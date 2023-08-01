18 Best Conditioners for Wavy Hair

Branded content. Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

Wavy hair can be a blessing as well as a curse. While it appears to be effortlessly beautiful, it can in fact be difficult to maintain. Finding the right conditioner can make or break your ability to achieve perfectly defined waves.

With so many options available, it can be difficult to select the best one for your hair type and needs. That’s why we’ve done the legwork and compiled a list of the best conditioners for wavy hair in 2023.

So, say goodbye to bad hair days and hello to gorgeous, healthy-looking waves.

Blu Atlas Classic Conditioner is a fantastic option for anyone with wavy locks looking to moisturize their hair without weighing it down. This lightweight conditioner addresses common hair concerns like dryness, dullness, breakage, and frizz using natural ingredients such as argan oil, avocado oil, and barley protein.

Argan oil is high in vitamin E, antioxidants, and essentially fatty acids, all of which help to repair damaged hair, promote shine, and control frizz. White tea extract serves as an anti-inflammatory and humectant to keep your hair and scalp moisturized and healthy. Additionally, barley protein contains thiamin and niacin, which promote hair growth, and leaves your hair feeling soft, shiny, and easy to comb.

Not only is this conditioner effective, but it’s also vegan and free of parabens, phthalates, and sulfates. And all importantly, Blu Atlas Classic Conditioner is cruelty-free, making it an excellent choice for anyone looking for a high-quality conditioner that’s both ethical and effective. Overall it’s our number one choice as the best conditioner for wavy hair.

If you have curly hair, you know how difficult it can be to keep it hydrated and tangle-free. DevaCurl One Condition Original Conditioner may be the answer you’ve been looking for.

Coconut oil, which is known for its nourishing and moisturizing properties, is a main ingredient in this rich cream conditioner. Coconut oil can penetrate the hair shaft, sealing in moisture and preventing breakage.

In addition, it’s sulfate-free, silicone-free, paraben-free, gluten-free, cruelty-free, and phthalate-free, making it an excellent choice for people with sensitive skin or who care about the environment.

DevaCurl One Condition Original Conditioner is known to help fight tangles, control frizz, and leave your curls feeling nourished, soft, and bouncy whether you have dry, medium, or coarse curls.

You understand how difficult it is to find hair care products that tame frizz while enhancing your natural curls. Consider OGX Quenching Coconut Curls Conditioner.

This hydrating conditioner contains coconut oil, sweet honey, and a hint of citrus oil, making it a delectably scented treat for your hair. The luxurious combination of ingredients de-frizzes, hydrates, and enhances your curls, resulting in beautiful tumbling waves with bounce and shine.

Because the conditioner is sulfate-free, it doesn’t contain harsh ingredients that dry out your hair’s healthy natual oils. Instead, it cleanses your hair with gentle surfactants while keeping it moisturized and healthy. This makes it ideal for people with sensitive scalps or colored hair.

What truly distinguishes this conditioner is its ability to enhance natural softness and boost decadent spirals. It smoothes and shines your hair, leaving you with soft, bouncy curls that look and feel great.

You’ll be pleased to know that OGX Quenching Coconut Curls Conditioner isn’t tested on animals. Because it’s cruelty-free, you can feel good about using it on your hair.

The SheaMoisture Coconut & Hibiscus Curl & Shine Conditioner is ideal for thick, curly hair. The combination of coconut oil and shea butter acts as a powerful emollient, restoring moisture and taming frizz while defining and preserving natural curls.

The conditioner contains silk protein, which is known for its smoothening properties, and neem oil, which adds shine while controlling frizz. This lightweight daily conditioner is formulated with natural ingredients and is sulfate-free.

The key ingredient, coconut oil, is highly nourishing and protects the hair from breakage. It’s also known to penetrate the hair shaft, providing deep hydration that leaves your curls looking healthy and vibrant. Silk protein helps reduce tangles, snarls, and knots, making it easier to manage and style curly hair. Neem oil, on the other hand, acts as an excellent moisturizer and helps control frizz.

This conditioner is ideal for anyone looking to enhance their natural curls while also keeping them soft, silky, and defined. It’s an excellent choice for people who prefer using organic and cruelty-free products. So, if you’re looking for a conditioner to help you achieve your dream curls, consider SheaMoisture Coconut & Hibiscus Curl & Shine Conditioner!

Bumble and bumble. Curl Custom Conditioner is a versatile and customizable conditioner created specifically for curly hair. This three-in-one conditioner can be used as a leave-in treatment, rinse-out conditioner, or co-wash to nourish and support your curls, whether you have wavy, curly, or coily hair.

