased in a silver-colored stirrup and decorated with the emblematic Clou de Selle. It’s even reusable.

Take your senses on an unforgettable journey with Voyage d’Hermès Parfum.

Wood Sage & Sea Salt is the perfect cologne for the young man who wants to make a great impression.

Its fresh scent of sea salt, sage, grapefruit, and seaweed will leave you smelling crisp and clean.

Musky ambrette adds a seductive finish to this amazing fragrance.

Not only does Wood Sage & Sea Salt smell great on its own, but it’s also designed to be layered with other perfume products so you can create your own signature scent.

Invest in this premium cologne today and never worry about making an entrance again!

Let the daring young man set himself apart with Bad Boy Le Parfum, a daring scent crafted with an electrifying and bold new formula.

This aromatic woody fragrance captures the spirit of the modern man with its daring top notes of grapefruit and hemp, heart notes of black pepper and geranium, and base notes of leather and vetiver.

Irreverent, confident, and mysterious, this fragrance is a statement piece that lets you own who you are. The iconic matte black bottle boldly features the iconic lightning bolt—the ultimate symbol of nonconformity. Be fearless in your expression with Bad Boy Le Parfum!

Introducing Korres Blue Sage Eau de Toilette, a unique cologne drawing inspiration from the nature of Greece.

This carefully formulated apothecary fragrance combines top notes of lemon, lime, grapefruit, and mint with middle notes of sage, fir balsam, nutmeg, and geranium. The base is rounded out by vetiver, amber, and patchouli to provide a warm, grounding scent.

Suitable for vegetarians and dermatologically tested—this modern yet timeless scent will make a great addition to any wardrobe.

Spray it on its own or layered with other scents for an irresistible finish that’ll be sure to impress!

Azzaro Wanted is the perfect scent for the modern man of mystery. This masculine fragrance celebrates life and its vibrancy, embodying values of seduction, hedonism, generosity, liberty, and charisma.

Crafted with a blend of hot woody notes and fresh spicy aromas, this bold scent combines Calabrian lemon zest, Guatemalan cardamom juice, and Haitian vetiver essential oil to create an intense yet sophisticated aroma that will make you stand out from the crowd.

The show-stopping Azzaro Wanted bottle boldly flaunts its masculinity with a sleek cylindrical shape and metallic cap, giving it the look of a gun, and making it the perfect accessory for any young man looking to make a bold statement.

Get ready to take on the world with this daring scent.

Mandarino Di Amalfi by Tom Ford is the perfect cologne for young men who want to stand out from the crowd.

Fresh, classy, and blended to perfection, this summery cologne is worth every penny of the price tag. With a unique blend of citrus, fresh herbs, blackcurrant, orange blossom, musk, vetiver, and amber, this scent will make you feel like you’re standing on the Mediterranean coast.

Its long-lasting performance won’t let you down, flowing flawlessly from day to night. Plus, its light yet complex dry-down, filled with exotic notes and aromas, is sure to make waves wherever you go.

Show off your style and sophistication with Mandarino Di Amalfi! Get ready for compliments coming your way all day.

In 2021, Louis Vuitton launched a cologne specifically designed to capture the youthful creativity and imagination of young men.

With bright, citrusy notes of citron, Sicilian orange, and Calabrian bergamot combined with Chinese black tea, Ceylon cinnamon, Nigerian ginger, and guaiac wood for a heady masculine aroma—this fragrance is perfect for those determined to blaze their own paths. It will energize you with its optimism and give you the confidence to follow your dreams.

Let this be the scent that symbolizes your limitless potential!

This Cannabis Eau de Parfum is the perfect accessory for young, laid-back guys.

Combining spicy and herbaceous scents that recall smoky memories with a sweet floral touch of muguet and magnolia, plus fresh notes of black pepper and bergamot, it’s finished off with earthy notes of cedarwood, patchouli, and sandalwood.

Although it doesn’t contain any actual THC, this scent will bring all the good vibes of cannabis to keep you feeling cool and confident. Embrace an easygoing attitude with this must-have cologne!

Valentino Uomo Yellow Dream cologne is the perfect scent for young men who want to make a lasting impression.

This combination of modern and classic notes creates an energetic and optimistic aura that will be sure to turn heads. The top note starts with refreshing Italian tangerine, Mexican lime, and juicy pineapple accords—a sparkle that awakens your senses. At the heart lies an aromatic blend of Provence lavandin, Madagascar geranium, cardamom, cinnamon, nutmeg, and gingerbread accord to create a warmly inviting oriental dry-down. Finally, Madagascan vanilla and Virginia cedar impart a sensuality that will have you feeling confident all day long.

Yellow Dream cologne is the ultimate twist of modernity and classicism that will leave you feeling uplifted and full of energy.

Introducing Forest Lungs by The Nue Co—the perfect cologne for young men who want to stay cool and calm.

This sophisticated scent combines refreshing citrus notes of vetiver, cedarwood, benzoin, pine, patchouli, and bergamot that instantly elevate your mood.

Engineered with an innovative anti-stress formula, this cologne uses natural fragrances and phytoncides to reduce stress and anxiety by up to 96%!

Try it today and feel the difference. Stay cool and collected—no matter what life throws your way.

For the young man who’d rather rock a cozy Sunday look than a formal suit, this Byredo cologne is perfect for you.

It features an expertly-crafted blend of top notes, including bergamot, cardamom, and star anise; heart notes of geranium, incense, and lavender; and base notes of moss, patchouli, and vetiver to give you a classic crisp citrus scent that will last through your afternoon nap.

Get ready to experience easy, like Sunday morning vibes with this vibrant cologne!

Calling all young explorers! Maison Margiela Replica Sailing Day cologne is the perfect scent for you. Its aquatic accord and seaweed combine with spicy pepper and coriander to create a thrilling, clean fragrance.

Woody cedar and ambergris provide a masculine finish that will have you feeling like a global adventurer.

Colonia Futura is the perfect cologne for youthful and vibrant individuals.

This Eau de Cologne is crafted from an array of refreshing notes, including citrusy lemon, bergamot, and grapefruit, as well as invigorating aromatics such as pink pepper, lavender, and sage. To complete the scent profile, it has an added hint of woody vetiver for an earthy finish.

With its light yet powerful aroma blend, Colonia Futura is ideal for daytime wear—or you can layer it with other fragrances to create a unique scent that’s all your own.

Brighten up your day, and make sure your future looks great with Colonia Futura!

Introducing Montblanc Explorer, the perfect cologne for the young man who likes to challenge conventions.

This intercontinental expedition in a bottle features top notes of Italian bergamot, middle notes of Haitian vetiver, and Indonesian patchouli at the base. Its distinctive woody aromatic leather scent will make you stand out from the crowd and leave an unforgettable impression.

Make Montblanc Explorer your signature fragrance today!

Introducing Black Tea by Murdock London, an alluring cologne for young men perfect for office wear or a night out.

With its quintessential British spiciness, this masculine fragrance features top notes of clove, nutmeg, basil, and pepper, middle notes of leather, and balancing base notes of musty woods, musk, and birch tar.

Enjoy the smooth and subtle sensation of English breakfast with every spritz with Black Tea by Murdock London!

Introducing the perfect scent for young men looking to make a statement, Pacific Cannabis Eau de Parfum.

Inspired by the laid-back vibes of California, this cologne has top notes of rosemary, pink pepper, and bergamot. The middle notes include cannabis, sage, and lavender, while the base notes include driftwood, tonka bean, and patchouli.

This fun yet chill fragrance will have you smelling youthful but mature—perfect for late nights on the boardwalk or any other occasion!

Make an impression with Jack Black’s Blue Mark.

This classic cologne for young men is a vibrant blend of top notes, including watermint, cilantro, and bergamot, that are skillfully layered over deeper notes of Japanese juniper, ginger essence, patchouli, and driftwood.

Its invigorating scent will make you feel like you’re luxuriating on the beach in an all-inclusive resort. Spritz on Jack Black’s Blue Mark to experience its unique energy and transport yourself to your own cabana oasis!

Rainbow Bar is a cologne for young men that captures the energy and spirit of L.A. in the 1980s, evoking a woody aroma with a tantalizing warm glow. It features top notes of warwood and fresh basil, as well as cedarwood, to create a distinctive scent that pays homage to the free-spirited rock musicians of the time.

Inspired by the Rainbow Bar on Sunset Strip—symbolizing peace and freedom—this fragrance celebrates those carefree times under sunny skies and with the wind blowing through your hair. Embrace your inner rebel with Rainbow Bar cologne!

Finding the perfect cologne as a young man can be overwhelming since many options are available in the market. However, this list of 23 best colognes for young men can guide you in the right direction. Whether you’re looking for a fresh and clean scent, a musky and masculine fragrance, or something in between, there’s something for everyone on this list. Experiment with different scents until you find the one that matches your personality and makes you feel confident and poised. A great cologne can make a lasting impression, so choose wisely and wear it proudly.

But we understand that you can still have some questions. Keep reading, and we’ll answer them.

Frequently Asked Questions

How do I choose the best cologne for my personality and style?

Choosing the best cologne for your personality and style can be a daunting process, but here are a few tips that can help:

Know your personality

Think about what kind of person you are and what kind of image you want to project. Do you consider yourself bold, adventurous, confident, or sophisticated? This can help you choose a fragrance that matches your personality.

Test different scents

Take the time to visit a store or fragrance counter and sample different colognes. Apply a small amount to your skin and give it time to settle so you can experience how it smells on you.