The HydraSculpt Blend is a standout feature of the Bumble and bumble. Curl Custom Conditioner. This unique combination of ingredients moisturizes and styles your hair for controlled, hydrated curls. The formula contains glycerine, a humectant that attracts moisture to your hair, and polyquaternium-51, which helps retain moisture in your hair for a longer period of time.

The Bumble and bumble. Curl Custom Conditioner contains a Brazilian oil blend in addition to the HydraSculpt Blend. This nourishing oil blend contains babassu oil, which is known for its moisturizing properties, as well as pracaxi oil, which promotes shine and improves manageability.

Another important component of this conditioner is the Rich Moisture Mix. This humectant blend hydrates your curls and helps prevent dryness and breakage. Ingredients in the Rich Moisture Mix include panthenol, which helps strengthen your hair, and sodium hyaluronate, which helps retain moisture.

Among the best aspects of the Bumble and bumble. Curl Custom Conditioner is that it’s free of a number of potentially harmful ingredients. It doesn’t contain parabens, phthalates, mineral oils, formaldehyde, or any other potentially harmful chemicals. This makes it an excellent choice for anyone looking for a more natural, safer hair care option.

Living Proof Curl Conditioner is a great option for anyone with wavy, curly, or coily hair who wants a moisturizing and detangling conditioner that helps prevent damage while encouraging curl groupings.

This conditioner contains Living Proof’s Healthy Curl Complex, a patent-pending curl technology that combines biopolymer film formers and emollients to provide natural, flexible definition while providing ultimate manageability and strength for healthy curls.

A key ingredient in this conditioner is methiopeptide (methionine), an amino acid that research shows can strengthen hair and improve elasticity. The ability of methiopeptide to strengthen hair and prevent breakage is great for people with wavy and curly hair, which tends to be more vulnerable to damage by nature.

This conditioner’s rich conditioning base is a well-balanced blend of cationic materials that provides a treatment-like feel when rinsed and is sufficient for the strongest of textures while remaining light enough not to weigh down loose waves. This cationic material blend also reduces frizz, leaving hair smooth and defined.

Also, the conditioner contains shea butter, which, when combined with emollients, provides cushion and slip to aid in the formation of curl groupings.

Another benefit of this conditioner is that it’s free of silicone, sulfates, parabens, and phthalates. This means it’s safe to use on color-treated hair and won’t strip the hair of its natural oils or cause additional damage.

Briogeo is a renowned hair care brand that offers a variety of products, including the Curl Charisma Rice Amino + Avocado Leave-In Defining Creme. This defining creme is designed to hydrate, define, and weather-proof curls while still allowing for touchable movement and a light, flexible hold.

Rice amino acids are a key ingredient in this product because they smooth and seal the hair cuticle, preventing humidity from causing frizz. Even in humid weather, this helps keep curls defined and smooth. The creme’s ultra-hydrating avocado oil helps hair retain moisture and increases elasticity, which protects against damage and breakage.

Avocado oil is also a moisturizer with antioxidants that softens and hydrates curls and coils. As a result, the Briogeo Curl Charisma Rice Amino + Avocado Leave-In Defining Creme is a great choice for anyone with dry or damaged hair, as it helps restore moisture while also protecting against further damage.

Quinoa extract, which helps define curls and add volume, is another key ingredient in this defining creme. This extract works by forming a protective barrier around the hair shaft, which helps keep curls defined and in place. Additionally, quinoa extract is high in protein, which helps strengthen hair and reduce breakage.

The Briogeo Curl Charisma Rice Amino + Avocado Leave-In Defining Creme is free of harsh sulfates, silicones, phthalates, parabens, DEA, and artificial dyes. This makes it a great option for anyone looking for a natural, non-toxic hair care product.

Looking for a conditioner that leaves your curls soft and defined? Consider Ouidad Curl Quencher Moisturizing Conditioner. This conditioner is specially formulated to infuse moisturizing extracts into every strand of your hair, leaving it feeling replenished, soft, and strengthened.

One of the best features of this conditioner is that it promotes defined, uniform curl formation, which is ideal for anyone looking for a product that makes their curls stand out. It also aids in detangling and softening your hair, making it much easier to manage.

If you’re concerned about the ingredients in your hair care products, Ouidad Curl Quencher Moisturizing Conditioner is free of non-water soluble silicones, parabens, sulfates, mineral oil, phthalates, and petroleum. So, you can use this conditioner with confidence, knowing that it’s not going to damage your hair or cause adverse effects.

This conditioner is also cruelty-free. You can enjoy the benefits of this fantastic product without worrying about causing any harm to animals.

The thick formula of this conditioner makes detangling a breeze thanks to nourishing camomile and vitamins A and E that help hydrate and elongate curls. Wheat proteins and amino acids smooth the cuticle and aid in damage repair, while a nourishing extract blend keeps curls soft, defined, and moisturized.

Next on our list of the best conditioners for wavy hair is Moroccanoil Curl Enhancing Conditioner. This conditioner contains argan oil, which is rich in tocopherols (vitamin E), essential fatty acids, and antioxidants, all of which help nourish your hair. For centuries, Moroccans have used argan oil to protect their hair from the damaging effects of the sun and other environmental factors.

The conditioner contains hydrolyzed vegetable protein in addition to argan oil. This protein penetrates deep into the hair shaft, strengthening it from within to reinforce and protect the hair’s surface. This helps prevent breakage and split ends, resulting in healthy, vibrant curls.

The conditioner also features abyssinian oil, which helps boost shine while helping to detangle hair. This oil is lightweight and non-greasy, making it ideal for all hair types. It helps smooth the hair cuticle, leaving your curls looking and feeling silky soft.

Moroccanoil Curl Enhancing Conditioner doesn’t contain any harmful chemicals such as sulfates, parabens, or phthalates. It’s safe to use on color-treated hair and is cruelty-free. This conditioner is perfect for anyone looking to enhance their natural curls while nourishing and strengthening their hair.

Aveda Be Curly Conditioner is a beloved conditioner for anyone wanting to tame their curly or wavy hair while defining their curls. Be Curly Conditioner by Aveda is formulated to condition and define curls while reducing frizz and increasing shine.

This conditioner contains a wheat protein and an organic aloe blend that expands when wet and contracts when dry. This defines your curls or waves while taming frizz and increasing shine. It also has a revitalizing citrus pure-fume™ aroma made with certified organic lemon, bergamot, orange, and other pure flower and plant essences.

Aveda is committed to sustainability and ethical practices in addition to creating high-performance beauty products. They’re B Corp™ certified, meaning they’re part of a global community of leaders using business as a force for good.

They’re also Leaping Bunny certified and have been against animal testing since their inception in 1978. If you’re looking for vegan hair care products, Aveda makes high-performance beauty products with 100% vegan ingredients in a responsible manner.

Not Your Mother’s Curl Talk Conditioner is a hair care product that’s ideal for achieving and maintaining healthy, bouncy curls. This conditioner is a three-in-one solution that seals in moisture, restores elasticity, and hydrates your curls so you can rock them with confidence. This product is unique because it can be used as a leave-in, rinse-out, or co-wash, depending on your hair’s needs.

The Rice Curl Complex is a key ingredient in Not Your Mother’s Curl Talk Conditioner. This one-of-a-kind combination of rice, keratin amino acids, and enzymes hydrates, conditions, protects, and improves curl retention. Rice is well-known for its ability to retain moisture, and this conditioner makes use of it to help prevent frizz and promote shiny, healthy-looking curls. Keratin amino acids, another ingredient of this conditioner, strengthen hair, whereas enzymes nourish and protect curls.

This conditioner is not only effective, but it’s also free of sulfates, silicones, parabens, and synthetic dyes, making it an excellent choice for anyone seeking a more natural and gentle approach to hair care. It also has a pleasant but not overpowering fragrance.

It’s simple to use Not Your Mother’s Curl Talk Conditioner. After shampooing, apply to your hair, focusing on the ends and working your way up to the roots. You can use it as a leave-in conditioner or co-wash, or leave it on for a few minutes before rinsing it out.

TRESemme Botanique Nourish & Replenish Conditioner is ideal for dry hair that wants to achieve a natural salon look that lasts. This nourishing conditioner is formulated to lock in moisture and protect against breakage, leaving your hair with beautiful definition and a healthy shine.

Coconut extract, which is well-known for its moisturizing properties, is a key ingredient in this conditioner. The combination of coconut milk and aloe vera also helps soften and hydrate hair, making it more manageable and smooth. Additionally, this conditioner contains amino acids and ceramides, which are necessary for healthy hair growth.

Not only does this conditioner provide superior hydration and strength, but it also boasts Pro Style Technology™. This salon-level technology makes hair more manageable and resistant to breakage, allowing you to achieve salon-quality results at home.

TRESemme Botanique Nourish & Replenish Conditioner is also an excellent choice for anyone seeking a product free of harsh chemicals. It’s PETA-approved and is free from parabens, mineral oil, and DMDM hydantoin.

Pacifica Beauty Pineapple Curls Curl Defining Conditioner is a game-changer for anyone looking to embrace their natural curls. This conditioner was created to enhance and define curls while reducing frizz and leaving hair bouncy and manageable.