Consider your style

Think about the kind of clothing you like to wear and how you want your fragrance to complement it. For example, if you love wearing bright colors and trendy clothing, you might choose a more modern and youthful scent.

Consider the occasion

Consider the different events in your life and what kind of fragrance is suitable for each. For example, fresh and subtle fragrances work well for daytime wear, while more intense and complex scents are ideal for evening wear.

Ask for advice

Don’t hesitate to ask friends or family members for their recommendations or visit a fragrance store for expert advice. They can suggest scents that match your style and personality.

Remember, choosing a cologne is a personal decision, so take your time, trust your instincts, and have fun exploring different fragrances until you find the one that feels right for you.

What’s the difference between eau de parfum, eau de toilette, and eau de cologne, and which is best for young men?

Eau just means water in French. Parfum means perfume, and toilette means toilet. Cologne gets its name from the city in which it was invented.

Eau de toilette, eau de parfum, and eau de cologne are all different types of fragrances, each with its own unique characteristics.

Eau de parfum is the strongest and longest-lasting fragrance among the three. It contains a higher concentration of perfume oils, typically around 15-20%, which makes it more potent and intense. It also lasts much longer, usually 10-16 hours. As a result, it is usually the most expensive type of fragrance. Eau de parfum is usually worn at night for special occasions.

On the other hand, Eau de toilette contains a lower concentration of perfume oils, typically around 5-15%. It is lighter and more refreshing than eau de parfum and is ideal for everyday wear. It generally lasts for around 3-4 hours.

Eau de cologne, meanwhile, is the lightest and least concentrated fragrance among the three. It contains around 2-4% perfume oils and is renowned for its fresh and citrusy scents, making it an ideal choice for summer. While eau de cologne doesn’t last long, it is still a favorite among many because of its refreshing scent. It also acts well as a base or additive if you enjoy creating your own scents or mixing and matching.

Understanding the differences between these different types of fragrances is important when choosing the right one for any occasion, whether you’re looking for something long-lasting and intense or something that is light and refreshing.

What scents are appropriate for different situations (e.g., dates, job interviews, evenings out with friends)?

It’s important to make sure that your scent matches the mood and setting. For example, if you’re going on a date, you may want to choose a fragrance that is romantic and subtle, like a woody or musky scent.

If you’re going to a job interview or professional setting, you might choose a cologne with a fresh and clean scent, like a citrus or an aquatic fragrance. For evenings out with friends, you may want to choose a scent that is bolder and more adventurous, like a spicy or sweeter fragrance.

Ultimately, it’s important to match your fragrance with the occasion and your own unique style and personality. Experiment with different fragrances until you find one that feels right to you, and don’t be afraid to ask for advice from friends or family members.

Should I wear different colognes for night and day?

The time of day and light conditions can have a significant impact on the way that colognes smell. During the daytime, fragrances tend to project more strongly and give off a more exuberant, lively vibe. Light and fresh scents such as citrus and floral notes are perfect for daytime wear as they provide a zesty and energetic fragrance that’s perfect for an active day.

In contrast, darker and heavier fragrances are better suited for evening and nighttime wear when the atmosphere is cooler and more subdued. Fragrances with warm, rich, and musky notes, such as amber, vanilla, and sandalwood, tend to be more fragrant and long-lasting during the night.

However, it’s important not to wear too much fragrance at night as strong odors can become overwhelming and give the impression that the wearer is trying too hard.

The time of day is an important consideration when selecting which fragrance to wear, and choosing the right scent can greatly impact the overall impression you give off.

Do the seasons matter for what cologne to buy?

The changing seasons can significantly impact how colognes smell, with different fragrances being more suitable for different seasons.

During the warmer months, like spring and summer, lighter and fresher fragrances with citrus or aquatic notes such as lemon, bergamot, or marine scents are more appealing as they provide a refreshing and invigorating feel that’s perfect for sunny and warm days.

In contrast, during the cooler months of fall and winter, spicier and warmer fragrances with notes such as cinnamon, clove, or vanilla are more appropriate as they provide a cozy and comforting scent that’s perfect for the colder weather.

It’s important to remember that fragrances can be affected by temperature and humidity, and wearing heavy scents during warmer months can become overpowering, while light scents may not be as intense during colder months.

Ultimately, choosing the right fragrance for each season can impact the overall impression you give off and how you feel throughout the day.

Final Thoughts

Choosing the right cologne is a personal journey, but armed with the knowledge of the best colognes for young men and the various factors to consider, you can find the perfect scent that matches your style and personality.

Whether you’re attending a job interview, a date, or an evening out with friends, wearing the right cologne can accentuate your style and give you a confidence boost.

Remember to try different fragrances, test them against your skin and personal style, and ask for guidance if needed, and you’ll soon have a signature scent that’ll leave a lasting impression. Choose wisely, and you’ll reap the benefits of smelling and feeling great wherever you go.