The key to this conditioner’s effectiveness is its potent combination of ingredients, which includes pineapple, hyaluronic acid, and super oils. Pineapple contains enzymes that aid in protein breakdown, resulting in softer, more manageable curls. Hyaluronic acid is a hydrating agent that helps plump up and volumize hair. Coconut, argan, and jojoba super oils nourish and moisturize the hair, leaving it soft and shiny.

This conditioner is free of harsh chemicals and is made with natural ingredients, making it an excellent choice for anyone seeking a more environmentally friendly and sustainable option. It’s not only cruelty-free, but it’s also vegan and free of parabens, sulfates, and phthalates.

Pacifica Beauty Pineapple Curls Curl Defining Conditioner is the conditioner to use if you want to embrace your natural curls and keep them looking their best.

If you’re facing frizzy, dry curls, AG Care Curl Thrive Hydrating Conditioner may be just what you need to quench your hair’s thirst and control those curls.

Shea butter, which is known for its moisturizing properties, is one of the conditioner’s standout ingredients. It hydrates parched curls and leaves them soft and smooth. Additionally, the conditioner contains quinoa protein, which helps strengthen and reduce breakage in your hair.

The Curl Creating Complex, however, is what truly distinguishes AG Care Curl Thrive Hydrating Conditioner. This unique combination of ingredients includes rice amino acids and tomato extract, which work together to define and shape your curls. The end result is bouncy, lovely curls that are frizz-free and full of life.

To use this conditioner, simply apply it to your hair after shampooing, focusing on the ends and working your way up. Allow it to sit for a few minutes before thoroughly rinsing it. Use it in conjunction with the AG Care Curl Thrive Hydrating Shampoo for best results.

If you have wavy hair that’s prone to knots and tangles, consider Kinky-Curly Knot Today Leave In/Detangler. This creamy and herbal conditioner is specially formulated to help you smooth your cuticles and remove knots, tangles, and snarls painlessly.

One of the best things about this conditioner is that it can be used on a wide range of hair types. You can use it as a leave-in conditioner on thick curly hair to keep your curls defined and frizz-free. If you have wavy hair, you can use it as a regular conditioner to detangle it and leave it soft and smooth.

Kinky-Curly Knot Today Leave In/Detangler is also intended to aid in the removal of any knots that may have formed after removing extensions or braids. If you have post-braiding or post-weaving tangles, this conditioner could be just what you need.

Renpure Coconut Whipped Creme leave-in conditioner contains natural ingredients that combine to hydrate and nourish your hair. The natural oils in coconut water are instantly absorbed into the hair fiber, delivering conditioning oils and vitamins to the inner cuticle while moisturizing and smoothing the outer cuticle.

But that’s not all! The coconut oil in this conditioner hydrates and nourishes dry, damaged hair. It conditions while sealing in moisture, smoothing the cuticle, and leaving hair silky and frizz-free.

What’s great about Renpure is that they’re committed to producing responsibly sourced and ethically produced products. Renpure also contains plant-based cleansers with natural ingredients such as tea tree oil, argan oil, and shea butter that will nourish your wavy hair.

If you’re on the hunt for a conditioner that gives you defined, frizz-free curls, consider Garnier Fructis Curl Nourish Conditioner.

A key benefit of this conditioner is that it’s sulfate-free, meaning it’s gentle on your hair and won’t strip it of its natural oils.

The formula contains plant protein and coconut oil, which moisturize your hair and enhance its natural waves, curls, and coils. You can use it on your hair with confidence because it’s free of parabens, silicones, phthalates, and DMDM hydantoin.

Another benefit of Garnier Fructis Curl Nourish Conditioner is that it’s cruelty-free. In fact, all Garnier products have been officially approved by Cruelty Free International under the Leaping Bunny program, so you can rest assured that no animals were harmed in the production of this conditioner.

If you have medium to thick, coarse-textured hair, Jessicurl Too Shea! Extra Moisturizing Conditioner is an excellent option.

Shea butter is a key ingredient in this conditioner, which gives it its unique name. Shea butter is well-known for its moisturizing properties and when combined with other ingredients, such as jojoba oil, avocado oil, and hydrolyzed oat protein, it produces a thick, nourishing conditioner that’s neither heavy nor greasy.

What’s so great about Jessicurl Too Shea! Extra Moisturizing Conditioner is that it can be used in a variety of ways. You can apply it as a regular conditioner after shampooing and leave it on for a few minutes before rinsing it out. If your curls require extra moisture, you can use it as a leave-in conditioner, which will keep your hair hydrated all day. If you have fine hair that gets weighed down by heavy products, you can also use it as a deep conditioner to add moisture.